Garmin Vivoactive 4 deal drops the price from $350 to $200

Shoppers who are looking through smartwatch deals for wearable devices with a greater focus on fitness should take a look at Garmin’s offerings, which currently includes a $150 discount for the 45mm Garmin Vivoactive 4 and the 40mm Garmin Vivoactive 4S. Both versions are down to a more affordable $200 from their original prices of $350, so it’s all a matter of choosing between the two models. You need to make your decision quickly though, because we’re not sure if they’ll still be this cheap tomorrow.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 — $200, was $350

Garmin Vivoactive 4S — $200, was $350

Why you should buy the Garmin Vivoactive 4 or Garmin Vivoactive 4S

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 — featuring a 45mm frame, a 1.3-inch touchscreen, and weight of 50.5 grams — is in our list of the best Garmin watches as the top option for athletic instruction, as it can function as a virtual coach. It provides wearers with different workouts, ranging from strength training to yoga, and it uses animations to show the proper form for these exercises. The wearable device can also download playlists from your Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer account so you can listen to them on your wireless headphones even without your smartphone. Like the best fitness trackers, the smartwatch can keep track of several important health metrics, including heart rate, respiration rate, pulse ox blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, and hydration, and it can last up to eight days on a single charge for uninterrupted gathering of these data.

For those who have smaller wrists, you may want to go for the Garmin Vivoactive 4S. The smartwatch comes with the same features and capabilities of the Garmin Vivoactive 4, but in a smaller and lighter package with its 40mm frame, 1.1-inch touchscreen, and weight of just 40 grams. The Garmin Vivoactive 4S also has a slightly shorter battery life of up to seven days, which is still pretty impressive.

Whether you’ve got your eyes on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 or the Garmin Vivoactive 4S, you’ll be a winner if you’re able to take advantage of Garmin’s offers for the smartwatches. They’re both available for just $200, for savings of $150 on their sticker prices of $350. You’ll need to hurry up with your purchase if you want either the Garmin Vivoactive 4 or Garmin Vivoactive 4S on your wrist though, as there’s no telling when these discounts will end.

