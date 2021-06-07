The best place to buy an iPad online in 2021

If you’re looking to buy a new iPad, you’ve checked out our look at the best iPad, right? Good. That’ll help set you up so you know exactly which iPad will suit your needs the best.

Once you’ve figured that out, you then need to think about where the best place to buy an iPad is. Fortunately, we can help you out there too. We’ve rounded up all the best online retailers for buying an iPad, and looked at their pros and cons, so you can find the best iPad deals and the best service with minimal hassle.

Buy from third-party partners

Amazon

For many of us, Amazon is the first place we look before buying anything. When it comes to purchasing an iPad, the process is no different. Amazon is the best place to buy an iPad because it frequently discounts many of them ensuring they’re available at the best price possible, plus it always has plenty of stock.

That stock covers everything from the latest models such as the newest iPad Air and iPad Pro, right down to renewed and refurbished models of older iPads. Whatever your budget, Amazon has an iPad for you with extensive search tools that mean you can narrow things down according to budget and requirements such as what screen size you need.

With so much choice, you’re sure to find the right iPad and at a great price, all at Amazon.

Best Buy

Best Buy offers the best of both worlds because you can browse extensively online before choosing to head to your local brick-and-mortar store to collect your new iPad. With one-hour pick up on many products, this can be hugely useful to be able to do.

Much like Amazon, Best Buy offers a lot of different search options so you can narrow down your iPad purchase to exactly what you need. The latest models, as well as preowned varieties, are included so there’s something for every budget here. The latest models are frequently discounted thanks to Best Buy’s price match guarantee too so good prices aren’t hard to come by. Some items also come with additional freebies such as free security software depending on when you buy them.

Ultimately though, the biggest advantage here is being able to pick up your acquisition the same day you seek it out, with two-day shipping also an option.

Walmart

Walmart has an attractive layout of all the iPad models you could think of, from the latest options to some older devices too. It doesn’t always heavily discount them but that’s where keeping an eye out for holiday sales or special events is very much worth your while.

The beauty of Walmart is similar to Best Buy in that some items are available for pick-up the same day you’re looking, while all others can be delivered within two days. Just be aware that Walmart also lists other retailers so you may not be buying directly from the retail giant.

Adorama

Adorama stocks all the latest iPad models with financing options available if you prefer to spread the cost. That’s particularly ideal for its penchant for listing iPad Pros which can cost a lot in one single payment. Covering almost every specification imaginable, even if you want something very specific, you should be happy with Adorama’s selection.

The main issue to watch out for here is that not every model is immediately available with some needing to be ordered in via the manufacturer — i.e. Apple.

B&H Photo Video

With extensive search options available, it’s easy to use B&H Photo Video to narrow down your iPad needs. While stock can be a little limited, the retailer also offers some great discounts occasionally on sought-after iPad models. Financing options are also available to sweeten the deal plus there’s express store pickup if you have a store nearby.

The retailer is one to keep an eye on even if it probably won’t be your first port of call.

Buy from the manufacturer

Go straight to the source and buy your iPad from Apple, and you might not enjoy a substantial saving but you do get perks such as financing options and free personal engraving. All the latest iPad models are available here and you can choose different configurations to suit your needs.

There are rarely special offers available unless you’re looking at Wi-Fi & Cellular models, but it’s the convenience and simplicity of the Apple Store experience that’s what will make you go directly to the source.

