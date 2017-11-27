10 common Google Pixel problems and how to deal with them

So you’re having a few problems with your Google Pixel? There’s no need to panic. All smartphones, especially newer ones, have their fair share of issues, bugs, and glitches, from the unique to the familiar. Of course, if you’ve just spent a large sum of money to acquire Google’s phone, there’s no doubt you want it to be in perfect, working condition. We can help with that.

Below, we’ve detailed multiple problems that Google Pixel owners have experienced, as well as a few potential solutions and workarounds to deal with them. If you’re having Google Pixel problems, this list will help you get your smartphone back in working order.

If you have a Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, check out our list of problems affecting Google’s latest smartphone and what to do about them.

Problem: Reboot loop after updating to Android 8.0

Some Google Pixel owners have complained about reboot loops after updating their device to Android 8.0.

Potential solution:

Make sure that your device is running the latest patches as Google is tried to fix this issue in an October OTA update. Go to Settings > About phone > System updates.

If you’re still experiencing reboot loops after an update, try the following:

Android 8.0 has a feature that will detect a boot loop and try to fix it. If it can’t fix it, the device will boot up in safe mode where you can perform a factory reset.

To go into safe mode when your device is on, Press and hold the Power button. After a moment, a box should appear, touch and hold Power off. You’ll see the message “Reboot to safe mode.” Tap OK, and your device will start in safe mode. The words “Safe mode” should be seen in a box at the bottom.

To go into safe mode when your device is off, Press the power button and wait for the Google logo to appear. When the animation starts, press and hold the volume down button until the animation ends. Your device will start in safe mode, and you will see “Safe mode” at the bottom of the screen.

Reset your phone to the factory default settings: Before you reset your phone, back up your important data and files. To perform the factory reset, go to Settings > Backup & reset > Factory data reset > Reset phone > Erase everything. Choose to restart your device once everything is erased and restore it using the back up you made. Note: You’ll need to input your pattern, PIN, or password to start this process, so make sure you know it beforehand.



Problem: Pixel won’t charge or isn’t charging correctly

Some Pixel owners on Google’s product forums have reportedly been unable to charge their Pixel phones. In other cases, the phone does begin charging, but it’s not as responsive or quick as it should be.

Potential solutions:

Try a different wall outlet, the one you’ve been using may be faulty.

Try your charger with another device. If it doesn’t charge the other device, the charger may be faulty and you’ll need a replacement.

Restart your Google Pixel.

Clean the Pixel’s charging port.

Connect your phone to power and wait about a minute: If you see a battery icon, your phone is currently off but is charging. You can restart it. If there’s a red light, the battery is fully discharged. Charge your phone for at least 30 minutes before restarting it.

Press and hold the Volume down and Power buttons for about 20 seconds. If you see the Android mascot and the word “Start” with an arrow around it, press and hold the Volume down button until you see “Power Off.” Use the Power button to select it, then charge your device for 30 mins. Restart your Pixel.

If none of the above solves your issue, reach out to Google.

Issue: Poor Wi-Fi connection or no connection

Another common problem with smartphones is being unable to get, or maintain, an internet connection. There are several threads on Google’s product forums full of people having this problem. Fortunately, the solutions for other devices can also be applied to the Google Pixel, and Google Support also has some suggestions.

Potential solutions:

Restart your device.

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi and toggle the feature off and on.

Make sure Airplane mode is turned off. If it’s already off, turn it on, then off again.

Remove the network you’re trying to connect to by going to Settings > Wi-Fi, then select the network. Tap Forget to remove it. Re-add it and try connecting once again.

Reset your network settings: Settings > More (Under Wireless & Networks) > Network settings reset > Reset settings.

Restart your router and modem.

An app could be causing the problem. To check you need to boot your phone into Safe mode. Start by pressing and holding the Power button, after a moment, a box should appear, touch and hold Power off. You’ll see the message “Reboot to safe mode.” Tap OK and your device will start in safe mode. The words “Safe mode” should be seen in a box at the bottom. While in safe mode, attempt to connect to Wi-Fi again. If it works, restart your phone to exit safe mode, then uninstall any recently installed apps one at a time, checking your connection after every uninstall, until Wi-Fi works. After finding the app causing the problem, you can reinstall the other apps you removed.

Issue: Unable to send or receive texts or messages from contacts

After upgrading or migrating to the Google Pixel, some owners on Google’s forums have realized that they’re unable to send or receive texts or messages of any kind from their contacts.

Potential solutions:

As always, try restarting your phone.

Makes sure none of the contacts you’re trying to message are blocked. Have your contacts unblock you as well. To check your blocked contacts, open your Messenger app, then tap More (the three horizontal dots) > Blocked Contacts. If the Blocked Contacts option isn’t there, you haven’t blocked anyone.

If your previous smartphone was an iPhone, you’ll need to turn off iMessage before you can send and receive messages on your new Pixel. If you still have your old iPhone, turn it on, then go to Settings > Messages and toggle iMessage off. If you no longer have that iPhone, you can ask Apple to deregister the number associated with iMessage.

Annoyance: Pixel restarts, freezes, or crashes constantly

Uncontrollable restarts, freezes, and crashes are something you definitely don’t want to happen while in the middle of using your smartphone., as supported by this 500+ post thread, and these other threads. There are a number of things you can try to resolve the situation, from simple restarts and software updates to revisiting safe mode.

Potential solutions: