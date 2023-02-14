 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Is your Pixel 7 camera rattling? Here’s what it means

Michael Allison
By

Though Google’s Pixel cameras have some of the best capabilities you’ll find on a modern smartphone, they’re still not perfect. Some Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners are reporting rattling in and around their cameras. Reports have popped up on many social media sites, most notably Google’s support forums and Reddit.

For some people, it’s a potentially worrying thing to stumble across. Pick up your Pixel 7, shake the phone a bit, and there’s an audible rattle. What in the world is going on?

The Pixel 7 rattle sound is normal

The Pixel 7 Pro's camera module.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Camera rattle is a common feature of high-end smartphones as a result of their components. Google itself added a little note to the Pixel 6 Pro camera support article for concerned owners.

Related

Pixel 7 buyers have complained about the camera’s rattling noise since it launched last year. Many of them cite a camera rattle that becomes audible when you shake the phone and listen to the sound.

“I own a Pixel 7. The phone is new and I’ve only been using it for 5 days, 3 of which I’ve been carrying it around. I would like to say straightaway that the phone has not been bumped or dropped anywhere. When the phone shakes, something rattles around the camera, quite loudly. I’ve seen similar cases and they said it could be [optical image stabilization]. On the whole, the camera is working fine, but the rattling is annoying considering the price of the phone,” one complaining customer wrote on a Google Support forum. It’s something we’ve been able to reproduce on our Pixels as well.

Google says it’s not something to worry about. In a support article, the company noted: “Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro have a larger camera that uses additional components to focus quickly. If you shake the phone, the camera may make a slight rattling noise. This is normal and expected behavior. On Pixel 6, you may hear it on the main camera.”

Other phones have camera rattle, too

For what it’s worth, all phones that feature cameras with OIS, autofocus, and other camera hardware will make the same rattling noise. This is the extra hardware that Google alludes to in the document above and is visible in the Jerry Rig Everything video linked above.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max once had a more extreme example of the camera rattling issue, albeit one that was caused by software and thus was resolved with a software update. In other words, should you hear a camera rattling noise from your smartphone without associated functionality issues, there’s no need to worry.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
This OnePlus 11 camera test really shouldn’t have been so close
The OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro camera modules.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s spatial audio makes me want to ditch the AirPods Pro
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 black case on a cork coaster and black earbuds on a white and gray table top.
Tinder Incognito Mode: what it is, how to use it, and why it’s important
Settings in the Tinder app, showing Incognito Mode.
iOS 16 has ruined the best thing about my iPhone, and I hate it
Someone holding a purple iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Hurry — Google Pixel 6a is down to its cheapest-ever price
A man holding the Google Pixel 6a.
iPhone 15: release date, price, leaks, rumors, and more
iPhone 15 render by 4RMD
The best OnePlus 11 cases: top 5 cases you need to buy
OnePlus 11 in OnePlus's official sandstone case.
How Android 14 is Google’s secret weapon to make Android tablets great
Galaxy Tab S8 sitting at an angle above the tenth generation iPad.
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors: our 10 favorites
Holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 with the display turned on.
You can get three months of Audible Premium for free right now
The Audible app on a smartphone showing an audiobook, with a pair of headphones and an Amazon Echo Dot alongside.
The Coca-Cola phone is a real thing, and it’s absolutely stunning
The back of the Realme X Coca-Cola phone.
How to get a Samsung Galaxy S23 for free
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra showing the screen.