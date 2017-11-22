35 helpful Galaxy S7 tips and tricks to master your Samsung smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is a beautiful smartphone with all kinds of hidden depths that may not be immediately obvious. We’re here to help you unlock the true potential of this excellent phone with advice on the core basics, the essential functions and some of the more obscure capabilities. Don’t be content to own a great phone, make sure you’re getting the most out of it with our tempting menu of Galaxy S7 tips and tricks. These tips will also work on the S7 Edge, but if you opted for the curved cousin, then check out our Galaxy S7 Edge tips and tricks as well.

Our first tip is to snag one of the best Galaxy S7 cases to keep your phone protected. If you do encounter an issue with your S7, then check out our guide to Galaxy S7 problems and how to fix them.

How to customize your home screens

Just tap and hold on any empty space on your home screen to bring up the customization menu. You can actually tap and hold, then drag whole home screens into the recycle bin at the top to get rid of them. You can also add more home screens, tweak your screen grid size to fit more on, or make it smaller to get bigger icons, plus change themes, pick wallpapers, and set up widgets. Scroll over to the left and you’ll find the option to turn the Flipboard briefing page on or off. Long pressing on a widget will often let you resize it.

How to customize your settings

It will save you a lot of time if you customize your settings. Swipe down from the top to open the notification shade and tap the wee arrow at the top right, then tap Edit to decide on the Quick settings toggles you want displayed and in what order they’re shown. You can do the same thing in the standard settings menu to ensure your most commonly accessed settings are the first thing you see. Open up Settings and tap Edit at the top right, and you can choose what gets displayed at the top.

How to use Always On Display If you go to Settings > Display, you’ll find that you can turn on Always On Display and decide what content it should show. This means that things like the time, date, battery level, incoming emails, and missed calls can be displayed on the screen, even when the screen is off and your phone is locked. Unfortunately, it can’t display notifications from third-party apps, only Samsung apps, so it won’t show notifications from things like Hangouts, Facebook, or Snapchat.

How to set multiple Lock screen wallpapers

You can actually set up multiple images to act as your lock screen wallpaper on the S7 and have them rotate. Go to Settings > Wallpaper and select Lock screen from the drop down menu at the top, then tap From Gallery and you can pick up to 30 different photos. Alternatively, you might want to check out the best wallpaper apps for some inspiration.