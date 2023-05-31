Health and fitness enthusiasts can pounce on some savings today, as Best Buy has discounted a couple of popular Fitbit fitness trackers. Both the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Sense 2 are seeing fairly significant discounts, and each makes a good option for someone with a workout, hike, or daily step count to track. Each also comes with six free months of Fitbit Premium, a membership service that personalizes your workout experience, and Best Buy is including free shipping as well.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $120, was $150

With the Fitbit Charge 5 you can dive deep into your fitness routine. In addition to tracking things like stress, heart rate variability, and skin temperature, it’s also able to track calorie burn and optimize your workouts. There’s also no need to lug a phone around with you on any of your workouts or outdoor adventures, as the Fitbit Charge 5 has built-in GPS that allows you to see your real-time pace and distance, and to see a map of your workout routine in the Fitbit app. This fitness tracker can reach up to seven days of battery life on a single charge, even for workout warriors who plan on putting it to good use. Closing out the top features of the Fitbit Charge 5 is a Health Metrics dashboard that provides all of your fitness data for you in one place.

Fitbit Sense 2 — $230, was $300

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the smartwatch designed to help you stress less, sleep better, and liver healthier. It has all-day stress detection functionality that can recognize stressful events and help you manage them and move on stress-free. Sleep profiles and sleep reports teach you about the quality of your previous night’s sleep. Heart rate tracking and fitness tracking are part of the package, and the Fitbit Sense 2 even has built-in GPS. You’re able to sync the Fitbit Sense 2 with your phone and receive notifications for calls, texts, calendar events and apps right on your wrist. This is a great smartwatch for just about anyone who takes their health seriously. It is also a good consideration if you’re interested in the Apple Watch SE 2 or even the Apple Watch Series 7 but would like a slightly lower price point.

Editors' Recommendations