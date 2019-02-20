Digital Trends
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 cases and covers

Protect and style your Samsung Galaxy S10 with the best cases and covers

Simon Hill
By
Samsung Galaxy S10 hands-on
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The relentless assault on the bezel continues with the Samsung Galaxy S10 achieving a near edge-to-edge display. The curved glass is matched on the back, with both breakable surfaces sliding smoothly into a metal frame. It’s a stunning look, but also a fragile design that could be scuffed, scratched, or cracked quite easily in the event of a bump or a fall. Luckily, there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy S10 cases and covers to provide protection and a touch of style.

Here are the first wave of S10 cases to catch our eye, but stay tuned, as we’ll add more worthy contenders for your affections as they emerge.

Incipio Aerolite Case ($40)

Incipio Aerolite Case for Samsung Galaxy S10

The stylish black stripes that shine through this translucent case aren’t just for show, they also disperse shock, combining with the reinforced corners to cushion your Galaxy S10 completely from falls of up to 11 feet. You’ll also find the frame extends around the 6.1-inch display, there are tactile button covers, and the cutouts are precisely where they should be. This is more than enough rugged protection for most people. We also love the understated style and the comfortable feel in hand.

Incipio

Nodus Access Case III ($52)

Nodus Access Case III for Samsung Galaxy S10

Up until now the beautiful Italian leather Access Case from Nodus has only been available for the iPhone, but Nodus has done a limited run for the new Galaxy S10. These folio style case are much slimmer than most wallet cases because they hold your phone in place with a special micro suction pad instead of a plastic cradle. The full grain leather finish is gorgeous and inside you’ll find a handy pocket with the stylish Nodus octopus logo and a soft, suede microfiber lining. Stylish, hand-crafted, and high quality, the Nodus Access Case III will be tough to resist for leather lovers.

Nodus

Totallee Thin Case ($29)

Totallee Thin Case for Samsung Galaxy S10

When Samsung turns out a gorgeous design like this it seems criminal to cover it up, but going without any protection is decidedly risky. Totallee may have the answer with its super slim range of cases. The Totallee Thin case has perfectly placed cutouts for the camera and ports and thin button covers. It won’t offer much in the way of drop protection because it’s so slim, but it will guard against minor bumps and scratches. It comes in a glossy clear finish, matte black, or a translucent frost.

Totallee

Mous Limitless Origins Case ($40)

Mous Limitless Origins Case for Samsung Galaxy S10

Finished in your choice of wood, real leather, shell, or carbon fiber, these stylish Mous cases are certainly eye-catching. They’re also impressively slim, but that doesn’t mean Mous has skimped on protection, because there are micro air pockets inside that offer military-grade drop protection. You’ll find accurate cutouts for the camera module, ports, and buttons and these cases won’t interfere with the Qi wireless charging function. Each case also comes with a free, triple-layered, plastic screen protector.

Mous

Spigen Neo Hybrid Case ($16)

Spigen Neo Hybrid Case for Samsung Galaxy S10

This stylish dual layer case has a flexible TPU inner sleeve with a polycarbonate frame to lend some rigidity. It should offer decent protection from bumps and minor drops and there’s a lip that extends top and bottom to prevent the screen from touching down on surfaces. The button covers are well defined, the cutouts are generous, and the fit is good. It doesn’t interfere with wireless charging. You can choose from four different color combinations, but the Arctic Silver is our pick.

Amazon

Samsung LED View Cover ($54)

Official Samsung Galaxy S10 LED View Cover Case

This official LED View Cover from Samsung is a folio-style case that opens like a book. The front cover also allows the time and other configurable details to shine through, and the back has an opening so you can use that new triple lens camera with the case on. Inside there’s a slim, minimal, transparent shell that holds your Galaxy S10 securely in place, but still allows access to ports and controls, thanks to generous cutouts.

Mobile Fun

Snakehive Wallet Case ($37)

Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S10

If you prefer a wallet style case, then the vintage leather offerings from Snakehive are well worth considering. Crafted from real, full grain, cowhide, nubuck leather in a variety of different colors, from black to gold to the bottle green pictured, these wallet cases add a touch of class. There’s a magnetic clasp to keep the case closed, but when you open it you’ll find three credit card slots with a larger pocket for notes, and you can fold the cover back to prop your S10 in landscape view. There’s a clear, flexible shell inside that holds your S10 securely, but openings offer access to all functionality.

Snakehive

Kerf Wood Case ($69)

Kerf Wood Case for Samsung Galaxy S10

Fans of natural wood will love Kerf’s cases because they’re all handmade in the U.S. using your choice of walnut, cherry, maple, sycamore, mahogany, and the list goes on and on. Kerf only selects wood from sustainable sources. The cases are quite chunky, but the wood is beautifully worked to offer a smooth, rounded finish, and even the buttons are crafted from wood. Inside you’ll find a soft suede lining. Kerf cases also don’t interfere with wireless charging or Samsung and Google Pay. They will inevitably chip and wear over time, but Kerf offers a lifetime warranty that includes free repairs.

Kerf

Ghostek Atomic Slim 2 Case ($27)

Ghostek Atomic Slim 2 Case for Samsung Galaxy S10

This dual layer case could be a good bet if you want rugged protection for your Galaxy S10 because it combines flexible TPU on the inside with a tough aluminum frame that comes in various colors. The corners are reinforced and there’s a raised lip that goes all the way round the screen. There’s a clear window on the back to show off Samsung’s style and you’ll find all the openings and button covers you need are present and correct.

Mobile Fun

Scooch Wingman Case ($50)

Scooch Wingman Case for Samsung Galaxy S10

A lot of people like to have something to hang on to whether it’s a ring, a pop socket, or a grab tab, but the Scooch Wingman case comes with a pop out curly kickstand built in. It can be used to prop your Galaxy S10 in landscape or portrait view, curl around your hand to ensure you don’t drop it, or snake into a vent in your car so you can go hands-free. The case itself features reinforced corners to offer rugged protection from falls of up to 10 feet. There are also textured grip panels on the sides. The downside with this case is that it won’t play nice with wireless charging, so if you like to use a wireless charger, then you might want to go for something else.

Scooch

