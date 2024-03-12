 Skip to main content
Need a cheap, reliable 5G phone? The Google Pixel 6a is $270 today

While there are savings from phone deals on the latest flagship devices, you can also get discounts that will make previous-generation models even cheaper. For example, the Google Pixel 6a, which is already pretty affordable at its original price of $349, is down by $79 from Amazon’s Woot to just $270. There are several days remaining on this offer to get the Android smartphone at 23% off, but you’re going to want to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because there’s a chance that stocks run out before the bargain’s scheduled expiry.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a

The latest Google Pixel smartphones are the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro, but the Google Pixel 6a, released in 2022, is still a worthwhile purchase. It’s an affordable smartphone with support for 5G technology for fast data speeds, and since it’s unlocked, it will work with all the major carriers such as Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. You’ll be able to maximize the enhanced connectivity with the smooth performance provided by the Google Pixel 6a’s Tensor processor, which is Google’s first-ever chip that’s designed for Pixel smartphones.

The Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and with its IP67 water resistance, it’s a pretty durable device for its price. The Google Pixel 6a also comes with a 12.2MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera at the back, and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The device ships with Android 12, but it can be upgraded to the latest Android 14.

If you want a cheap but reliable smartphone with 5G support, and you’re fine with buying an older model, you can’t go wrong with the Google Pixel 6a, especially since it’s on sale right now from Amazon’s Woot with a $79 discount. From $349, it’s available for an even more affordable price of $270. However, we don’t think it will stay at 32% off for long — the offer is expected to last for several more days, but stocks of the Google Pixel 6a may sell out quickly. If you don’t want to miss out on this deal, you should complete the transaction immediately.

