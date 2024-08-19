 Skip to main content
Samsung’s newest Android tablet should be here any day now

The back of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, lying face-down on a chair.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Galaxy Tab fans might not have much longer to wait before the latest entries to the lineup hit the market. Eagle-eyed sources spotted the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and the S10 Ultra on the 3C certification website. This is part of the regulation process and gives us a look into the specifications of these two tablets, and it doubles as a strong hint that they might hit the market soon.

The story broke at MySmartPrice and included a photo depicting the two tablets, which are referred to by their internal monikers: SM-X820 for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and XM-X926C for the S10 Ultra.

The image below shows that both tablets will sport 45-watt wired charging, just as previous iterations did. The overall size of the battery will impact how quickly it charges (and how often it needs a recharge).  The news is somewhat unfortunate as the Galaxy Tab S9 was released in July 2023 and had the same type of charging, so anyone who expected an upgrade is bound to be disappointed.

Galaxy S10 Series 3C Certification
MySmartPrice

This isn’t even close to the first leak about these tablets, either. Well-known leaker/insider Ice Universe confirmed last month that the Galaxy Tab S10 series will utilize the MediaTek Density 9300+ chip. This relatively new chip has beaten out Qualcomm chips in certain categories and provides a not insubstantial amount of power. It’s also a departure from the Snapdragon processors that have become ubiquitous in mobile devices.

Samsung has remained tight-lipped on any further details. All the info we’ve put together so far has come from unofficial sources with a proven track record, but until official confirmation hits the web, take everything with some skepticism. But wait, there’s more! As our own Mark Jansen said in a story from a few months ago, a new Galaxy Tab hits the market every year, so it’s not unreasonable to expect a new one any day now.

If the Galaxy Tab S10 and the S10 Ultra are released with specs anywhere close to what these listings suggest, they might provide the market with something that has been sorely needed: a proper iPad competitor.

