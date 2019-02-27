Safeguard your Samsung Galaxy S10e with one of these great cases

Share

If you’re loving the look of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup, but you don’t love the high prices, then the Samsung Galaxy S10e is the one for you. It has the same Snapdragon 855 processor, stunning Dynamic AMOLED screen, and virtually all the same tricks as the rest of the range, but for less. While it may cost a couple of hundred dollars less than its bigger siblings, it’s certainly not cheap, and that 5.8-inch screen and glass back will need some protection. That’s where the best Samsung Galaxy S10e cases come in.

Speck Presidio Grip

For a perfect marriage of style and substance, the Presidio Grip case by Speck is perfect. This tough blend of hard polycarbonate with flexible TPE to absorb shock will prevent drop damage, even from falls of up to 10 feet, and a raised lip goes all the way around that precious screen. To aid your grip and provide a stylish flourish, rubber strips run across the back and sides. The openings are precise, the button covers are big and easy to find without looking, and wireless charging works just fine with the case on.

UAG Monarch Case

You get rugged protection in an eye-catching package with the Monarch case from Urban Armor Gear. This case is every bit as tough as it looks, combining five layers to ensure your Galaxy S10e is covered from every angle. Leather panels and the metallic frame give it a dramatic look, while the impact resistant core and reinforced corners ensure drops are nothing to fear. This case exceeds military drop test standards. The openings are generous, there are big, responsive button covers, and it doesn’t interfere with wireless charging. We like the crimson version, but you can get it in plain black or with carbon fiber panels instead of leather.

Incipio NGP

This slim case is ideal for basic protection and won’t interfere with any of your Galaxy S10e’s functions. It’s made from Incipio’s Flex2O material which enhances grip and guards against minor drops from up to 3 feet. There’s a raised bezel around the screen, accurate cutouts, and tactile button covers. The top two-thirds of the back are translucent, allowing you to see Samsung’s design, and a matte finish on the bottom adds some style. This case comes in clear, black, or pink varieties.

Skech Polo Book

For a smart, versatile design, the Polo Book from Skech is hard to beat. There’s a slim, minimal hard case for your Galaxy S10e that is detachable from the wallet portion. It slots back into place thanks to a magnetic back that will also work with magnetic car mounts. The wallet has three slots for cards and a windowed slot for your ID, as well as a larger pocket for cash. It can also be folded to act as a landscape stand and it has a magnetic closure. This case comes in black or gold varieties.

Pelican Voyager Case

If you want really solid protection, the four-layer Pelican Voyager case could be a good bet. It promises your Galaxy S10e will emerge unscathed from the usual falls — it has been tested and is guaranteed to survive at least 26 times dropped from 4 feet. This is a chunky case and it extends a protective frame around the screen of your S10e. It comes with a detachable holster with kickstand and swiveling belt clip. The plain black version has some simple lines for an understated style, and there’s also a clear and gray version, though these aren’t the best-looking cases around, focused as they are on protection.

Otterbox Commuter Series Case

This two-layer case isn’t the most protective that Otterbox offers, but it should still keep your S10e safe from harm and it’s less bulky and restrictive than cases like the Defender. You’ll find well-defined button covers, textured sides for enhanced grip, raised bezels to protect the screen, port covers, and accurate openings. It comes in plain black or a couple of two-tone color combinations. As it’s an Otterbox case you do get a lifetime warranty with it.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

It can be frustrating to cover up your gorgeous new phone with a plastic case, so you may prefer to choose a slim, clear option that won’t obscure Samsung’s design. Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid case combines a polycarbonate back panel with a flexible TPU bumper that will take the sting out of bumps and minor drops. There are good button covers and generous openings, so you’ll have no trouble plugging in different charging cables. Wireless charging is also unaffected by this case. The protection is completed by a raised bezel that safeguards the screen. This case comes in a crystal clear version or a black version with a matte finish on the bumper and a translucent tint on the back.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Hybrid Case

Better known for solid, rugged protection at affordable prices, Supcase has branched out with a new case line that’s much more stylish. It combines a clear polycarbonate back with a flexible TPU bumper to provide decent drop protection without adding too much bulk. The rounded bumper extends front and back to stop the screen or back panel from touching down on surfaces. You’ll also find accurate cutouts. The only thing we’re not so keen on is the flush volume buttons as they don’t really stand out at all. If you don’t like the purple and pink version, there’s a black and gray option.

Caseology Parallax Case

This is a familiar combination of flexible TPU and hard polycarbonate, but Caseology has added some serious visual flair with an eye-catching geometric pattern on the back. The hard, rounded bumper adds rigidity, the shell inside absorbs shock, and there are accurate openings. The button covers are also pronounced, so they’re easy to find and use without looking. With air cushions in the corners and a raised lip around the screen, this case should guard against drop damage quite effectively.

Samsung S-View Flip Case

This official Galaxy S10e case is definitely overpriced, but it’s undeniably cool. The flip cover opens like a book, and when closed you can see the time, date, remaining battery, and new notifications — you can even tap and swipe to pick up incoming calls or control music without opening the cover. Your S10e sits in a protective shell with a glossy, rounded finish that makes it comfortable to hold. There are very generous openings for everything and it won’t interfere with wireless charging. This case is also very slim for a folio-style case, but we think drop protection will be quite limited. It comes in black, white, or yellow.