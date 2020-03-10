Leaked Google Pixel 4a hands-on video reveals it all

Google’s next mid-range phone, the Pixel 4a may still be weeks away. But a Spanish YouTube channel titled TecnoLike Plus has already managed to go hands-on with it. The YouTuber claims the footage’s source is a Cuba-based cellphone workshop where the unannounced phone has already gone on sale through unofficial channels.

The hands-on video reveals pretty much everything there is to know about the Google Pixel 4a and falls in line with previous rumors too. As per the reviewer, the phone has a plastic construction that feels like metal — a design choice Google had adopted for the Pixel 3a as a cost-cutting measure.

In addition, there’s a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear and a square-shaped camera module which only houses a single 12-megapixel lens and flash. Just like it did for the Pixel 4, Google has also abandoned the dual-tone look for the Pixel 4a. However, the black color option does have a white-accented power key.

The Google Pixel 4a even retains the standard headphone jack and features a USB Type-C port on the bottom. Its front is largely dominated by a 5.81-inch 1080p screen that goes almost edge-to-edge and has a cutout at the top left corner for the 8-megapixel selfie camera.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Pixel 4a variant showed off in the video was powered by Qualcomm’s year-old Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, and a 3080mAh battery. However, it’s worth noting that a previous leak has hinted at multiple Pixel 4a models, one of which will support 5G in select regions.

It ran Android 10 out of the box which is understandable since Android 11 won’t be released until late 2020. The video also says it’s compatible with two SIM cards but didn’t clarify whether there’s actually a second physical slot.

