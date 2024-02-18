 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 6 best foldable phone Presidents’ Day deals available now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Two games running simultaneously on OnePlus Open held in hands.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

For those who have been thinking about getting a foldable phone but the ones you’ve had an eye on are too expensive, you should check if you can afford them now through the available foldable phone Presidents’ Day deals. If you want a recommendation, we’ve highlighted our favorite offer below, but there are many more bargains to choose from if you want to take a look around. You shouldn’t waste time though, as there’s a chance that you miss out on the savings if you delay your purchase to the last minute of the holiday.

Best foldable phone Presidents’ Day deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 6.2-inch display on its cover and a massive 7.6-inch display when you open it, with both screens featuring Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X tech and 120Hz refresh rates. Unlike its predecessors, the hinge design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 allows it to close completely flat, and it also features a thinner and lighter design that makes it much easier to use. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and it packs a camera system that’s headline by a 50MP main camera.

If you’re interested in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, don’t miss this chance to get its 256GB model from Amazon for $1,450, for savings of $350 on the device’s sticker price of $1,800. It’s still not cheap, but it’s the best folding phone that you can buy, according to our roundup of the best folding phones. If you miss out on this offer, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at such savings when buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Related

More foldable phone Presidents’ Day deals we love

A person opening the Motorola Razr 40.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the brand is also offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 as its latest foldable phones. Other foldable phone Presidents’ Day deals that we feature below include devices made by Motorola, OnePlus, and Google. If you want to pocket the savings from any of these bargains, you’re going to have to be quick as there’s a lot of interest in foldable phones lately, which will increase with the lowered prices due to the holiday.

  • Motorola Razr 2023 (128GB) —
  • Motorola Razr 2023 (256GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) —
  • Google Pixel Fold (256GB) —
  • OnePlus Open (512GB) —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Google Pixel 8 Pro deals: Save $1,000 on the best Pixel phone
The Google Photos app running on a Google Pixel 8 Pro.

For the best phone deals relating to the Google Pixel 8 Pro, keep reading. Appreciating what a highly sought-after phone it continues to be, we’ve tracked down all the best Google Pixel 8 Pro deals currently available. Scroll down and you’ll find all the best prices along with everything you could want to know about the Google Pixel 8 Pro in case you still haven’t fully committed to buying one.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 Pro deals
The best Google Pixel 8 Pro deals are fairly varied. That means you can buy it unlocked at a great discount, but you can also trade in your old phone and acquire the Google Pixel 8 Pro at a super low price when you commit to a cell phone provider. Whatever feels like the best idea for you, take a look below at the highlights.

: Get the Google Pixel 8 Pro for $200 off and pay $799 instead of $999.

Read more
Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals: Get the smartwatch for $309
The Apple Watch Series 9 showing apps on the screen.

If you've had your eyes on the Apple Watch Series 9, here's your chance to get one of the latest models of Apple's wearable device for a much cheaper price than usual. We've rounded up Apple Watch deals that focus on the different versions of this particular smartwatch so that you can enjoy a discount with your purchase, but with its popularity, we're not sure how long these bargains will last. If you want to take advantage of any of the Apple Watch Series 9 deals below, we highly recommend pushing through with your transaction as soon as you can.
Today's best Apple Watch Series 9 deals

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm) --

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals: Get $80 off the smartwatch
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic next to each other.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the latest models of Samsung's smartwatches, almost always get sold out quickly whenever there are Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals that we've rounded up below aren't going to be exceptions, as demand for the wearable devices are still pretty high, especially among Android smartphone owners. If you want to pocket the savings from any of these offers, you need to hurry up with your purchase as they may expire at any moment.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, Bluetooth) --

Read more