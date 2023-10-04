Do old Pixel Watch bands fit the Google Pixel Watch 2?

During its Made by Google event in New York, Google revealed the next generation of its smartwatch with the Google Pixel Watch 2. Though it looks very much like the original Google Pixel Watch, there are a lot of improvements that Google made this year.

For one, the new Pixel Watch 2 has an all-new quad-core CPU, 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display enabled, more accurate heart rate readings, a new skin temperature sensor, and better integrated and more refined buttons. In addition, the crown offers smoother navigation throughout. And all of this is packed into a new 100% recycled aluminum casing that is 10% lighter than its predecessor’s.

But the question remains: Will all of your existing Google Pixel Watch bands fit the new Pixel Watch 2?

Do Pixel Watch bands fit the Pixel Watch 2?

Most Android smartwatches, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, use standard 22mm watch straps. However, Google went the Apple route with a proprietary band connector for its Pixel Watch wearable. Though this may seem like a bad idea at first, it’s actually a blessing in disguise.

Since the Google Pixel Watch has a proprietary system, Google hasn’t actually changed anything with that system from the original. So yes, your existing Google Pixel Watch bands will work without a problem on the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Pixel Watch 2 bands are backwards compatible

Old Pixel Watch 1 bands will work with the new Pixel Watch 2. But the opposite is also true: Pixel Watch 2 bands will also work with the original Pixel Watch.

Since Google did not introduce a new case size for the Pixel Watch 2, there are no sizing discrepancies to worry about. Your existing Pixel Watch bands — and any bands you purchase that say they’re for the original Pixel Watch — will work with the Pixel Watch 2 and vice versa. Having a proprietary system and no new sizes does have its advantages, after all.

There are plenty of great Google Pixel Watch bands to choose from out there, whether direct from Google or from a third-party manufacturer. However, one thing that is disappointing is that you still can’t choose a different band to come with your new Pixel Watch 2. When you purchase one, it still only lets you pick from different colors of the Active band. If you want a woven band, for example, you’ll have to purchase that separately.

Although the options aren’t as vast, there are still some good options to pick from out there.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is available for preorder now and will be publicly released on October 12. It starts at $349 for the Wi-Fi version and $399 for the LTE model. There are three colors: black, silver, and gold. Every Pixel Watch 2 purchase also includes six months of Fitbit Premium.

