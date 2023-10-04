 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Do old Pixel Watch bands fit the Google Pixel Watch 2?

Christine Romero-Chan
By
The back of the Google Pixel Watch 2.
Google

During its Made by Google event in New York, Google revealed the next generation of its smartwatch with the Google Pixel Watch 2. Though it looks very much like the original Google Pixel Watch, there are a lot of improvements that Google made this year.

For one, the new Pixel Watch 2 has an all-new quad-core CPU, 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display enabled, more accurate heart rate readings, a new skin temperature sensor, and better integrated and more refined buttons. In addition, the crown offers smoother navigation throughout. And all of this is packed into a new 100% recycled aluminum casing that is 10% lighter than its predecessor’s.

Recommended Videos

But the question remains: Will all of your existing Google Pixel Watch bands fit the new Pixel Watch 2?

Related

Do Pixel Watch bands fit the Pixel Watch 2?

All three colors of the Google Pixel Watch 2 lined up together.
Google

Most Android smartwatches, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, use standard 22mm watch straps. However, Google went the Apple route with a proprietary band connector for its Pixel Watch wearable. Though this may seem like a bad idea at first, it’s actually a blessing in disguise.

Since the Google Pixel Watch has a proprietary system, Google hasn’t actually changed anything with that system from the original. So yes, your existing Google Pixel Watch bands will work without a problem on the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Pixel Watch 2 bands are backwards compatible

Someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch.
Google

Old Pixel Watch 1 bands will work with the new Pixel Watch 2. But the opposite is also true: Pixel Watch 2 bands will also work with the original Pixel Watch.

Since Google did not introduce a new case size for the Pixel Watch 2, there are no sizing discrepancies to worry about. Your existing Pixel Watch bands — and any bands you purchase that say they’re for the original Pixel Watch — will work with the Pixel Watch 2 and vice versa. Having a proprietary system and no new sizes does have its advantages, after all.

There are plenty of great Google Pixel Watch bands to choose from out there, whether direct from Google or from a third-party manufacturer. However, one thing that is disappointing is that you still can’t choose a different band to come with your new Pixel Watch 2. When you purchase one, it still only lets you pick from different colors of the Active band. If you want a woven band, for example, you’ll have to purchase that separately.

Although the options aren’t as vast, there are still some good options to pick from out there.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is available for preorder now and will be publicly released on October 12. It starts at $349 for the Wi-Fi version and $399 for the LTE model. There are three colors: black, silver, and gold. Every Pixel Watch 2 purchase also includes six months of Fitbit Premium.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Best Google Pixel 7 deals: Can you get the phone for free?
Google Pixel 7 rainbow gradient home screen on a blue placemat

The Google Pixel 7 is a pretty great phone thanks to its superb camera, long battery life, and eye-catching design. We recommend it for many people so why not buy it for less than its MSRP? Below, we've picked out all the best Google Pixel 7 deals going on right now across many different retailers, and cell phone networks, saving you the time to do so yourself. Keen to learn more? Let's get straight to it and take a look at how you can get one of the best Android phones for less.
Google Pixel 7 deals at Amazon

Over at Amazon, you can buy the Google Pixel 7 for $494 saving $105 off the regular price of $599. The price alternates by a couple of bucks depending on which color you want but as standard, you get 128GB of storage space in all cases.

Read more
Is this our first look at the Google Pixel 8a?
Side by side images of a reported Google Pixel 8a.

In May, there were reports that the Google Pixel 7a could be the last of Google's budget-friendly Pixel A smartphone series. Despite the series' success, it was believed that the 7a would be the last one. However, a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by @yabhishekhd has sparked new rumors that there might actually be a Google Pixel 8a after all.

The tweet includes hands-on images of the supposed Google Pixel 8a, which is indeed interesting. The leak comes several months before any new Pixel A series would likely be released. The current Google Pixel 7a was only released this past May.

Read more
Do iPhone 14 cases fit the iPhone 15? There’s an interesting answer
Speck Presido2 cases for the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series have identical display sizes, but there are slight variations in their total dimensions due to design changes. This has led to a common question of whether the cases designed for iPhone 14 would fit the iPhone 15 models. The answer to this question is not straightforward and depends on whether you are looking for a perfect or a reasonable fit.

The iPhone 15 series consists of four models, just like the iPhone 14 series. These are the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. The prices of the iPhone 15 series are the same as the previous models, and they come with several improvements. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are made of titanium, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have stainless steel bodies. Additionally, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus now have the Dynamic Island for the first time.

Read more