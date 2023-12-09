 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 13 best unlocked phone deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale

Albert Bassili
By

If you haven’t upgraded your phone in a few years, then this 3-day sale from Best Buy is the perfect opportunity to do so. You can take advantage of dozens of unlocked phone deals on everything from budget-friendly phones that cost less than a couple of hundred dollars to high-end folding phones. Whatever it is, there’s likely a deal here that will interest you, so we’ve done our best to find and put together the best deals that will give you the most bang for your buck. That said, there are a lot more deals than we could cover, so be sure to check out the complete sale from Best Buy to see everything that is on offer.

Our Favorite Phone Deal in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

The Google Pixel 8's camera module.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There are a lot of great flagship phones out there, but if you’re looking for something mid-range and are part of the Google ecosystem, then the Google Pixel 8 is the choice to go for — discounted from $699 to $549. It has quite a few upgrades to the previous generations, with some of the biggest changes being in the better cameras and the AI photo editing tools. You also get the newer and better Tensor G3 processor, as well as the fresh Android 14, and if that wasn’t enough, Google even throws in seven years of software support, one of the longest of any brand. That said, it does have a slow charging speed, which is somewhat made up for being a two-day phone, although just barely.

Other Phone Deals We Like in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

Camera split screen view flex mode on Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

If you’re not interested in the Google Pixel 8, there are a ton more options from pretty much every brand, including the previous Google Pixel 7 and the fancier Samsung Z Flip5. All of the choices below are for unlocked phones, and we’ve done our best to keep a wide spread regarding budget and brand so you can pick something that stands out to you.

  • OnePlus Nord N200 5G —
  • Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 —
  • Motorola moto g stylus 5G 2023 —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE —
  • Motorola razr 2023 —
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro —
  • Motorola razr+ 2023 —
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 —
  • Sony Xperia 1 V —
  • Google Pixel Fold 5G —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best iPad deals: Save on iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini for the holidays
iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Buying an iPad for yourself or as a gift for a loved one is a great idea. The tablets are very simple to use while offering a surprising amount of power depending on the model you choose. There's pretty much one for every situation with the standard 10.2-inch iPad perfect for all the family, while the iPad Pro is great for if you need to conduct some video editing on the move. There's always the iPad Air for strong performance too while the iPad Mini is great for portability. With so many Apple deals around, we've highlighted some of the very best so you can save big on a new iPad this holiday season.
Best 10.2-inch iPad deals

The standard 10.2 or 10.9-inch iPad remains one of the best iPads for someone on a budget, particularly when it comes to older generations like the 8th or 9th generation models. If you just want an easy to use tablet to browse the internet, watch some streaming shows, and do other straightforward tasks, it's a reasonable solution. Just don't expect premium features like the M1 processor or a high-end display.

Read more
Best Google Pixel deals: Save on Pixel 8, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch
The home screen on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Google's Pixel brand, like Samsung's Galaxy line, includes smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds, and smartwatches. Google is always innovating, so you can be sure that updates to these devices, including through new Android releases, will continue to add more features, make improvements, and plug any security issues. If you're interested in Google Pixel deals, check out the bargains below, and once something catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately as we're not sure how much time is remaining on these discounts.
Google Pixel Buds deals

If you need new wireless earbuds, you should check out the various models of the Google Pixel Buds, which range from the budget Google Pixel Buds A-Series to the premium Google Pixel Buds Pro. They offer long battery life and while they're at their best when you're connecting them to another Pixel device or an Android-powered smartphone, you can also use with with iPhones or other Bluetooth-enabled gadgets.

Read more
The best Samsung tablet Cyber Monday deals — from $100
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.

Cyber Monday just got another opportunity to get tablets for cheap. There are Cyber Monday deals for Samsung tablets, with the discounts on Samsung's Galaxy Tab line matching those for from iPad Cyber Monday deals. If you've already taken a look at Samsung Cyber Monday deals, you know that tablets are just one of the many products Samsung currently has on sale. We've focused on Cyber Monday tablet deals for this list, so check out our picks below.
Our favorite Samsung tablet Cyber Monday deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 -- $149, was $199

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is far from what you'll find in the best tablets, as it's only equipped with an octa-core Unisoc processor and 3GB of RAM. However, for most people who only want to buy a tablet for basic functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content, this device will prove to be more than enough. The Android tablet's 10.5-inch touchscreen features 1920 x 1200 resolution, which makes it large and sharp for a budget device, and while internal storage is limited at 32GB, you can add more space for your photos and videos through an up to 1TB microSD card. Already affordable at its original price of $199, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is currently even cheaper at $149 following a $50 discount from Walmart for Cyber Monday.

Read more