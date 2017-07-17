Brace for impact: The best rugged phones can endure anything you throw at them

Every time you drop your phone face down, there’s a slight moment of fear that overcomes you right before you pick it up to (hopefully) see that your phone’s screen didn’t crack. We’re accustomed to this feeling because we all know that smartphones have a delicacy problem. Some companies are aware of this, and they’ve spent years trying to make the best rugged phones they can.

Over time, smartphones have gotten more water resistant, and for most people a protective case is all they’ll ever need. But a case and some water resistance isn’t enough for people who work in construction or engineering and need something that can survive rain, dust, and the occasional fall.

From our list, you’ll see everything from a phone developed by a construction company to a flip phone that can hang with the best of them. Keep in mind that not all of these phones may work for your carrier, but there are ways to fix that.

Note: All of the following smartphones run on Android Marshmallow, unless otherwise noted.

Cat S60 The Cat S60 is just as tough as any other Caterpillar product, but the S60 brings more to the table than just a smartphone wrapped in a metal and carbon fiber frame. Its coolest — and most useless to 99.9% of the population — feature is the built-in FLIR thermal camera. As the name implies, you can take thermal photos and videos, and it looks just like it does in the Splinter Cell games. The display is 4.7 inches and 720p, made from tough Gorilla Glass with raised edges to ensure that your screen won’t crack. The phone is also IP68 certified, so it can be submerged in water that’s 16 feet deep for up to an hour, take a six foot dive onto concrete, or be left out in below zero temperatures or 130 degree Fahrenheit weather and still work with no problems. It comes equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and you can add more storage thanks to its MicroSD slot. Along with its SOS button and dual SIM card slots, the phone is a construction worker’s dream, but its $629 price tag is off-putting, especially when you can find the S50 (which is basically the same, minus the FLIR feature) for hundreds of dollars cheaper. Amazon

Kyocera DuraForce Pro The DuraForce Pro’s exterior is a mix of polycarbonate and thick rubber, and its backside is conveniently curved so that it can fit comfortably in anyone’s hands. It’s only IP68 certified to be dustproof and waterproof for up to 30 minutes under 6.5 feet of water. The DuraForce Pro also comes equipped with a really cool feature called Smart Sonic Receiver. While you’re on the phone, the receiver cancels up to 100 decibels of background noise by sending vibrations directly to your eardrum. If you’re constantly working around loud machinery, this feature is for you. The phone doesn’t have a SIM card slot, and you can’t buy it unlocked, which means you have to go through a carrier, and that leaves the phone loaded with bloatware. The battery can last up to a day with medium use, which is actually on the low side for rugged smartphones. It does fortunately have a nifty Quick Charge feature that lets you charge up to 60 percent of the battery in 30 minutes. Amazon

Homtom HT20 The HT20’s biggest draw is that it’s the cheapest smartphone on the list, at just over $100, but that comes at a price. Don’t get us wrong, this phone is still incredibly durable. It’s IP68 certified to be waterproof for up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes, it has a heavy duty Gorilla Glass screen that prevents scratches and cracks, and its magnesium alloy frame and rubber bumps make it virtually shockproof. Where the phone is really lacking is internally. It tends to run slow if you have multiple apps open thanks to only having 2GB of RAM. The 3,500 mAh battery holds a decent charge, but it lacks a rapid charger (which is uncommon for rugged phones). But on the plus side, it has dual SIM slots, and the 16GB of storage can be bumped up to 64GB if you put in a MicroSD card. You’re losing some standard features that come with rugged phones, but the HT20 is durable enough, and its price point will be hard to pass up for some. Amazon

Blackview BV6000 The BV6000 is pretty much the CAT S60’s little sibling. It looks similar to the S60 and even has a lot of the same features, like an SOS alarm, dual SIM slots, and IP68 certifications in water, dust, and shock resistance. It even outshines the S60 in some regards, especially when you compare batteries. The BV6000’s 4,200 mAh battery can last for two to five days depending on usage. The S60’s 3,800 mAh battery is also great, but it’s just not on the same level. The phone is tough and dependable, but it doesn’t have any outstanding features like some of our other picks for the best rugged phones. The processing power is the equivalent to the iPhone 5S, and Blackview’s interpretation of what Android Marshmallow should be is pretty off putting. This might seem like a slight problem, but when you’re not allowed to delete apps from the home screen and icons for things like Facebook and Google Play look unrecognizable, the little things start to add up. What makes this phone great is its durability and price point. If you like the CAT S60, but don’t want to pay extra for the bells and whistles, then this is what you’re looking for. Amazon