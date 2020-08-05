Best Moto E (2020) cases and covers

If you’re a fan of the original 2014 Moto E or the second-generation — released back in 2015 — you’ll be excited to see that the latest model has just landed. With its 6.2-inch screen, modern design, and budget-conscious price, the Moto E (2020) is an excellent buy for under $200.

If you’ve managed to get your hands on this newly-released phone, you’ll want to protect your investment. The right case or cover keeps your phone protected against bumps, drops, and scratches — and ideally doesn’t look too shabby, either. Although it’s still relatively new to the market, there are already some great cases available for the latest Moto E. Whether you prefer sleek carbon fiber cases, leather wallets, or floral designs, we’ve gathered together some of the best cases around right now.

Dzxouui Shockproof Soft TPU Case

Sleek, slim, and with a carbon fiber-style finish, this shockproof TPU case ticks all the boxes to keep your phone protected. The soft material provides superior shock absorption for drops, with raised edges to protect your phone’s screen. Access to all the Moto E’s buttons and ports is easy, thanks to precise cutouts. We’d opt for the dark metallic blue version, but this case also comes in black.

CoverOn CarryAll Leather Folio Wallet Case

If you’re always chucking your phone in your bag, a wallet case is ideal, as you won’t need a separate screen protector. This faux leather case not only feels surprisingly soft, but it also comes in a vast array of designs, including solid black, purple, or rose gold, plus patterns like turquoise floral or checkered in classic beige or brown. With three handy card slots and space to store your ID and cash, this case incorporates RFID-blocking technology, protecting your cards from theft. It’s slim and lightweight, yet provides all-around protection for your phone — and folds out into a handy kickstand for hands-free Netflix sessions or video calls.

Dahkoiz Armor Defender Case

This dual-layer case from Dahkoiz gives you all the protection of a hard polycarbonate shell with a TPU rubberized inner. Its TPU bumper uses air spring technology to absorb shock for serious drop protection, while the anti-slip football pattern finish gives excellent grip. Raised lips around the screen and camera add an additional level of protection for drops and bumps, and tactile button covers keep your phone’s buttons protected while still giving that satisfying click when pressed. For serious protection, this is the case we’d go for. It comes in three colors: All black, black with blue bumpers, or black with green bumpers.

Fotosuncy Floral Armor Case

Fotosuncy’s Floral Armor Case is a great choice if you’re looking for an attractive case that doesn’t skimp on protection. This slim, lightweight case offers dual-layer protection, with a hard polycarbonate and acrylic backplate and a soft, flexible TPU bumper that keeps your phone safe from drops and bumps. There’s a 2mm raised lip around the screen and camera to guard against scratches and knocks, plus hard TPU button covers.

Aeksa Heavy Duty Defender Clear Case

Show off the design of the new Moto E with a clear bumper case, like this one from Aeksa. This hybrid case features a transparent polycarbonate back panel and soft TPU bumper for shockproof drop protection. With raised lips around the front and camera, precise cutouts for all your phone’s buttons and ports, and anti-slip side grips, this is one of the best Moto E cases you can pick up for $10. Choose between a black and green speckled design (pictured) or a minimalist black and white speckled version.

Syoner Clear Elephant Cover

A pretty take on the crystal clear phone cover, this case from Syoner features a delicate elephant and floral pattern, while still showing off the Moto E’s gorgeous design. Super slim and lightweight, its hard acrylic backplate and soft, flexible TPU frame keep your phone safe from life’s little knocks, bumps, and drops, while precise button cutouts ensure easy access to all the buttons.

