If you’re thinking about buying a new smartwatch, whether it will be your first time to own one or you’re planning to upgrade from an older model, you shouldn’t skip the smartwatch deals that are available from the various retailers. There’s an overwhelming number of options out there though, so if you take too much time thinking about what to buy, you’re going to miss out on all the discounts. To help you out, we’ve rounded up our top picks among smartwatches made by Samsung, Google, Apple, Fitbit, and Garmin, alongside more deals that you may find interesting. Hurry up and make your purchase as soon as possible if you want the savings!

Fitbit Inspire 3 — $70, was $99

If you want an affordable smartwatch that’s focused on recording fitness metrics, you can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Inspire 3. It’s in our roundup of the best Fitbit devices as the one that provides the best value, as it will just keep working without you even realizing that you’re wearing it because it’s so light and comfortable. It also offers a 10-day battery life, a bright and colorful AMOLED display, and the capability to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, your sleeping patterns, and more.

Garmin Vivoactive 5 — $250, was $300

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 offers exceptional fitness and health tracking, allowing you to stay on top of your heart rate, respiration, stress, sleep, and pulse oxygen, among other helpful metrics. Compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 features a bright and colorful AMOLED display where all the numbers that you need to see are clear, a battery that can last up to 11 days on a single charge, and the ability to play music even if you don’t bring your smartphone with you as you can download your favorite tracks directly into the device.

Google Pixel Watch 2 — $300, was $350

The Google Pixel Watch 2 features a lighter but more advanced design compared to the Google Pixel Watch, with new sensors for tracking heart rate, skin temperature, and stress management. It’s comfortable to wear 24.7, and you’ll rarely have to take it off because its battery can last more than 24 hours. The Google Pixel Watch 2 also grants access to popular Google apps on your wrist, including Gmail and Calendar, and it will work seamlessly with other devices under Google’s Pixel brand.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic — $315, was $399

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the premium version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. While both models share health and fitness tracking capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic looks more like a traditional watch with its stainless steel case compared to the sporty look of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and it also keeps the rotating bezel that you’ll use to navigate its interface. Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comparison highlights more differences, so feel free to check it out.

Apple Watch Series 9 — $349, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch for the iPhone, according to our roundup of the best smartwatches, with its extensive health, fitness, and safety features combined with fast and smooth performance. You also wouldn’t want any other wearable device with your iPhone because it’s very easy to pair it with the Apple Watch Series 9. You won’t mind wearing the smartwatch the whole day because it’s extremely comfortable on your wrist, and Apple’s S9 chip enables new capabilities such as processing Siri commands locally on the Apple Watch Series 9.

More smartwatch deals we love

If none of the smartwatch deals above excite you, check out the other amazing offers that we’ve come across. There’s something for everyone, ranging from cheaper previous-generation models to premium wearable devices, so at least one of these bargains should catch your eye. Once that happens, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these discounts.

Fitbit Versa 2 —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic —

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) —

Google Pixel Watch —

Fitbit Sense 2 —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 —

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro —

Garmin Fenix 6S Sapphire —

Apple Watch Ultra 2 —

More Unmissable Deals