The best Pixel 4 XL cases to protect your big Android smartphone

The Google Pixel is where you’ll find the very best Android experience in the world, and the Google Pixel 4 XL is set to prove it. Google’s latest flagship is packed to the gills with tip-top hardware, a notch-less display, and — for the first time on a Pixel phone — a dual-lens rear-facing camera suite. Add the cutting edge Project Soli-powered Motion Sense feature and you’ve got a very special phone indeed.

While it’s certainly a special phone, it’s an expensive one too. The price hasn’t changed from the Pixel 3 XL, it still starts at $899, so you’ll want to keep it safe from harm. Don’t stay up all night worrying about your phone — ward off scratches, dirt, and cracks with one of the best Pixel 4 XL cases.

Olixar Ultra-thin Clear Case

One of the major arguments against cases is style. You’ve spent so much money on your new phone, so why would you hide it away behind a chunky case? Olixar’s ultrathin clear case offers decent protection without obscuring your phone. It’s made from soft but durable TPU, which protects against minor bumps and scratches, and stops dirt and fingerprints from marring your view. It has a non-slip coating to boost your grip, while a raised bezel protects your display and camera from dirt and grit. Slim and thin, it’s a great choice if you don’t want to alter the look of your phone — but you’re sacrificing some protection for that. If you’re happy to make the sacrifice, though, then $7 isn’t a bad price at all.

Ghostek Covert 3 Case

Being made of strong materials, and being equipped with raised bezels and reinforced corners, you have to admit “Covert” is something of a misnomer. But believe it or not, this case is subtle by Ghostek’s usual standards. But it’s no less protective than Ghostek’s bigger cases. The corners are protected by the aforementioned reinforcements, while a scratch-resistant clear back panel protects that area from harm. Despite the large corners, it’s slim and doesn’t add much bulk to your phone — and it has even been treated with a nonslip coating to help keep it in your hand. It’s also something of a bargain at under $15.

$13 from Mobile Fun

Ringke Fusion-X Rugged Case

Looking for something unique? Then Ringke has your back with the Fusion-X. Like other dual-layer cases, the Fusion-X uses a shock-absorbing TPU bumper with a hard polycarbonate backplate to safeguard your device, providing protection against drops, scratches, and other potential threats. The soft bumper lends grip for your fingers, while a raised bezel around the edges means your device doesn’t rest directly on surfaces — avoiding dirt and scratches. Best of all, it’s really not very expensive.

$15 from Ringke

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case

If you’re looking for a case that makes a statement, then it’s hard to go wrong with leather. This case from Snakehive uses full-grain European nubuck leather that feels soft in the hand, but also protects your phone with its complete coverage. The front cover protects your screen while your phone is in a bag or pocket, or it can be folded behind while in use to keep it out of the way or form a kickstand for easy video watching. Stylish and protective, Snakehive’s wallet case is expensive — but the great looking leather is absolutely worth it.

VRS Designs Damda Glide Shield Rugged Case

Not every wallet case has to be a leather folio, and VRS Designs’ Damda Glide Shield is a great example of a rugged case with space for some spare cash or payment cards. Slide open the compartment on the back and you’ll find space for two cards and some cash, so you can leave the wallet at home. It’s also a great protective option since it’s made from high-quality TPU and polycarbonate that provides good protection against drops, bumps, and scratches. It’s resistant to stains and dirt, too, and gives some extra grip, so you can be sure to keep hold of your device. At just $20 from Amazon, this is a real bargain.

$35 from VRS Designs

Zizo Bolt Series Rugged Case

With an IP68-rating for water and dust-resistance, the Pixel 4 XL is suited to resist some of the dangers of outdoor life. However, the glass body isn’t particularly well protected against the rigors of the outdoors — so slap Zizo’s Bolt case on for some extra protection and utility. With an optional belt clip, the Bolt case allows you to quickly and easily attach your phone onto a belt or other strap, bringing it to hand quickly without the need for pockets. It’s also well protected, thanks to the dual-layer design that helps disperse impact force from drops and bumps. It comes in a variety of colors to suit your style, and even comes with a tempered glass screen protector. This case may be an excellent choice for the more adventurous.

$19 from Zizo

