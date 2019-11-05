Back in the day, it was amusing to observe people shooting photos with their iPad cameras. It was a dead giveaway of so many characteristics, including the snobbishness of those who snickered into their palms. While iPad cameras may not be optimal for some purposes — your smartphone is likely more flexible and easier to handle — the newest iPads and iPad Pros rock some of the highest quality tablet cameras around. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with its 12-megapixel rear camera and powerful A12X Bionic SoC (System on Chip), can handle 5 trillion operations per second — just like the iPad Pro 11-inch. Not too shabby.

Today, the iPad camera is acknowledged for excellent video conferencing, film-making, photography, home security, and any other visual pursuit of interest. You can also use it for reading sheet music, watching videos, chatting, teaching, public speaking, reading eBooks, and giving performances. But keeping a large tablet steady as you shoot can be a challenge and that’s where iPad tripods enter the picture. Here are a few of the best tripods for the iPad.

Peyou Aluminum Tripod Stand

If you’re photographing events, sports, and any activity indoors or out, consider the Peyou 50-inch aluminum tripod with its flexible two-in-one iPhone and tablet mount holder. Its four-section aluminum alloy legs extend to 50 inches and it features a built-in bubble view level and three-way head for tilt and swivel motion for portrait or landscape shooting. The detachable mounting plate makes it easier to release and install the smartphone holder or camera. The easy attachment and padded grip protect your device from damage. It’s also compatible with a large variety of DSLRs, action cameras, and mobile iOS and Android devices. It’s great for travelers and comes with a water-resistant carrying bag.

Raking Tablet Tripod

The Raking Tablet Tripod, with its adjustable loading button and a spring locking mount, is compatible with a large array of tablets and mobile devices ranging in size from 4.7 to 12 inches (diagonal). Crafted with a lightweight aluminum column, you can adjust the height from 20 to 50 inches with a rotation of 360 degrees. Its swivel ball makes it easy to tilt the unit to achieve a comfortable viewing angle and ergonomic height. It comes with a wireless remote shutter that’s small enough for your pocket and operates at distances up to 30 feet. Transport the tripod with the included zippered bag.

Vstyle iPad Tripod Mount Floor Stand

The collapsible Vstyle tablet tripod, made from lightweight aluminum, is compact and easy to use — the handle rotates down, the legs contract, and all other moving parts fold in, so it’s compatible with a variety of iPads and other tablets. You can adjust the height from 20 to 60 inches while a 360-degree swivel ball joint lets you move the tablet to any position — portrait to landscape. It’s easy to transport with the included zipper pouch.

iPad Tripod Stand for Video Recording

The iPad Stand for Video Recording does video, but it also does so much more. It’s ideal for photographers, teachers, lecturers, and anyone who needs their iPad to be at a certain height. Easy to assemble, carry, and store, the stand is compatible with 7.9- to 12-inch devices, including iPad 1, 2, 3, or 4, the iPad Mini 2, 3, or 4, the iPad Air, and the iPad Air 2. The height is adjustable with 360-degree rotation and height adjustment from 21.6 to 55 inches. The aluminum alloy tripod has a folding design and comes with its own carrying bag.

LetsRun iPad Tripod Stand

Lightweight and portable, the LetsRun iPad Tripod Stand is compatible with all 8- to 12-inch tablets from iPads to other brands like Samsung, Sony, Dell, Google, and Microsoft, though it is not compatible with the new large iPad Pro 12.9-inch model. The height for this aluminum foldable design can be adjusted from 15.5 to 56.7 inches for video, chat, watching movies, and reading eBooks. The 360-degree rotation ball joint supports devices from any orientation to view your tablet at any angle and position.

Acuvar Pro Series Aluminum Tripod

Despite its compact size of only 17 inches when fully retracted, the aluminum Acuvar 57-inch tripod is easy to tote around to any event in its own travel bag. It fits tablets with screens sizes from 5.5 to 9.7 inches — perfect for most iPads and Samsung tablets, though not the larger iPad Pro 12.9-inch model. It’s easy to use, with simple clasps to extend and retract the tripod legs. Just open a clasp to the unlocked position and extend the legs either individually or together. Extending the neck is as easy as twisting the side lever clockwise for the perfect angle and height. Fold everything back to its original position when you’re finished using it. The unit ships with a complimentary Bluetooth shutter remote for iOS and Android, which you can use to shoot photos from up to 30 feet away.

Grifitti Nootle Tablet Mount Adjustable Stand

The Nootle Large Universal Mount — made for the big guys — fits any number of popular tablets including the iPad Pro and the Surface Pro. With a working height up to 5 feet, the adjustable Grifitti is compatible with 9- to 14.5-inch tablets. It’s great for video of all kinds of action sports, YouTube bloggers, lecturers, and speakers. It comes in its own travel case.

Editors' Recommendations