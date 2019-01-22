Digital Trends
Mobile

DxOMark now tests and ranks smartphone selfie cameras — so which one is best?

Hillary Grigonis
By

DxOMark Image Labs tests and ranks cameras and smartphones — and now, front-facing cameras too. On Tuesday, January 22, DxOMark announced the new Selfie scoring category, ranking a smartphone’s front-facing camera. The new category comes with the first dozen smartphones scored in the category, a list that’s headed up by the Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Apple iPhone XS Max, and Samsung Galaxy S9.

The Selfie score, which will be kept separately from the rear camera rankings, uses both objective measurements and analysis of the images captured; DxOMark calls it a “dedicated scientific protocol.” Each smartphone tested shoots at least 1,500 photos and more than two hours of video under different conditions, such as various lighting scenarios. DxOMark says the smartphone rankings are the first of its kind for the industry.

The company says the tests are similar to the procedure for ranking rear-facing cameras, but incorporates new test equipment to focus on the selfies typically shots with the front cameras. One chart tests bokeh, another noise, and detail. A mannequin is used to ensure the camera’s results are consistent, while the test also includes an HDR portrait set up to simulate a backlit scene.

The Selfie scores are divided into subcategories for exposure, color, focus, texture, noise, artifacts, and flash. DxOMark’s ranking system will remain separate for the existing mobile and the new Selfie category. Both selfies and “groupies” are shot and analyzed for the test, DxOMark says.

DxOMark says the company decided to add a separate category for the front-facing cameras because of the different hardware typically used in the selfie cameras. Because the front and rear-facing cameras are typically used differently, the company opted to keep the rankings separate instead of mixing with the existing mobile scores. The number of users snapping selfies is growing, the company says, with more than a third of smartphone users taking selfies.

With the announcement for the new Selfie category, the company also shared scores for the first 12 devices tested with the new standards on the DxOMark website. The scores will also be available in Chinese.

DxOMark is known for hardware testing and lab analysis of cameras, for both stand-alone cameras and smartphones. The company launched its website database in 2008, adding lenses two years later. The company has been testing smartphone cameras since 2012.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to convert a Kindle book to PDF
Cat S48c
Mobile

The Cat S48c is the phone designed for construction workers (or the clumsy)

The Cat S48c is a rugged smartphone that's available from Sprint. It mixes midrange specs with a huge battery wrapped in an extremely tough and protective body. If you need a phone that can survive the construction site, then this is it.
Posted By Simon Hill
google white space app redesigns maps
Android

Popular Android navigation apps are just Google Maps with ads, researcher says

A malware researcher found that 19 free Android navigation apps on the Google Play Store were nothing more than Google Maps, but with ads. One of the apps asked for a payment to remove the ads, while some of them presented security risks.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
google local guides update maps
Mobile

Google Maps will now help drivers stay within speed limits, avoid speed traps

Google Maps will now start showing speed limits and speed camera locations, so that drivers will not be flagged for speeding tickets. The new features arrive to the app years after they were introduced in Waze.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best messaging apps allo
Mobile

Text up a storm with the best messaging apps for iOS and Android

These days, most people tend to favor digital messages over phone calls. We have the best messaging apps that allow you to share photos and documents, send text messages, and more with end-to-end encryption.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

If you want Samsung's advanced folding phone, be prepared to pay a lot for it

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy Fold, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Do these case images confirm a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the S10 E?

It won't be long now; With 2019 underway, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost here. Before it arrives, here's absolutely everything you need to know about all three of Samsung's next flagships.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile 5G rollout: Here is everything you need to know

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
fixed wireless 5g verizon
Mobile

Verizon 5G rollout: Here is everything you need to know

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it will also begin deploying mobile 5G in the coming months. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network and when it will be in your town.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Grovemade Leather iPhone case
Mobile

The best iPhone 6 cases for style and protection

No one likes a bruised Apple. Scratches, scuffs, and cracks on a new iPhone 6 are enough to ruin anyone’s day. Check out the best iPhone 6 cases and get some protection on that shiny new smartphone.
Posted By Simon Hill
spotify car speaker player
Home Theater

Report: Spotify preparing to launch $100 in-car streaming device

According to a report, people familiar with Spotify's plans say the company is readying a dedicated in-car music streamer that will cost $100. It will work with any Bluetooth-enabled audio system and can be controlled by voice.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Mobile

Here's how to convert a Kindle book to PDF using your desktop or the web

Amazon's Kindle is one of the best ebook readers on the market, but it doesn't make viewing proprietary files on other platforms any easier. Here's how to convert a Kindle book to PDF using either desktop or web-based applications.
Posted By Simon Hill
why i have to quit spotify app music earbuds headphones
Home Theater

Spotify adds artist-blocking feature, despite its denials

Though it continues to claim you can't do it, there's lots of evidence that Spotify has added an artist-blocking feature to its platform, making it easy for users to never hear a specific musician or band.
Posted By Simon Cohen
how to print from a Chromebook
Computing

Yes, you can use Android apps on your Chromebook. Here's how

You can now get Android apps on your Chromebook! Google has enabled the Google Play Store app support on its Chrome OS and Chromebook hardware, so to get you started, here's our guide on how to get Android apps on a Chromebook.
Posted By Mark Coppock
t mobile harrisx 5g consumer index sign is pictured at the quantum stand mwc
Mobile

Is 5G as fast as they’re saying? We break down the speeds

We take a look at the kinds of speeds you can expect from 5G when the networks roll out. Find out 5G compares to the last generation of network technology, what the minimum and maximum speeds will be, and what it means for us.
Posted By Simon Hill