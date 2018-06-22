Common OnePlus 6 problems, and how to fix them

Share

With a stylish exterior, top performance, and a large screen packed into a compact body, the OnePlus 6 is a compelling smartphone option, especially when you consider it’s half the price of the iPhone X. While the OnePlus 6 improves on its predecessors in every way, it’s not faultless. It’s easy to get rid of the notch if you’re not a fan, but there are other issues you might encounter.

We’ve been scanning forum posts and comments to find the main issues people have been having. These are the most common OnePlus 6 problems, with advice on how to work around or fix each one.

Problem: Poor battery life and overheating

While most people are content with the battery life they’re getting from the 3,300mAh battery in the OnePlus 6, we have seen a few complaints about the battery draining too quickly and the phone overheating. There’s a huge thread about it on the OnePlus forum and threads elsewhere, like this one at XDA Developers forum. It’s normal for your new phone to get hot and drain quickly the first few days you have it because it’s installing apps and you’re probably using it a lot more than you realize, but if problems persist, you might need to act.

Workarounds:

Look in Settings > Battery and see what might be causing your issue. If a specific app is draining a lot of battery life, then you might consider uninstalling it.

Since the biggest battery drain is generally your screen, you can always save battery life by dialing down your screen brightness in Settings > Display and reducing the time it takes for your screen to go to sleep by going to Settings > Display > Sleep.

Watch out for areas where you get a consistently weak signal and consider turning mobile data off when the signal is weak because this can really drain your battery quickly.

Potential fixes:

OnePlus has been releasing a steady stream of software updates, so look in Settings > About Phone > Check for updates and make sure you have the latest.

Sometimes a simple reboot can make a difference, especially if you haven’t done one recently. Hold down the power button and tap Reboot.

It’s worth wiping the cache partition to make sure it’s not the cause of your battery issue. Hold down the power key and tap Power off. Once the OnePlus 6 is off, press and hold the power key and the volume down key simultaneously. It should boot into recovery mode, where you can navigate with the volume keys and select options with the power key. Select your language, then choose Wipe data & cache > Wipe cache > Yes > Reboot.

As a last resort, you might consider factory resetting your OnePlus 6. Back up everything first and then go to Settings > Backup and reset > Factory data reset > Reset phone > Erase everything. Once your device reboots, try setting it up as new without restoring a backup, and test to see if the battery issue is gone.

Bug: Calls go silent when switching to speakerphone

A few people found that if they tapped to switch to speakerphone during a call, the call would go silent. Switching back doesn’t bring the audio back – you must disconnect and place a new call. The problem was reported at Fuse Boxed and acknowledged by OnePlus.

Solution:

It is supposed to be fixed in the latest software update, so take a look in Settings > About Phone > Check for updates and make sure you have it.

Glitch: Notifications delayed or not arriving

A few OnePlus 6 owners have been complaining about notifications being delayed or not arriving at all, as discussed in the XDA Developers forum. It’s a problem that’s also been listed at the OnePlus forum for older phones.

Potential fixes:

There’s a chance that battery optimization is the culprit here, so look in Settings > Battery > Battery optimization and tap the app you’re having trouble with, then choose Don’t optimize. You should also tap the three vertical dots at the top right to make sure Advanced optimization is toggled off.

Make sure that the alert slider at the top right is off and check in Settings > Alert slider to make sure it’s set up the way you want.

Make sure that Gaming mode is off or go to Settings > Advanced > Gaming mode and toggle Block notifications

Look in Settings > Apps and check the Notifications settings for any problem apps.

Problem: Auto brightness flickering or not bright enough

There have been a few discussions on the OnePlus forum and XDA Developers forum about auto brightness on the OnePlus 6 not working properly. Some people complain about flickering in direct sunlight and some have found that it’s generally darker than it should be.

Workarounds:

You can always go to Settings > Display and toggle Adaptive brightness off. You can set it manually by pulling down the notification shade and using the brightness slider.

Try an app like Lux Lite to see if you prefer the way it works over the OnePlus software.

Potential fix:

Go to Settings > Display and use the brightness slider under Adaptive brightness to set your minimum brightness level for auto brightness, then test again. This won’t solve the flicker issue, but it might help if you’re finding it too dark.

Issue: Wi-Fi disconnects or patchy

A common issue that crops up with all smartphones is Wi-Fi disconnecting randomly or being inexplicably slow from time to time. There have been threads at XDA Developers forum and the OnePlus forum.

Potential fixes: