For those who have been thinking about getting a foldable phone but the ones you’ve had an eye on are too expensive, you should check if you can afford them now through the available foldable phone Presidents’ Day deals. If you want a recommendation, we’ve highlighted our favorite offer below, but there are many more bargains to choose from if you want to take a look around. You shouldn’t waste time though, as there’s a chance that you miss out on the savings if you delay your purchase to the last minute of the holiday.

Best foldable phone Presidents’ Day deal

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 6.2-inch display on its cover and a massive 7.6-inch display when you open it, with both screens featuring Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X tech and 120Hz refresh rates. Unlike its predecessors, the hinge design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 allows it to close completely flat, and it also features a thinner and lighter design that makes it much easier to use. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and it packs a camera system that’s headline by a 50MP main camera.

If you’re interested in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, don’t miss this chance to get its 256GB model from Amazon for $1,450, for savings of $350 on the device’s sticker price of $1,800. It’s still not cheap, but it’s the best folding phone that you can buy, according to our roundup of the best folding phones. If you miss out on this offer, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at such savings when buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

More foldable phone Presidents’ Day deals we love

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the brand is also offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 as its latest foldable phones. Other foldable phone Presidents’ Day deals that we feature below include devices made by Motorola, OnePlus, and Google. If you want to pocket the savings from any of these bargains, you’re going to have to be quick as there’s a lot of interest in foldable phones lately, which will increase with the lowered prices due to the holiday.

