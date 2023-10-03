Amazon often provides some of the best Apple deals around so you should head right there now you’re thinking about something new and Apple-flavored, right? Wrong. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is kicking off imminently and we’re here to explain why you should really wait until then to buy a new iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, or even a MacBook. Still confused and want to know more? No sweat. We’re here to help.

Why you shouldn’t buy a new Apple device this week

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is a relatively new sales event from the mighty giant. Fitting in nicely in between Prime Day in July and just before Black Friday in November, it’s ideal if you want to buy something in mid-October at a sweet discount. The event runs October 10 and 11 and offers Prime members exclusive access to deep discounts on all kinds of brands like Dyson, Sony, SharkNinja, LG, and many other favorites.

Of course, we’re counting on seeing some great Apple deals. It seems really unlikely that this couldn’t happen given Amazon is always a reliable retailer for some of the best iPads along with the best smartwatches including the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and the slightly older Series 8. We’re really confident we’ll see discounts on at least the Series 8 and SE if not more.

Amazon promises that new deals will drop as frequently as every five minutes during select periods so you’re going to need to keep on top of things. That’s where we’ll help out as we’ll be providing extensive coverage of the whole 48-hour sale event so you won’t miss out on a deal. Amazon also has invite-only deals and can provide deal notifications so even if you’re tracking down one of the best MacBooks, you won’t miss out if you stay aware.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of such deals but you can always sign up for a free trial now to be eligible for the Prime Big Deal Days discounts. If you’re not eligible, Amazon Prime costs $15 per month and we’re confident you’ll save more on any of the Apple products on sale.

All you need to remember for now is to hold off on your new iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, or MacBook purchase until next week. Wait and see what’s around as part of the huge Amazon sale and see how you could save that way. It’s very likely to be worth your time.

Editors' Recommendations