Massive Pixel Fold leak reveals every tiny detail about the phone

After years of speculation and sifting through rumors and leaks, the Pixel Fold has finally leaked in full.

We’ve been getting bits and pieces of information steadily as Google has ramped up its production for its first foray into foldable smartphones, but thanks to credible leaker Jon Prosser with Front Page Tech, we now know every detail about the new device, from its specs to its pricing.

In a YouTube video, Prosser breaks down everything that fans should expect, starting with a detail that’s been hotly contested in leaks for months: the price. According to Prosser, the Pixel Fold will be offered at two price points, as many modern flagships usually are. The 256GB version costs $1,799 and will be offered in Chalk and Obsidian colorss, while the 512GB version will cost $1,919, but only be offered in the Obsidian black color. Both storage variants will sport 12GB RAM.

Those two prices fall right in line with other foldable offerings such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is priced the same for the same storage options. However, in order to help justify its price, Google will be including a free Pixel Watch with the purchase of every Pixel Fold.

Prosser doesn’t give any additional details regarding this offer, so it’s unclear if it will be exclusively for those purchasing the Fold via the Google Store or if it’s a limited-time thing. It could be the thing to push people over the edge into investing in the company’s first attempt at a foldable device since, hey, who doesn’t like free tech?

GOOGLE PIXEL FOLD - EXCLUSIVE! ALL FINAL DETAILS! Specs, camera, price and more!

In terms of the specs, the information that Prosser shares is pretty much in line with a lot of what we’ve heard in the rumor mill. The Pixel Fold’s front display will be a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and 408 pixels per inch (ppi). When unfolded, the inside display is a 7.6-inch OLED screen with a 6:5 aspect ratio and 380ppi. Both screens have refresh rates of 120Hz, giving them the smooth feel that’s become the industry standard.

The Pixel Fold is said to have a battery life of “beyond 24 hours” and can get up to 72 hours while in extreme battery saver mode. Google, however, is no stranger to vastly overestimating its devices’ battery life, so we’ll believe it when we see it. In terms of processors, it’ll sport a Tensor G2 processor and use the Titan M2 coprocessor — the same chips found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

For its cameras, the Pixel Fold will have three rear lenses: a 48MP main lens, a 10.8MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens that has a 5x optical zoom and a 20x super-resolution zoom. The front-facing selfie camera that’s available when folded is a 9.5MP lens, while the inner-screen selfie camera is a standard 8MP lens.

As leaked previously, the Pixel Fold will be revealed in full on May 10 at Google I/O 2023, and preorders for it will go live via the Google Store on the same day. Preorders for other carriers will begin on May 30, and the phone will officially hit store shelves on June 27.

According to Prosser, Google is planning a teaser for the Fold on April 26 to get people excited about Google I/O. However, he does say that Google’s plans might change now that the phone has been leaked in full.

