The OnePlus 10T is OnePlus’s flagship for the second half of 2022. It is packed with super fast charging and top-notch performance but lacks the famous alert slider as well as the Hasselblad branding on the cameras. But offering 150W fast charging (or 125W in the U.S.) isn’t beneficial if the company doesn’t provide a charger in the box. Over the last few years, it’s become more and more of a rarity for phones to ship with bundled chargers.

Unlike Apple, Samsung, and many other companies, OnePlus does bundle an included fast charger with the OnePlus 10T in the box. It’s something we don’t see very often these days and immediately gives the OnePlus 10T a unique leg to stand on. Along with the charger, the OnePlus 10T box also includes a USB-C charging cable, USB-C to USB-A adapter, and a SIM removal tool.

That said, the whole charging situation is tricky.

The OnePlus 10T charges up to 150W

While the OnePlus 10T comes bundled with a 160W charger, it won’t charge at maximum speeds in North America. The situation is similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, which supports 80W fast charging but only charges up to 65W in North America. This is because OnePlus’s 150W charging technology only supports charging outlets rated 220V or above.

By contrast, North America mostly has outlets that are rated at either 110V or 120V. The result? You can expect 125W charging speeds if you charge the 10T in North America. But if you are in India, Europe, or many other countries around the globe, you’ll be able to charge the OnePlus 10T at maximum 150W speeds.

Despite that limitation, all models of the OnePlus 10T are shipped and sold with a 160W charger. So, if you happen to purchase the OnePlus 10T in North America but travel to the UK, you’ll be able to charge the device at 150W.

Why OnePlus bundles a 160W charger with the 10T

No, you aren’t reading the article incorrectly. The OnePlus 10T comes with a 160W charger in the box, but only has a max charging speed of 150W — or 125W if you’re in North America. What gives?

The OnePlus 10T comes with a 160W SuperVooc power adapter and a USB-C cable. According to OnePlus, including a 160W charger helps to ensure consistently fast charge speeds. The 10T isn’t charging at the full 160W, but the extra wattage acts as a sort of safety net to make sure the 125 and 150W speeds are reached consistently.

While the included charger charges your smartphone incredibly fast, it also supports the Power Delivery (PD) charging protocol, which means you can charge your other gadgets like laptops, tablets, and mobile gaming consoles using the OnePlus 10T charger. Charging other devices like this, the 10T charges them at 45W.

Editors' Recommendations