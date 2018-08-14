Digital Trends
Mobile

The best Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium cases

These are the best Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium cases to keep your phone pristine

Mark Jansen
By
sony xperia xz2 premium low light camera news

If you like phones with a unique look, you might be partial to Sony’s recent Xperia range. The most elegant of these is the top-tier Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium. With a full 4K resolution, incredible 51,200 ISO camera, and super-slow motion video support, the Xperia XZ2 Premium is the top Sony phone of the moment.

With a $1,000 price tag and glass construction, it’s a phone you will want to protect, but with so many options for protection out there, you might not be sure which to buy. Don’t worry, we narrowed down the best cases you can pick up to keep your expensive smartphone safe from harm. Here are the best Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium cases.

Noreve Premium Leather Case (from $48)

best sony xperia xz2 premium cases noreve

The XZ2 Premium is a premium phone with a premium price, and it deserves the absolute best protection that you can get for it. Noreve specializes in high-quality leather cases and offers a huge amount of customization. First up, pick your choice of material, from artificial PU leather, all the way to the super-premium aged Patine leather. There is a big range of color for your case to match your style, and you can also choose to have a metal or plastic belt clip added, too. The downside? It costs $48 for the cheapest case, and the price just goes up from there. But still, if you have the cash to spend, Noreve’s cases are elegant, stylish, and offer great 360-degree protection for your device.

Buy it now from:

Noreve

Official Sony Style Cover Touch ($50)

best sony xperia xz2 premium cases official

When you’re looking to protect a device, who better to check with than the device’s manufacturer? The Style Cover Touch is made by Sony and is a stylish, solid, and useful touch wallet case. The Style Cover Touch is made from TPU and hard polycarbonate (PC) — a TPU inner core keeps your phone held snugly, protecting the back and sides, while the PC front panel folds over to protect your phone’s screen. However, the real magic happens when the case is closed. The clear front cover allows you to use your phone, even while the case is closed, for the ultimate in screen protection. It’s expensive, but it’s the coolest case you can get by far.

Buy it now from:

Sony Mobile Fun

Olixar Ultra-Thin Clear Case ($9)

best sony xperia xz2 premium cases olixar

The Xperia XZ2 Premium is a beautiful phone, with Sony’s unique style — so why would you want to conceal it? This case from Olixar is made from TPU, a soft but durable material that feels great in the hand and is also completely clear. The flexible material is great for helping to keep a hold on your phone, providing extra grip for your fingers — and while it’s not as protective as some bigger, bulkier cases, the TPU still provides a good level of shock absorption to resist drops and bumps. It comes cut to fit your XZ2 Premium perfectly, and also has a raised bezel that elevates your phone from surfaces and stops dirt or grit from scratching your screen. It’s a good case for the budget price.

Buy it now from:

Mobile Fun Amazon

Anccer Ultra-Thin Hard Case ($13)

best sony xperia xz2 premium cases anccer

Looking for a sleeker, more stylish case? This case from Anccer is made from hard polycarbonate that is protective and durable. It looks and feels great, with a smooth surface and a selection of colors to match your style. The sides are open, giving you access to all your buttons and ports, without prohibitive button covers. A harder case isn’t always better though, and what you gain in stiffness you will lose in shock-absorption, as the hard material won’t absorb impacts in the same way a softer TPU case would. It’s still a great case that feels good in your hand and it will guard against scuffs and scratches. But for rugged drop protection, look elsewhere.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

TopAce Flip Wallet Case ($7)

best sony xperia xz2 premium cases topace

A budget case that looks great can be hard to find, and some budget cases do look cheap. A wallet case is one of the few types of case that still look fairly good, no matter the price, and this case from TopAce is no exception. It’s made of two pieces — a single piece of PU leather that wraps around your phone, protecting the front and back from threats, and an inner TPU case that holds your phone firmly within the leather. It’s held closed with a magnetic clasp, holds a couple of credit cards or spare cash in the inner lining, and the front cover folds behind to act as a kickstand. It’s protective, looks good, and it’s available at a bargain price, but we’re not sure how well it will age.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
zenfone v
Mobile

Bloatware could be putting millions of Android devices at risk

A study has revealed that changes to Android's firmware and added bloatware from carriers could be making millions of Android smartphones vulnerable to massive hacks and potential data theft.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Mobile

Bigger isn’t always better: 5 of the smallest smartphones worth buying

Phones are getting larger and larger, but what options exist for the small-of-hand, or people who just want a phone they can use one-handed? In a world of phablets, some of the smallest smartphones can still pack a punch.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Galaxy Note 9 pink top half
Mobile

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases

Samsung’s top-of-the-line productivity powerhouse is positively packed with features, but the design is a glass sandwich that’s prone to scrapes and drop damage. It’s time to shop for the best Galaxy Note 9 cases.
Posted By Simon Hill
Deals

The best affordable Samsung phone deals available now

Looking for a new Android phone? Samsung makes some of our favorites, but you don't have to shell out a fortune for a Galaxy device. Check out our roundup of the best afffordable Samsung phones available right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
oneplus 6 tips and tricks pro mode
Mobile

These are the best OnePlus 6 screen protectors to keep your phone pristine

The OnePlus 6 is a beautiful beast of a smartphone, but it's made of a whole lot of glass, and a cracked display is never fun. That's why we've put together a list of the best OnePlus 6 screen protectors.
Posted By Mark Jansen
what is the marco polo app woman using smartphone
Mobile

Marco? Polo! Let's explore the app known as the 'video walkie-talkie'

Marco Polo has been dubbed the "video walkie-talkie," but how does the video messaging app stack up against competitors like Snapchat and Instagram? From unique filters to personalized video messages, we explore the Marco Polo app.
Posted By Brie Barbee
moto z3 5g mod press
Product Review

Someday it will do 5G, but the Moto Z3 is already a great phone

Motorola’s flagship smartphone of 2018 looks exactly like its mid-range smartphone of 2018, but powered by a processor from 2017. It’s still a great-performing phone for $480, and it will be the first upgradable 5G smartphone next year.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Samsung confirms the Galaxy S10 won't be the first 5G phone

It may be no more than a sparkle in Samsung's eye, but the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely coming. Here's everything we know about what's sure to be Samsung's most amazing creation so far.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
galaxy x
Mobile

Samsung confirms the debut of its foldable smartphone isn't far away

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years now and a folding smartphone might finally become a reality. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy F, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
apple airpower feature
Apple

Apple's AirPower charging pad may cost $150, sport 22 wireless charging coils

At its September event last year, Apple unveiled the AirPower -- its new wireless charging mat that will allow you to charge multiple devices at one time. It has not yer been released. Here's everything we know about the device so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Brenda Stolyar
Galaxy Note 9 fingerprint sensor and lenses
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs. Apple iPhone X: Battle of the ultra-premium smartphones

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the company's latest ultra-premium smartphone. The device boasts top-tier specs, an excellent design, and more. But can it take out the Apple iPhone X, Apple's own ultra-premium device?
Posted By Christian de Looper
how to record calls on an iPhone
Mobile

Need to record calls on an iPhone? Check out our handy guide

Are you wondering how to record calls on your iPhone? It isn't as easy as you might think, but we'll walk you through the process of doing so with Google Voice, and identify several other apps and external voice recorders that can help.
Posted By Simon Hill
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
masterkey virtual keyboard projector kickstarter screen shot 2018 08 13 at 18 20 42
Emerging Tech

No keyboard? No problem. Masterkey will project you a virtual one to type on

Miss having a physical keyboard when you're out and about? Wish you could have a mobile display bigger than your smartphone can offer? Masterkey 4.0 is a wireless projector that promises to help.
Posted By Luke Dormehl