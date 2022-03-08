The Galaxy Tab S8 is the latest tablet from Samsung, packing 11 inches of screen real estate, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a top-of-the-class Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Investing in a case will keep your new tablet safe from scuffs, scratches, and impact — but what if you need a keyboard for work, too? We've rounded up a few of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 keyboard cases currently available, and we'll add to this list as more cases are released.

Fintie Keyboard Case

Pros PU leather cover

Variety of colors and designs

Backlit keyboard Cons Quite expensive

Fintie's keyboard case is one of the best options if you're after a combination of style, reliability, and value. The backlit keyboard makes working in even the darkest environments a cinch, cycling through seven different colors and two levels of brightness. Unlike some other keyboards, this one's constructed from ABS material, with an excellent tactile response, so typing emails and work reports is a breeze. You can also choose from three different viewing angles.

The sleek PU leather cover comes in black, gray, navy, or rose gold, or you can choose one of the three quirky illustrated designs, including a cool galaxy design, pictured. The case protects your S8's screen from scratches, while a hard PC shell ensures your tablet isn't going anywhere and an anti-slip rubber lining gives an additional layer of protection from impact. The keyboard is easily detachable too, so you can use the cover separately.

Fintie Keyboard Case

ProCase Keyboard Case

Pros Stylish leather case

Keyboard has excellent tactile response

Super slim and light Cons Only comes in black

No backlighting

With its sleek leather outer and soft anti-slip interior, ProCase's keyboard case is a must if you're serious about protecting your new tablet. There's one thing that this case doesn't have compared to some of the others on our list, though: Backlighting.

But if you don't need a backlit keyboard, then this is an excellent case to get. The soft lining protects your screen from scuffs and scratches, while the leather exterior (only available in black) looks professional enough for the office. Ultra-slim and lightweight, it's great for throwing in a bag or backpack, and the detachable keyboard features a spring mechanism under the keys for fast, accurate typing. Speaking of the keyboard, it's made from high-quality ABS materials and is easy to detach if you don't need it.

ProCase Keyboard Case

Samsung Slim Book Cover Keyboard

Pros High-quality construction

One of the best keyboard cases available

Designed specifically for the Samsung Galaxy Tab Cons Expensive

The most expensive case on our list is also one of the most reliable options: Samsung's official Slim Book Cover Keyboard. As you'd expect from Samsung, it's made from high-quality materials and fits the Tab S8 perfectly. It's also one of the lightest, slimmest keyboard cases available — excellent for working on the go and traveling. It has a built-in S Pen storage and a free angle hinge to adjust your tablet to the perfect typing angle. This case also comes in black, making it an excellent professional choice for those who use their tablet for work.

Samsung Slim Book Cover Keyboard

Infiland Backlit Keyboard Case

Pros Seven-color backlit keyboard

Secure case closure

Adjustable angle Cons Complicated pairing

You shouldn't have to scrimp on protection just because you need a keyboard for your tablet, and this case from ProCase ticks all the boxes. The secure hard case has a buckle closure, keeping your S8's screen safe from scratches. The keyboard easily detaches, and you can choose from seven different backlighting colors, while anti-slip grooves hold your tablet firmly at your chosen angle for comfortable typing. Infiland's keyboard case offers excellent value for money, but pairing it with your tablet seems quite complicated — worth bearing in mind if you're not a tech-y type.

Infiland Backlit Keyboard Case

Nulaxy KM12 Backlit Keyboard with Detachable Leather Cover

Pros Multiple backlighting and brightness options

Detachable magnetic leather cover

Cover doubles as tablet stand for typing Cons No tablet screen protection

The final pick on our list is this keyboard cover from Nulaxy. You can choose from five backlight colors to suit your mood, along with three levels of brightness, ensuring your keyboard is visible no matter what lighting conditions you're working in. This keyboard also boasts up to 60 days of battery life on a full charge. It comes with an attached PU leather cover to protect the keyboard, but it isn't technically a tablet case, so there's no protection offered for your Tab S8 — you'll need to grab a separate case. However, it doubles as a folding stand for your tablet when the keyboard is in use.

Nulaxy KM12 Backlit Keyboard with Detachable Leather Cover

