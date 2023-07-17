The Google Pixel lineup of phones is likely the best Android phones on the market, which isn’t surprising considering that Google created Android in the first place, so they know how to utilize it best. Much like other manufacturers, Google has phones in various budget ranges, and the one that sits right in the middle is the Pixel 7, which is a great choice if you don’t need a flagship, but don’t want a budget phone. Usually, that means you’re still paying a pretty penny, but with this deal from Amazon, you can grab the Pixel 7 for the same price as the 7a, which is $499.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7

There are a lot of great upgrades with the Google Pixel 7 over the previous generation, although a couple of more minor issues remain. For starters, the overall design has remained the same, which is great if you’re a big fan of the design, but not as great if you are waiting for a new look. You may potentially fit in the latter group if you’re familiar with how much the phone can slide around due to the camera bump, but it’s something you get used to, so it’s not a dealbreaker. In exchange, you get a 50-megapixel f/1.9 aperture main camera with optical image stabilization, laser autofocus, and a 14-degree field-of-view 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera. Video recording can go to 4k at 60fps and has 10-bit HDR support, which essentially means you can get great image fidelity whether you’re filming or just taking pics.

As for performance, you get Google’s Tensor G2 chip, which isn’t using the latest 5nm process and, therefore, technically less efficient, but the experience overall is snappy and smooth, so you have nothing to worry about there. The screen is also rather gorgeous with a 6.3-inch size running a 2400 x 1080 resolution, so it’s high-quality, plus you get a 90Hz refresh rate, which isn’t as fast as the 120Hz of the Pixel 7 Pro, but it’s still fast enough to have a great experience. In terms of battery life, the Pixel 7 will likely be a one-day phone, potentially a day and a half, especially if you get around 6-7 hours of usage out of it every day.

Overall, the Google Pixel 7 is a great phone, especially if you want a pure Android experience rather than the clutter you might find on even the best smartphones on the market. Luckily, you can grab it for $499 from Amazon, although if you aren’t completely sold on it, there are a lot of other great smartphone deals you can explore.

