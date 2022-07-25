 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Play ‘spot the difference’ with Google’s new Play Store logo

Andy Boxall
By

Google Play, the app store where you likely get most of your Android apps, has turned 10 years old and to celebrate the anniversary, Google has thrown out the old logo and given the online store an entirely new one. Well, when we say “entirely new,” we may be pushing it a little, as the new Google Play logo is still a multi-colored triangle resembling a traditional play button, so don’t expect a huge change.

The new and old Google Play logos.
New Play logo (left) and old Play logo (right)

What is different exactly? The best way to understand what Google has altered is to look at the old and new logos alongside each other, which you can do in the image above. Although it’s still a triangle, the changes are obvious when you view them together. The same colors remain — blue (#4285F4), red (#EA4335), yellow (#FBBC04), and green (#34A853) — but they are solid and less vivid than in the old version, and the layout has a better balance. The triangle itself has a slightly different shape, and the corners are significantly more curved.

According to Tain Lim, VP of Google Play, the new logo: “Better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products — Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more.”

While we are poking fun at Google’s new Play logo a little, it’s important to the company to bring the logo in line with Google’s other branding, and also its Material design guidelines, which have helped shape Android’s current, and far more coherent look. The new logo will join Google’s recent redesign of the web version of the Play Store, which followed various incremental changes to the look of the mobile store over the past few years.

In the 10 years since the Play Store opened its virtual doors, it has become available in 190 countries around the world and a massive 2.5 billion people use it each month, plus it has been the home of apps from more than two million developers. According to data from research company Sensor Tower, more than 28 billion apps were downloaded from the Play Store during the first three months of 2022, with Instagram leading the way globally, ahead of Facebook and TikTok.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum delayed ‘a few months’ to meet player expectations

Gollum from The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

Hobbits, dragons, and Wakanda Forever: the best moments of San Diego Comic-Con 2022

The Rock hovers over the ground at SDCC 2022.

Anker’s next-gen GaN chargers offer more power in smaller packages

Anker 747 Ganprime charger in black.

NFL+ replaces NFL Game Pass, still isn’t the new Sunday Ticket

NFL Plus on an iPhone.

Google Drive, Docs, and other apps are getting way better on Android tablets

new workspace updates for android tablets.

Best MacBook deals and sales for July 2022

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Intel Raptor Lake finally makes DDR5 memory worth it

Intel Raptor Lake chip shown in a rendered image.

Halo Infinite co-op will not include online matchmaking

Two Spartans side by side in Halo Infinite.

OnePlus 10T skips the alert slider and Hasselblad camera

oneplus 10t launch missing alert slider hasselblad camera explanation official renders

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

Google, Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus camera test exposes poor performers

The Pixel 6, iPhone SE, Galaxy A53, and Nord 2T camera modules.

You’ll never guess what hackers are using Microsoft Calculator for

A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.