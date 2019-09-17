The Google Pixel 4 is set to be released at an event on October 15 in New York City — and Google is teasing the unveiling with a massive billboard in Times Square. But the company isn’t just promoting the event — it’s also showing off the Pixel 4 in the ad, almost a month before the phone is expected to become official.

The ad was first spotted by Redditor LousyTX, and features the words, “Hey Google, set a reminder for October 15,” alongside an image of the back of the Pixel 4. The image shows the new square camera bump for the device, along with a new coral color. Leaks have made it clear that the phone will be available in black, white, and coral, but only the black color had been confirmed by Google until this ad.

Little has been left up to the imagination when it comes to the Google Pixel 4. Not only have independent leaks confirmed many of the specs and the design of the phone, but Google itself has been teasing the device for some time now — even going as far as to show off the back of the phone in tweets and publish blog posts highlighting some of the coolest features of the phone.

So what should we expect from the Pixel 4? Well, when it comes to design, as mentioned, the device will have a square camera bump on the back, similar to the iPhone 11’s camera module. On the front, there is a forehead, which makes the phone look a little out of place in 2019 — but that forehead houses Google’s Project Soli tech, which will allow for gesture controls and facial recognition on par with the likes of recent iPhone models.

Under the hood, the device is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Like in previous years, the phone will be available in two variants — the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL — and the main difference between the two will be the display size. Some rumors suggest the device will even offer a 90Hz display, which is a nice addition and should make the overall experience a little smoother.

