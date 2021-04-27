The best OnePlus 9 Pro cases and covers

The OnePlus 9 Pro is here, and it’s a real beauty. OnePlus’ latest and most powerful smartphone has more power than you could possibly need, a gorgeous display with an adaptive refresh rate, and some of the best Android-based software in the game. It’s batting to go up against the biggest phones around, and it has the specs to mean it can hang in the ring for more than a few rounds against the best.

But all the hardware and software upgrades in the world won’t save its glass body from trouble if it takes a tumble onto the sidewalk. If you want to make sure your new phone survives OnePlus years, well, you should consider investing in a strong case. Here are some of the best OnePlus 9 Pro cases we’ve come across so far.

UAG Plasma Series Case

If you love going on adventures, whatever that means to you, then you’re going to need a case that can survive the worst your hobbies can throw at it. UAG’s Plasma is a super-strong case, and while it may not be the most fashion-conscious option, it has the specs to back up its big name. A combination of a hard polycarbonate shell and a flexible inner frame means it has a good mix of strength and shock-absorbency, while UAG’s traction grip helps you to keep your phone in your hands. Despite all that protection, it’s not heavy at all, and the raised lips protect your camera lenses and display when laid down. It meets military standards for drop protection, and it works fine with wireless charging too. Unfortunately, the price is quite high — but if you love the protection and the unique style, this is a great investment to keep your phone pristine.

$40 from UAG

Caseology Parallax Case

Some case manufacturers pump out some fairly generic designs, but that’s never been true of Caseology. Caseology’s catalog is unique and quite stylish, and the Parallax is one of our favorites. The 3D design on the back feels great in the hand and is certainly eye-catching, while the dual-layer construction means it’ll be proof against most everyday bumps and drops that might befall you. Raised bezels keep your phone’s display and camera lenses safe from resting on surfaces, and it even comes at a very reasonable price. A great case for a great price, and one that you should consider if you’re looking for a strong but stylish case.

Ringke Fusion-X Case

Another case with a unique look and strong durability, Ringke’s Fusion-X is a stand-out case for a reason. The clear back means your OnePlus 9 Pro’s design can be shown off to world, while the black bumper offers a strong contrast and some serious shock-resistance and durability. A raised bezel keeps your phone’s camera lenses and display safe from dirt and grime, while the QuikCatch attachment point can be used to secure a hand or neck strap for extra drop-proofing. It’s not expensive, which is another point in its favor, and while it’s definitely on the more unique side where style is concerned, if you love the look, buy it. It’s that simple.

$14 from Ringke

Poetic Spartan Case

There are a bunch of great rugged protective cases out there, but it’s less common to find one with such a rock bottom price. Poetic’s Spartan case is rugged case to grab if you’re on a budget — but just because it’s less expensive than its peers doesn’t mean it’s lacking in strength. The case has a leather texture on the back panel for style, while the rugged construction meets military standards for drop-tests. There’s a built-in kickstand for both portrait and landscape modes, and there’s the choice between a front frame with a built-in screen protector, or a front frame without a protector. A great rugged offering for an excellent price.

$22 from Poetic

Otterbox Symmetry Clear Case

It’s hard to get a brand with a better name than Otterbox. Otterbox’s cases are some of the best around, and it’s brought out the Symmetry Clear for the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has strong drop and scratch protection, thanks to the build of hard polycarbonate and synthetic rubber, but its slim profile means it’s easy to slip into a pocket. It has an antimicrobial coating to kill a large number of microbes, keeping the case itself clean and safe, and the raised edges mean your display and camera lenses won’t rest on dirty or hazardous surfaces. Best of all, it’s completely clear, so you don’t need to hide your phone’s style away. The major downside is the cost, as it is rather expensive. However, it’s certainly cheaper than a replacement phone and most repairs, so it might be a worthwhile investment.

Tudia DualShield Rugged Case

Looking for something a little more substantial and don’t care too much about style? Tudia offers a strong case that’s capable of taking knocks and living to tell the tale, even if it doesn’t add much in the way of style. Non-slip ridges along the outside of the case help to keep your phone in your grip, and if it does slip out, the dual-layer construction can guard against bumps and falls thanks to its military-grade drop protection. It’s certainly not a looker, but at this price and level of protection, it doesn’t have to be. A great choice if you want no-nonsense protection for less than other rugged cases.

Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Stand Case

We love wallet cases for their all-over protection, sleek style, and additional storage for cards and cash, and Olixar’s wallet case has all of that and more. It’s made from 100% genuine leather, so you can be sure you’re getting a product that looks and feels great, and the durable material also helps to keep your phone safe with a front cover that protects the display when not in use. It folds into a horizontal stand as well, so you can watch videos easily while out on the go, and the inner cover has room for spare cash, credit cards, or travel tickets. Combine all of this with a reasonable price, and you’ve got a winner.

Spigen Tough Armor Case

Tough cases aren’t hard to get a hold of, but Spigen is one of the strongest competitors out there. The Tough Armor case does exactly what the name implies — a dual-layer build combines a hard polycarbonate shell with a softer inner core of TPU, and this combination of materials means the Tough Armor is capable of standing against bumps and drops, and it can also ward off scratches. A small kickstand on the back allows you to prop your phone up anywhere, as long as you have a flat surface, and the raised lip means your phone won’t risk scratches when it’s laid down. The starting price is a little high, but keep an eye out for price drops elsewhere, as Spigen’s cases often drop in price.

$18 from Amazon

CoverOn Full Body Case

The issue with rugged cases is that they can often be large, and, well, they can ruin your phone’s style. Not so with CoverOn’s Full Body case. Thanks to using a bumper design with a clear polycarbonate back panel, your OnePlus 9 Pro is protected while also looking good. The bumper sits around the edge and uses rubber ridges to enhance grip, while the faceplate adds extra protection and locks your phone in place. It’s slim and lightweight, and, best of all, it’s one of the cheapest good cases we could find. If you like to show off your phone but need protection and can’t spend a lot, you can do a lot worse than this case.

Editors' Recommendations