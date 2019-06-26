Digital Trends
Best Sony Xperia 1 cases and covers

Safeguard that Sony widescreen with one of the best Xperia 1 cases

Simon Hill
Sony Xperia 1
The Sony Xperia 1 is a stunning smartphone with a truly impressive 6.5-inch OLED screen that sports an unusual 21:9 aspect ratio. As we found when we reviewed the Sony Xperia 10, this format is ideal for watching movies, but the Xperia 1 is much more expensive than the Xperia 10 or 10 Plus and compares favorably in other ways. The curved glass back may be more desirable, but the Xperia 1 can’t boast superiority in durability so protection is a smart move. Here are the best Sony Xperia 1 cases you can buy right now.

Sony Style Cover Touch Case

Official Sony Xperia 1 Style Cover Touch Case

This eye-catching official case from Sony has a completely unique design that includes a transparent front cover that’s also touch sensitive, so you can use your Xperia 1 without opening it. It’s a sleek, light case that offers basic 360 degree protection, just don’t expect rugged drop protection. As you’d expect the fit is perfect with precise cutouts and easy access to all the phone’s features. We really love the fact you can not only see incoming calls and messages through the cover, but act on them. The purple version is the one we’d choose, but you can also go with classic black. It’s a bit pricey, but you won’t find another case like this.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

In classic black, with mock carbon fiber panels top and bottom, this case looks classier than the price would suggest. The flexible TPU with interior air cushions will absorb impact shock, so it should guard your Xperia 1 from minor falls. It also features a raised lip around the screen to prevent it from touching down. There are accurate openings for the camera, fingerprint sensor, and charging port, and also tactile button covers that are well-defined with a textured finish on the power button.

Krusell Sunne 2 Wallet Case

Krusell Sunne 2 Wallet Case

This genuine leather wallet case for the Sony Xperia 1 has a muted style to it with neat stitching and a cover that opens to reveal slots for cards, an ID, and even a pocket for cash. Your phone is held in place and protected by a basic shell and there are cutaway sections to offer easy access to all the buttons on the right edge, the port at the bottom, and the camera lenses on the back. Our favorite thing about this folio case, however, is the fact that you can fold the cover back to act as a landscape stand — ideal for watching videos.

Olixar Leather Back Case

Olixar Leather Back Case

Though it’s not real leather, this TPU case from Olixar gives your Xperia 1 a vintage camera case feel with central stitching that runs down from the camera suite and “Auto focus” etched into the top. It’s a typical one-piece TPU shell that flexible making it easy to fit and capable of reducing the impact of any bump or fall on the phone within. It’s a slim fit, with accurate cutouts, and pronounced button covers. You’ll also find a slight bezel around the screen to help safeguard it.

Avidet Clear TPU Cover

Avidet TPU case

Sometimes you just want a basic, transparent, gel case to add a slim layer of basic protection to your phone and this cheap offering from Avidet fits the bill. It’s flexible, has accurate openings, thin button covers, and adds a little grip. It won’t provide rugged drop protection, but it will guard against scratches and minor drops. It also allows your Xperia 1 to shine through and it’s free of logos.

