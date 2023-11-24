 Skip to main content
Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save on Series 9, Ultra, and more

Noah McGraw
By
Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save on Series 9, Ultra, and more
Digital Trends

Apple watches are a great accessory if you want to get more involved in the Apple ecosystem, but the problem is that they’re often quite expensive. As such, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up an Apple Watch, and with today being the first day, we’re seeing a lot of Black Friday deals worth grabbing. We’ve found some of our favorite Black Friday smartwatch deals below so that you don’t have to slog through all the retailers and ensure that you’re getting the best bang for your buck. Even better, we’ve found deals on the latest watches, too, like the Series 9 and Ultra, which are perfect for those looking to upgrade to the latest tech.

Best Apple Watch SE Black Friday deals

Apple Watch SE 2 with the Apple Watch Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch SE is Apple’s budget-friendly smartwatch option. If all you need in a smartwatch is health stats and some basic phone integration (and you need to stick with Apple), the SE is your best bet. The Apple Watch SE 2 is one of our favorite options, and we don’t have much bad to say about it. If you’re looking for something cheap and don’t mind shopping beyond Apple, Fitbit Black Friday deals are taking off right now, and Fitbit offers similar functionality as the Apple Watch SE. Below you’ll find some SE options with and without GPS, and both 44mm and 40mm.

  • Apple Watch SE (1st Gen, 44mm, renewed) —
  • Apple Watch SE – Storm Blue Sport Band (2nd Gen, 40mm, GPS) —
  • Apple Watch SE – Starlight Sport Band (2nd Gen, 40mm, GPS + Cellular, renewed) —
  • Apple Watch SE – Midnight Sport Loop (2nd Gen, 40mm, GPS) —
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 44mm, GPS) —

Best Apple Watch Ultra Black Friday deals

Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Ultra is the most rugged smartwatch in the Apple family. This watch is designed to be taken to the tallest mountains and under the deepest oceans. It’s extraordinarily resistant, and it has special features for adventurers like GPS tracking and limited satellite SOS messaging if you get lost. We gave the Apple Watch Ultra a perfect 10 out of 10 when it launched. If you’re looking for a rugged watch, check out Garmin Watch Black Friday deals too.

  • Apple Watch Ultra – Midnight Ocean Band (49mm, GPS + Cellular, refurbished) —
  • Apple Watch Ultra – Green Alpine Loop (49mm, GPS + Cellular, refurbished) —
  • Apple Watch Ultra (49mm, GPS + Cellular) —
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49mm, GPS + Cellular) —
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 with AppleCare+ (49mm, GPS + Cellular) —
Don't Miss:

Best Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday deals

Post-walk fitness data on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest entry in the main line of Apple Watches. If has enhanced speed and functionality, with a specific focus on the Double Tap feature. Double Tap lets you tap the thumb and forefinger of your watch hand together to control various operations. That means you don’t need both hands free for things like starting and stopping playback. The Apple Watch 9 is pretty new, so there aren’t a ton of deals available yet.

  • Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 – (PRODUCT)RED (45mm, GPS) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS + Cellular) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, GPS) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 with AppleCare+ (41mm, GPS + Cellular) —

Other Apple Watch Black Friday deals we love

Person wearing Apple Watch showing Sleep Tracking information.
Jesse Hollington / Digital Trends

The options above are deals on the most popular versions of the Apple Watch, but there are so many other models. The Apple Watch Series 8 is still very popular, and it’s gotten some discounts since the launch of the Series 9. Previous models like the 7, 6 and 5 also have nice Black Friday Apple Watch deals.

  • Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS, used) —
  • Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS + Cellular, refurbished) —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS, renewed) —
  • Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS + Cellular, renewed) —
  • Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS + Cellular) —

How we chose these Apple Watch Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ingore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

