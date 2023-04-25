 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Garmin Vivoactive 4 deal drops the price from $350 to $200

Aaron Mamiit
By
Garmin Vivoactive 4S being worn by a woman.

Shoppers who are looking through smartwatch deals for wearable devices with a greater focus on fitness should take a look at Garmin’s offerings, which currently includes a $150 discount for the 45mm Garmin Vivoactive 4 and the 40mm Garmin Vivoactive 4S. Both versions are down to a more affordable $200 from their original prices of $350, so it’s all a matter of choosing between the two models. You need to make your decision quickly though, because we’re not sure if they’ll still be this cheap tomorrow.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 — $200, was $350

Garmin Vivoactive 4S — $200, was $350

Why you should buy the Garmin Vivoactive 4 or Garmin Vivoactive 4S

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 — featuring a 45mm frame, a 1.3-inch touchscreen, and weight of 50.5 grams — is in our list of the best Garmin watches as the top option for athletic instruction, as it can function as a virtual coach. It provides wearers with different workouts, ranging from strength training to yoga, and it uses animations to show the proper form for these exercises. The wearable device can also download playlists from your Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer account so you can listen to them on your wireless headphones even without your smartphone. Like the best fitness trackers, the smartwatch can keep track of several important health metrics, including heart rate, respiration rate, pulse ox blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, and hydration, and it can last up to eight days on a single charge for uninterrupted gathering of these data.

For those who have smaller wrists, you may want to go for the Garmin Vivoactive 4S. The smartwatch comes with the same features and capabilities of the Garmin Vivoactive 4, but in a smaller and lighter package with its 40mm frame, 1.1-inch touchscreen, and weight of just 40 grams. The Garmin Vivoactive 4S also has a slightly shorter battery life of up to seven days, which is still pretty impressive.

Related

Whether you’ve got your eyes on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 or the Garmin Vivoactive 4S, you’ll be a winner if you’re able to take advantage of Garmin’s offers for the smartwatches. They’re both available for just $200, for savings of $150 on their sticker prices of $350. You’ll need to hurry up with your purchase if you want either the Garmin Vivoactive 4 or Garmin Vivoactive 4S on your wrist though, as there’s no telling when these discounts will end.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 — $200, was $350

Garmin Vivoactive 4S — $200, was $350

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with tech ever since. A gamer at heart, Aaron believes that while the tech industry is often dealing with side quests and boss fights, it always remains on track with the mission to save the world.

Samsung’s entire Galaxy Watch 5 line just got a big price cut
A man runs on a trail with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium.

If you've been checking out smartwatch deals regularly with an eye on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range, you're in luck. There are some great discounts going on right now at both Samsung direct and through Best Buy. With plenty of options to choose from, we've highlighted all the variants including different sizes and the GPS and LTE models. Check out what you need to know below.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm GPS -- $250, was $280

Considered to be one of the best smartwatches for Android, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm GPS variety is the one most will go for. It offers a lightweight and comfortable design while still packing a punch where it counts. Features include fast charging so you're always ready to go along with improved sensor accuracy for tracking how your body is performing. The highlight of all the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 range is its body composition analysis which reports back on body fat readings, BMI, and many other factors of your health. It also tracks all your workouts so you can soon see how things improve for you over time.

Read more
Kindle sale drops the price of four popular models
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - All-new Tablet

If you've always wanted to try owning an e-reader and growing your own collection of e-books, there's probably no better brand to help you with that than Amazon's Kindle. There are different models to choose from, but if you're looking for Kindle deals to enjoy some savings with your purchases, here are our top picks. You're going to want to hurry in choosing what to buy though, because we're not sure how much time you've got left before these offers end.
Amazon Kindle (2022) -- $80, was $100

The Amazon Kindle (2022) is the cheapest and most basic model in the retailer's line of e-readers, but it offers all the features that will let you enjoy e-books. The device features a 6-inch e-ink display with a resolution of 300 pixels per inch, up from the previous generation's 167 ppi, so book covers will look even better and text looks just like ink on paper. The e-reader can last up to six weeks on a single charge, and its 16GB capacity can store thousands of books in your virtual library. The Amazon Kindle (2022) is lightweight and compact, and it features a backlight that's easy to activate when you need it.

Read more
I write about deals for a living — and I’m tempted by this Apple Watch deal
The app grid view on the Apple Watch SE 2.

It's easy to assume that Apple Watch deals are expensive even when on sale, but this offer on the Apple Watch SE at Amazon reminds us all that's not always the case. It usually costs $249 which is a pretty reasonable price for a great smartwatch but it's currently even cheaper at $219. That's actually cheaper than it was back on Black Friday so you're onto a good thing here. A $30 saving adds up fast on something of this price and this writer is certainly a big fan of what the Apple Watch range can do for your motivation. Intrigued? Keep reading.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 2 is simple, cheap, and brilliant according to our reviewer. It reminds you that you don't have to spend a fortune to get one of the best smartwatches but is it truly worth it? As someone who's spent the last couple of years closely monitoring their health, it's easy to recommend the Apple Watch SE 2. While it may lack the finer details that the Apple Watch Series 8 offers such as an always-on screen, ECG facility, and blood oxygen monitor, it's more than sufficient for helping you change and improve your lifestyle.

Read more