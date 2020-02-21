The best Samsung Galaxy Fold cases and covers

Welcome to the future. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the first entry in a new frontier — a phone with a tablet-sized screen that folds down into a regular-sized phone. It’s a stunning piece of technology, and early issues aside, it has definitely been a success. While the rest of us stay skeptical for the moment, anyone who’s spent time with the Fold tends to be a convert, and who can blame them? Despite some misgivings about the design, it’s a powerful phone with a lot to recommend it.

So if it’s so good, why aren’t you seeing them everywhere? A price tag that’s just shy of $2,000 probably has a lot to do with that. Until the price for foldable phones drops you’re unlikely to see mass adoption, but if you have sprung for Samsung’s first-generation foldable, then you probably want to keep it safe. An ever-changing body style presents a new challenge for accessory creators, but thankfully a few of the biggest names have risen to the challenge. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Fold cases to keep your expensive foldable phone safe.

Otterbox Symmetry Series Flex

While the Galaxy Fold is unlikely to get confused for many other phones, it’s still nice not to have to hide it behind thick plastic. Otterbox’s Symmetry Series Flex is completely clear and allows you to show off your expensive phone to the world. It’s still protective though, being made from hard polycarbonate and shock-absorbent TPU. It will resist scratches, dirt, and smudgy fingerprints, while also providing good protection against drops and everyday hazards. On the minus side, while the two-part build protects the front and back of the phone, there’s no protection for the spine, which could be a turn off for those wanting complete coverage. It’s also very expensive.

Spigen Thin Fit

If sleek, thin protection is preferable, Spigen’s Thin Fit case may be perfect for you. It’s made from thin but strong polycarbonate, and clips easily onto your phone. The tough material will deflect scratches and other such hazards, but it probably won’t fare as well against drops as a more absorbent material would. But even with that in mind, Spigen’s case is an excellent choice. The polycarbonate has special non-slip pads so you don’t drop your investment, and the sleek build means you can keep using wireless charging. On the minus side, there’s no spine protection, and the areas around the buttons are also bare, leaving them open to scratches. Still, it’s not a bad price and it looks and feels great.

$50 from Spigen

Noreve Leather Cover

Fancy something a little more luxurious than plastic? Leather is the premium material of choice for many, and Noreve makes some of the best. Noreve’s leather cover is made from top quality handcrafted leather that provides protection while also looking and feeling incredible. It’s a slim design but has padding for comfort, and it clips simply onto your phone’s frame. It’s also highly customizable; for a fee, Noreve will change the color, add a custom engraving, and even gift wrap it if you’re sending it to a special someone. Of course, those don’t come cheap, and the price listed below is just the starting point. There’s also no spine protection, which is a downside.

UAG Monarch Series

UAG knows protection, and the Monarch series for the Galaxy Fold is proof of that. The soft felt-lined interior and impact-resistant core help to keep your expensive phone safe from drops and bumps, while the honeycomb pattern lends grip to your fingertips. There’s extreme protection for the spine built-in, ensuring that most precious and vulnerable area is safe, and while open, the spine becomes a hand-hold, which makes using the unfolded phone a lot easier. On the downside, that spine protection makes it all but impossible to lay the phone flat, and it’s definitely on the more expensive side. But if you’re serious about protecting your $2,000 phone (and you should be), this is a great choice.

Official Samsung Genuine Leather Case

Who’s better suited to create the Galaxy Fold’s protection than Samsung itself? Samsung’s official range of cases for the Fold isn’t huge, but it does include this gorgeous leather case. It’s made from sumptuous calfskin leather. As a result, it’s soft and grippy, but still provides a toughness that will keep your phone protected against bumps, drops, and scratches. It’s thin and sleek, and it unquestionably adds a certain executive style to your already stylish phone. There’s no spine protection, which leaves that vulnerable area exposed, and the R.R.P. of $130 is extremely high, but if you can afford it, Samsung’s cover offers a great blend of protection and style.

$130 from Samsung

