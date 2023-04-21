 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Massive Pixel Fold leak reveals every tiny detail about the phone

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

After years of speculation and sifting through rumors and leaks, the Pixel Fold has finally leaked in full.

We’ve been getting bits and pieces of information steadily as Google has ramped up its production for its first foray into foldable smartphones, but thanks to credible leaker Jon Prosser with Front Page Tech, we now know every detail about the new device, from its specs to its pricing.

Leaked render of the Google Pixel Fold.
FrontPageTech

In a YouTube video, Prosser breaks down everything that fans should expect, starting with a detail that’s been hotly contested in leaks for months: the price. According to Prosser, the Pixel Fold will be offered at two price points, as many modern flagships usually are. The 256GB version costs $1,799 and will be offered in Chalk and Obsidian colorss, while the 512GB version will cost $1,919, but only be offered in the Obsidian black color. Both storage variants will sport 12GB RAM.

Related Videos

Those two prices fall right in line with other foldable offerings such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is priced the same for the same storage options. However, in order to help justify its price, Google will be including a free Pixel Watch with the purchase of every Pixel Fold.

Prosser doesn’t give any additional details regarding this offer, so it’s unclear if it will be exclusively for those purchasing the Fold via the Google Store or if it’s a limited-time thing. It could be the thing to push people over the edge into investing in the company’s first attempt at a foldable device since, hey, who doesn’t like free tech?

GOOGLE PIXEL FOLD - EXCLUSIVE! ALL FINAL DETAILS! Specs, camera, price and more!

In terms of the specs, the information that Prosser shares is pretty much in line with a lot of what we’ve heard in the rumor mill. The Pixel Fold’s front display will be a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and 408 pixels per inch (ppi). When unfolded, the inside display is a 7.6-inch OLED screen with a 6:5 aspect ratio and 380ppi. Both screens have refresh rates of 120Hz, giving them the smooth feel that’s become the industry standard.

The Pixel Fold is said to have a battery life of “beyond 24 hours” and can get up to 72 hours while in extreme battery saver mode. Google, however, is no stranger to vastly overestimating its devices’ battery life, so we’ll believe it when we see it. In terms of processors, it’ll sport a Tensor G2 processor and use the Titan M2 coprocessor — the same chips found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

For its cameras, the Pixel Fold will have three rear lenses: a 48MP main lens, a 10.8MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens that has a 5x optical zoom and a 20x super-resolution zoom. The front-facing selfie camera that’s available when folded is a 9.5MP lens, while the inner-screen selfie camera is a standard 8MP lens.

Alleged renders of the Google Pixel Fold in black.
FrontPageTech

As leaked previously, the Pixel Fold will be revealed in full on May 10 at Google I/O 2023, and preorders for it will go live via the Google Store on the same day. Preorders for other carriers will begin on May 30, and the phone will officially hit store shelves on June 27.

According to Prosser, Google is planning a teaser for the Fold on April 26 to get people excited about Google I/O. However, he does say that Google’s plans might change now that the phone has been leaked in full.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Mobile Writer

A podcast host and journalist, Peter covers mobile news with Digital Trends and gaming news, reviews, and guides for sites such as IGN, GameRant, Gameranx, and GameSkinny. He can be reached at peter.szpytek@gmail.com or on Twitter @peterspittech.

Your phone may play a loud alarm on April 23 — here’s why
Deep purple iPhone 14 Pro and Cream Galaxy S23 cameras closeup

Most governments have the ability to send nationwide alerts to their citizens via smartphone notifications, and the U.K. is planning on doing just that on April 23. As a test of a new emergency alert system, the U.K. government is warning everyone now that U.K. citizens should expect their phones to all sound off together in a few weeks.

The nationwide alarm is a feature that isn't used very often. That doesn't diminish its importance, though, as it has taken the place of nationwide TV and radio broadcasts that warn citizens about potential threats in their area, including natural disasters, terrorist attacks, or missing children.

Read more
Pixel Watch update brings a much-requested Apple Watch feature
Man using the Google Pixel Watch's app menu.

The Pixel Watch is a solid first outing as Google's debut smartwatch. However, it's still lacking a handful of features that early adopters have been requesting that are found on similar devices. Luckily, today marks the start of the rollout of one frequently requested feature: fall detection.

Fall detection is a crucial health and safety feature that all smartwatches are better for having, and now the Pixel Watch is finally joining the ranks of the Apple Watch and the Galaxy Watch with its addition.

Read more
You may want to think twice about buying a Samsung or Pixel phone
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra next to the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

A new report from Project Zero, Google's internal security research team, says that a laundry list of devices using Exynos modems are at a high risk of major security breaches that would give remote users the ability to very easily "compromise a phone at the baseband level." Notably, the recently released Pixel 7 is among those that are open to attack, alongside the Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S22, to name just a few.

Obviously, this is a major issue, but not all hope is lost, as the problem is certainly fixable. The big question is when a fix for all affected devices is coming. Here's everything you need to know about the vulnerability and what you can do to keep your smartphone safe.
Why Samsung and Pixel phones are in danger

Read more