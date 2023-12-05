 Skip to main content
Google Pixel Watch 2 just got its first proper discount

If you’re on the hunt for smartwatch deals, here’s an offer that you should definitely consider — the Google Pixel Watch 2 for $300, down from $350 at Best Buy We think there’s a lot of shoppers who have been waiting for the wearable device’s first proper discount since its October 2023 release, so if you want to pocket the $50 in savings, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch 2

The Google Pixel Watch 2, Google’s follow-up to the Google Pixel Watch, lets you access your favorite Google apps like Google Maps and Google Calendar on your wrist, on a 1.2-inch screen with a 320 pixel-per-inch density and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. It comes with Fitbit as its fitness platform, and emergency features such as fall detection and real-time location sharing. The Google Pixel Watch 2 just received an update to enable notifications to your Android phone when it’s fully charged, which is a sign that owners can look forward to more additions in the future.

Between the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Google Pixel Watch, we recommend going for the second generation of the smartwatch despite no visible changes between the two models. That’s because the improvements are mostly under the hood, with a processor upgrade to the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 for faster performance and better battery efficiency, an entire ensemble of new and improved sensors for fitness tracking, and Google’s Wear OS 4 pre-installed.

