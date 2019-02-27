Digital Trends
Mobile

The best Samsung Galaxy S10e cases and covers

Safeguard your Samsung Galaxy S10e with one of these great cases

Simon Hill
By

If you’re loving the look of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup, but you don’t love the high prices, then the Samsung Galaxy S10e is the one for you. It has the same Snapdragon 855 processor, stunning Dynamic AMOLED screen, and virtually all the same tricks as the rest of the range, but for less. While it may cost a couple of hundred dollars less than its bigger siblings, it’s certainly not cheap, and that 5.8-inch screen and glass back will need some protection. That’s where the best Samsung Galaxy S10e cases come in.

Speck Presidio Grip

Speck Presidio Grip Case for Samsung Galaxy S10e

For a perfect marriage of style and substance, the Presidio Grip case by Speck is perfect. This tough blend of hard polycarbonate with flexible TPE to absorb shock will prevent drop damage, even from falls of up to 10 feet, and a raised lip goes all the way around that precious screen. To aid your grip and provide a stylish flourish, rubber strips run across the back and sides. The openings are precise, the button covers are big and easy to find without looking, and wireless charging works just fine with the case on.

UAG Monarch Case

UAG Monarch Case for Samsung Galaxy S10e

You get rugged protection in an eye-catching package with the Monarch case from Urban Armor Gear. This case is every bit as tough as it looks, combining five layers to ensure your Galaxy S10e is covered from every angle. Leather panels and the metallic frame give it a dramatic look, while the impact resistant core and reinforced corners ensure drops are nothing to fear. This case exceeds military drop test standards. The openings are generous, there are big, responsive button covers, and it doesn’t interfere with wireless charging. We like the crimson version, but you can get it in plain black or with carbon fiber panels instead of leather.

Incipio NGP

Incipio NGP Case for Samsung Galaxy S10e

This slim case is ideal for basic protection and won’t interfere with any of your Galaxy S10e’s functions. It’s made from Incipio’s Flex2O material which enhances grip and guards against minor drops from up to 3 feet. There’s a raised bezel around the screen, accurate cutouts, and tactile button covers. The top two-thirds of the back are translucent, allowing you to see Samsung’s design, and a matte finish on the bottom adds some style. This case comes in clear, black, or pink varieties.

Skech Polo Book

Skech Polo Book Case for Samsung Galaxy S10e

For a smart, versatile design, the Polo Book from Skech is hard to beat. There’s a slim, minimal hard case for your Galaxy S10e that is detachable from the wallet portion. It slots back into place thanks to a magnetic back that will also work with magnetic car mounts. The wallet has three slots for cards and a windowed slot for your ID, as well as a larger pocket for cash. It can also be folded to act as a landscape stand and it has a magnetic closure. This case comes in black or gold varieties.

Pelican Voyager Case

Pelican Voyager Case for Samsung Galaxy S10e

If you want really solid protection, the four-layer Pelican Voyager case could be a good bet. It promises your Galaxy S10e will emerge unscathed from the usual falls — it has been tested and is guaranteed to survive at least 26 times dropped from 4 feet. This is a chunky case and it extends a protective frame around the screen of your S10e. It comes with a detachable holster with kickstand and swiveling belt clip. The plain black version has some simple lines for an understated style, and there’s also a clear and gray version, though these aren’t the best-looking cases around, focused as they are on protection.

Otterbox Commuter Series Case

Otterbox Commuter Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S10e

This two-layer case isn’t the most protective that Otterbox offers, but it should still keep your S10e safe from harm and it’s less bulky and restrictive than cases like the Defender. You’ll find well-defined button covers, textured sides for enhanced grip, raised bezels to protect the screen, port covers, and accurate openings. It comes in plain black or a couple of two-tone color combinations. As it’s an Otterbox case you do get a lifetime warranty with it.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case for Samsung Galaxy S10e

It can be frustrating to cover up your gorgeous new phone with a plastic case, so you may prefer to choose a slim, clear option that won’t obscure Samsung’s design. Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid case combines a polycarbonate back panel with a flexible TPU bumper that will take the sting out of bumps and minor drops. There are good button covers and generous openings, so you’ll have no trouble plugging in different charging cables. Wireless charging is also unaffected by this case. The protection is completed by a raised bezel that safeguards the screen. This case comes in a crystal clear version or a black version with a matte finish on the bumper and a translucent tint on the back.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Hybrid Case

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Hybrid Case for Samsung Galaxy S10e

Better known for solid, rugged protection at affordable prices, Supcase has branched out with a new case line that’s much more stylish. It combines a clear polycarbonate back with a flexible TPU bumper to provide decent drop protection without adding too much bulk. The rounded bumper extends front and back to stop the screen or back panel from touching down on surfaces. You’ll also find accurate cutouts. The only thing we’re not so keen on is the flush volume buttons as they don’t really stand out at all. If you don’t like the purple and pink version, there’s a black and gray option.

Caseology Parallax Case

Caseology Parallax Case for Samsung Galaxy S10e

This is a familiar combination of flexible TPU and hard polycarbonate, but Caseology has added some serious visual flair with an eye-catching geometric pattern on the back. The hard, rounded bumper adds rigidity, the shell inside absorbs shock, and there are accurate openings. The button covers are also pronounced, so they’re easy to find and use without looking. With air cushions in the corners and a raised lip around the screen, this case should guard against drop damage quite effectively.

Samsung S-View Flip Case

Samsung S-View Flip Case for Samsung Galaxy S10e

This official Galaxy S10e case is definitely overpriced, but it’s undeniably cool. The flip cover opens like a book, and when closed you can see the time, date, remaining battery, and new notifications — you can even tap and swipe to pick up incoming calls or control music without opening the cover. Your S10e sits in a protective shell with a glossy, rounded finish that makes it comfortable to hold. There are very generous openings for everything and it won’t interfere with wireless charging. This case is also very slim for a folio-style case, but we think drop protection will be quite limited. It comes in black, white, or yellow.

Don't Miss

Here's our comparison of the most bezel-less designs among smartphones
Up Next

This tent is versatile enough for ground, air, and water
nubia alpha review feat2
Product Review

Nubia Alpha Hands-on Review: Only the most geeky need apply

The Nubia Alpha is the maddest wearable we’ve seen in a while. Described as a wearable smartphone, it has a 4-inch flexible screen that wraps around the top of your wrist, gesture controls so you don’t have to touch the screen, and a…
Posted By Andy Boxall
sony xperia 1 10 plus mwc 2019 group
Mobile

Which new Xperia phone is the best? We weigh all the ultrawide options here

Sony released three phones at MWC 2019. The Xperia 1, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 Plus are Sony's newest entries, and they come with long 21:9 ultrawide screens. How do they compare to each other? We found out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus ceramic
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs. S9 Plus vs. Note 9: Supersized smartphone skirmish

With a seductive design, plenty of power, and an amazing new camera suite, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is drawing plenty of admirers. But how does it compare to the Galaxy S9 Plus and the Note 9? We take a look and pick a winner.
Posted By Simon Hill
lucid holotech holoscreen 3d screen protector 3dpicturetaking copy
Mobile

This $30 screen protector creates 3D views on a smartphone without the glasses

The Holoscreen looks like a basic screen protector until you open the dedicated app and objects start jumping off the screen. Designed by Lucid and Holotech, the Holoscreen is designed to make glasses-free 3D content affordable.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
ford recall concerns steering wheels logo
Cars

Ford taps geocoding startup What3Words to help improve its navigation experience

What3Words has created an offbeat but brilliant address system that gives every three-meter-square patch on the planet its own three-word code. Ford is so impressed that it's now using it to improve its in-car navigation system.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung galaxy buds review full feat
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are the true wireless earbuds we’ve been waiting for

With six hours of battery life, an extremely comfortable fit, sweatproofing, and a very palatable price tag, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds offer the best all-around value in the true wireless market.
Posted By Parker Hall
F(x)-Tec-Pro-1
Mobile

F(x)tec Pro 1 brings a full-size keyboard to a modern-looking smartphone

Want a full-size keyboard? Want a larger screen than BlackBerry's Key2 canprovide? Well, check out the Pro 1 from a company called F(x)tec. They've outfitted a QWERTY keyboard on a large, 5.99-inch smartphone.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

Samsung pushes Android Pie update for the Galaxy S8 range into March

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Apple hits the snooze bar on a sleep-tracking feature for the Apple Watch

Apple officially unveiled the Apple Watch Series 4. From a larger display to a built-in electrical heart sensor, the latest device brings along some notable new features. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Mark Jansen
bezel less phone comparison smartphones
Mobile

The best bezel-less phones cut all the right corners without losing space

As the smartphone industry marches toward a bezel-less future, we compare the shrinking bezels on the latest and greatest devices. Find out which manufacturers have the smallest bezels on their smartphone as we compare them side by side.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy s10 5g review feat
Product Review

Buying a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is akin to taking a step Into the unknown

The question of whether to buy a 5G phone in 2019 is complex. The Galaxy S10 5G will be one of the first 5G phones on all major carriers, but it’s also going to be among the most expensive in Samsung’s new Galaxy lineup.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
MWC 2019 Awards
Android

Best of MWC 2019 Award Winners

At this year’s Mobile World Congress, technical jargon flew through the air as fast as the next-generation networks being touted as the answer to every problem we face in life today. How to network your light switch and door knob? 5G will…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet is a little slice of luxury

Who buys tablets anymore? Quite a few people, Samsung says, but they’re choosing older tablets over newer ones due to price. The Galaxy Tab S5e is its response — premium features and quality for a sensible price. We tried one out for a…
Posted By Andy Boxall
nostalgic old phones modern update classic motorola razr
Mobile

Motorola's new foldable phone could arrive by the summer

The Motorola Razr V3 is one of the world's most iconic phones, and it could be making a stylistic return in the form of a foldable Motorola smartphone. It may cost around $1,500. Is the nostalgia worth it?
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper