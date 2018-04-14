The best Nokia 8 Sirocco cases to keep your HMD phone safe

The Nokia 8 Sirocco was one of the more unexpected hits of Mobile World Congress 2018, and one of our personal highlights of the show, winning one of our Best of MWC awards. We love the beautiful design, solid specs, and speedy camera software in this phone. But despite the stainless steel frame and the use of Gorilla Glass 5, it’s not invulnerable — and it’s expensive too. A protective case is a good idea for your Nokia 8 Sirocco, just to make sure it survives until your next upgrade with minimal damage.

There’s aren’t many cases out just yet, as the phone still has to be released in many markets, but we’ve put together a list of the best cases that are currently available.

KWMobile Clear Indian Sun Case ($8) A thin and flexible TPU case is a wonderful thing, as it allows the style of your device to shine through while still keeping it protected. This clear case from KWMobile might not be fully clear (though there is a fully clear version available), but it still ticks all the boxes that we like from clear TPU cases. The soft TPU helps to absorb shocks, and keeps the body of the phone from being scratched or marred. The screen is slightly more protected too, thanks to a raised edge that keeps the display and camera lenses from touching surfaces. We really dig the Indian sun design too, and think is adds a cool twist to a regular gel case. Add its bargain price onto that, and you’ve got a winner. Buy one now from: Amazon

TopAce Carbon Fiber-style Case ($9) Want a touch more protection with some exterior style added on? Look no further than this case from TopAce. Made from shock-absorbent and flexible TPU, this case boasts a brushed metal look with carbon fiber-style panels at either end to lend a “sci-fi,” futuristic style that we really like. The soft TPU aids in grip, while the corners come with shock-absorbing airbags, helping disperse blows against those areas from falls or drops. It follows the curved screen of your Nokia 8 Sirocco, too, and comes with molded button covers to keep those safe. We’ve highlighted the black here, but it also comes in blue and gray. Buy one now from: Amazon

KuGi PU Leather Wallet Case ($6) Wallet cases exude a quiet elegance, and they’re a great way to add a little sophistication to your phone. The Nokia 8 Sirocco doesn’t need any help in this regard, but the KuGi PU leather wallet case is still a great choice thanks to its added utility. The PU leather is easy to keep clean and durable, and the flip cover helps to keep your phone’s display safe when not in use. A pocket on the inside of the cover has enough room for a credit card, and is perfect for spare cash, a payment card, or travel tickets. The cover also folds over to make a horizontal stand, which is excellent for watching movies while on the go. Buy one now from: Amazon

Caseflex Extreme Heavy Armour Case ($5) Caseflex offers something a little more heavy-duty. The Extreme Heavy Armour is a hybrid case, meaning it’s made from both soft, absorbent TPU and hard polycarbonate (PC). That combination means it’s very good at withstanding multiple types of damage, with shocks and drops being absorbed by the TPU inner case, while the outer PC shells help keep the case rigid, and deflects more direct hazards. The rugged look also comes with areas specifically designed to help with grip, and the raised edges mean that the screen and camera lenses are elevated from surfaces. If you need somewhere to rest your phone, or if you’re watching a video, there’s also a handy little kickstand that will hold it in a horizontal position. Buy one now from: Amazon