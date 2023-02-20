There’s a huge Fitbit sale happening for Presidents Day

With Presidents Day sales in full effect, you won’t want to miss the smartwatch deals that are a part of them. If you’re looking for a good fitness tracker or smartwatch, Fitbit is a brand that makes some of the best. There are quite a few Fitbit deals available, with popular models like the Versa 4 and Charge 5 seeing discounts. We’ve rounded up the best available, so read onward for more details.

Fitbit Inspire 3 — $80, was $100

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a good entry-level Fitbit option. It comes with many of the features people have come to love in Fitbit’s offerings, including a long lasting battery, always-on wellness tracking, and the ability to provide you with a stress management score. It’s able to do all of this at an incredibly affordable price, which makes the Fitbit Inspire 3 a good option for a first time smartwatch shopper. It’s also capable of recognizing an irregular heartbeat rhythm, and it comes with mindfulness sessions to teach you healthier ways to respond to stress. Sleep tracking and and detailed sleep analysis round out some of the top features of the Fitbit Inspire 3.

Fitbit Luxe — $100, was $130

Like all of the best fitness trackers, the Fitbit Luxe includes a variety of features for health and fitness enthusiasts. It’s able to track heart rate 24/7, track sleep at all stages of the sleep cycle, and has a variety of stress management tools to utilize. The Fitbit Luxe is also beautifully designed, yet modest in size, and is as stylish as it is functional. It has a vibrant color display and a slim overall design. When wearing it out in the wild, something to consider is its impressive battery life, which can reach up to five days on a single charge. The Fitbit Luxe is water resistant to 50 meters, and includes a six-month Fitbit Premium trial.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $130, was $150

In our Fitbit Charge 5 review, we declare the popular smartwatch a truly advanced fitness tracker, as it boasts some of the best fitness integrations among current smartwatches. It allows you to optimize your workout routine with a daily readiness score, provides a daily stress management score that shows your body’s response to stress, and even includes a health metrics dashboard that tracks heart rate variability, and skin temperature variation. Using the Fitbit Charge 5’s built in GPS when outdoors, you can see you real-time pace and distance on all of your daily walks, runs, hikes, and other adventures. Purchase of the Fitbit Charge 5 includes a 6-month premium membership complete with personalized insights, advanced analytics, and even guides fitness programs to help you interact better and more often with your new Fitbit Charge.

Fitbit Versa 4 — $180, was $230

Fitness enthusiasts and health nuts will love the Fitbit Versa 4, and people in search of a capable smartwatch without the premium markup of the Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch SE 2 will love it as well. The Versa 4 offers a range of tracking features, with things like 24/7 heart tracking, stress level tracking, and workout tracking at the top of the list. With its ability to track your workout, the Versa 4 is able to hold you accountable with Active Zone Minutes, which credits you for time spent in fat burn, cardio, and peak heart rate zones, and incentivizes more activity and more intensity in your workouts. You’ll also receive a Daily Readiness Score, which lets you know if you’re ready for another workout or if your focus should be on recovery from your previous workout.

Fitbit Sense 2 — $250, was $300

In addition to its sleep tracking features, the Fitbit Sense 2 makes a great option for fitness nuts and workout warriors. It has a built-in GPS to track your runs, hikes, rides, and other outdoor workouts, and it does so all on its own, without the need to keep a clunky smartphone with you while you workout. A workout intensity map shows your heart rate changes throughout your workout, and it’s even capable of tracking the level of oxygen in your blood to help you learn when there may be an indication of changes to your wellness. The Fitbit Sense is water resistant to 50 meters, so you can wear it in the pool or in the shower, and voice features for things like weather and reminders integrate with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

