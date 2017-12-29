Keep those promises with the help of these great New Year’s resolution apps

The new year is almost upon us. Hopefully, 2017 was a good year for you, but if you want to make 2018 even better, you’ll want to set up some New Year’s resolutions. What better way to achieve your resolutions than with the technology you already have at your disposal? You can use your devices to keep on track and help you achieve your goals — all you need are the right apps. Let’s take a look at some resolutions that you may have, and some of the best New Year’s resolution apps to help you achieve them.

Read more — Scribd

Scribd is definitely one of the most popular apps for accessing magazines, ebooks, graphic novels, and even audiobooks on the go. The app provides personalized recommendations, but you can also browse by topic, or explore what's currently trending. You'll have access to some of the most popular publications on the planet, including Bloomberg, Time Magazine, People Magazine, Fortune Magazine, Money Magazine. The app is also incredibly handy if you're a university student since it allows you to search for dissertations, scientific studies, government reports, and even sheet music. Your unlimited selection of books will not only sync across all your devices but will be ready for you to read offline. The app is free to download and comes with a 30-day trial period, but a membership cost is $9 a month.

Learn a new language — Duolingo

So you want to learn a new language? Well, felicidades! Estamos muy orgullosos de ti! You should try Duolingo. This app will give you as much as you can handle in the form of short, lesson-orientated bursts. You can learn at a gradual pace, too, and even practice with your friends. There is a bit of gamification here, so it will feel almost as if you're playing a game and striving to reach the next level. There are 23 languages to choose from including Spanish, Italian, French, German, Russian, Greek, and yes even English.

Set good habits — Way of Life!

The more information you provide the app, the better it will be able to help you get rid of those nasty habits in the new year. You can set up reminders and custom messages to give you that little push you need in your daily life. The app also allows you to keep journals and notes, in addition to logging your exercise, and even how much water you drink. The free version limits you to only three items you can choose to track, but you can upgrade to the premium version for $5 to get access to unlimited items.

Fall in love — 36 Questions Do you want to fall in love? Getting to know someone can be tricky, so having some icebreakers can be helpful. These questions were created by Dr. Arthur Aron, and they’re said to make you fall in love. To get started, just read the questions and then take turns answering them honestly. Questions are in sets of three, and each question will get a bit harder to answer than the previous one. Examples of questions you’ll answer are: What would constitute a perfect day for you?

If you could wake up tomorrow having gained any one quality or ability, what would it be?

Complete this sentence: I wish I had someone with whom I could share …

Change your career — Glassdoor If you're looking for a new job, or you're thinking about changing careers, the first thing you'll want to do is some research. Glassdoor offers much more than the latest job listings. You can check out reviews for the company, salaries, benefits, and other things that are important to you. You will also be able to use the Know Your Worth tool so that you can calculate your current market value and search average wages. You can also see what former employees have to say about a company.

Save more money — Goodbudget Very few budgeting apps are as well rated as Goodbudget. Here you will be able to do all your money management and keep track of all your bills and expenses. You can also download them as a .csv file if you like to work on it in Excel. You also can sync a budget across multiple devices and the web. With this app, you will be able to create a budget and stick to it. It's a great way to get your spending under control and help you achieve your budget goal.