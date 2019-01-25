Digital Trends
Google I/O 2019 will take place at a familiar time and at a predictable locale

Christian de Looper
It doesn’t seem very long ago that we were treated to Google Duplex at Google I/O 2018, but we’re already heading toward Google I/O 2019 — and fast. Google has announced the dates and location for Google I/O 2019, and the show is set to take place from May 7 to 9.

Unsurprisingly, the event will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California — the same location of the past four Google I/O events and the place where the company is headquarterd. Last year, Google I/O was held from May 8 to 10, so the dates are also pretty much in line with what we would expect.

As is the case every year, Google announced the dates and location in the form of a puzzle, which still has yet to be solved. One Twitter user, however, seems to have been able to make their way around having to solve the puzzle at all.

Of course, Google usually offers a free ticket to Google I/O to the first person to crack the code, and considering the fact that it doesn’t seem like anyone actually has done that just yet, it’s possible the ticket could still be up for grabs. The puzzle seems to involve 11 clues, which are shown in a video on this website.

So what will we see at Google I/O? Well, as is usually the case, we’ll most likely see the next version of Android — Android 10.0 Q. Google usually goes through a number of new features in Android, and kicks off the beta program for the operating system, which will likely eventually launch alongside the Google Pixel 4 in October. Android Q is expected to offer features like a system-wide Dark theme, a change to the way that permissions work on Android, and possibly even a desktop mode that allows users to use their Android phone like a desktop computer.

On top of Android Q, however, we’ll likely also see Google update some of its other products. Increasingly in the last few years, Google has put an emphasis on Google Assistant, and that’s very likely to continue in 2019. Last year, we were treated to Google Duplex, and this year we’ll likely get updates on the rollout of the technology.

