Digital Trends
Mobile

10 Honor View 20 insider tips to make you love your phone even more

Andy Boxall
By
honor view 20 tips and tricks blue back
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

The Honor View 20 is the best phone yet from Honor, and if you have one in your hands right now, we applaud your buying decision. If not, and you’re still considering buying one, take a look at our in-depth review to help make up your mind.

If you do purchase one,  we want to make sure you know all the little features and insider tips so you get the most from it. Here are our tips on using the Honor View 20 to the fullest.

Enable 48-megapixel A.I. Ultra Clarity mode

honor view 20 tips and tricks 48mp
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

The Honor View 20’s 48-megapixel camera has various modes, but one of the hardest to find is also one of the most special — A.I. Ultra Clarity mode. It’s designed to enhance landscape images using artificial intelligence, and provide the best big-megapixel photo possible.

  • Open the camera app and tap the Settings cog in the top right of the screen. Next tap Resolution, and you’ll see a list of image resolutions. Most likely, the camera will be set at 12 megapixels. Above this is the option for 48-megapixels and then 48-megapixel A.I. Ultra Clarity. Tap the resolution to activate it.

Take note that the camera app will often downgrade the resolution to 48 megapixels or 12 megapixels when you close the camera app or turn off the phone. It’s best to check to make sure you’re in the desired mode before taking a photo.

Use Night mode in the camera

honor view 20 tips and tricks night
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

Night mode keeps the shutter open for longer to let in more light, and then stabilizes the shot using artificial intelligence to avoid blur, resulting in bright pictures taken in low light. Night mode may sound like it’s only for taking photos at night, and of course this is where it excels, but we recommend giving it a try during the day as well.

  • Open the camera app and swipe the options menu under the viewfinder to the right until you get to Night mode. Here, you can just tap the shutter release to take the photo, which takes a few seconds longer than usual, or you can use the 2x button to zoom in first. The ISO and shutter speed can also be adjusted manually using the buttons on screen.

Add shortcuts to the Notification shade

honor view 20 tips and tricks switches
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

Your phone uses Honor’s new Magic UI 2.0 user interface over Android 9.0, and one of the changes inside means the notification shade only displays five shortcuts as standard. These are for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, the flashlight, and auto-rotate. If you prefer to have quick access to the location toggle, the eye comfort mode, or any other of the shortcuts, you must add them yourself.

  • Drop down the Notification shade and look for the pen icon next to the Settings cog in the top right of the screen. Tap this and you’ll see a list of Switches that can be added. Tap, drag, and drop the ones you want to add. You can also tap and either remove or rearrange the switches that are already displayed.

Use the App Trayhonor view 20 tips and tricks home screen

Honor phones do not have an app tray as standard, and instead show all your installed app icons across multiple home screens, similar to iOS on an iPhone. If you prefer to use an app tray, you must activate it yourself. We recommend doing so before you install multiple apps or rearrange apps on your home screen, as activating the app tray will change the order and display.

  • Open Settings, then Home screen and Wallpaper, then select the Home Screen Style option. You’re presented with two options, Standard with no app tray, and then Drawer. To hide apps inside a tray, tap Drawer.

Use Honor’s gesture-control system

honor view 20 tips and tricks gestures
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

The Honor View 20 is an almost bezel-less smartphone, and therefore is perfect to use with a gesture-control system. This means the Android buttons at the bottom of the screen will disappear, and you’ll swipe up to return to the home screen, swipe to the left or right on the screen to go back, and swipe up and hold to see the open apps.

  • To switch this option on, open Settings and then System > System Navigation. Gestures is the option at the top of the screen; tap it to turn it on. If you try out Gestures and don’t like it, you can always go back to the traditional Android three-key system. To do so, open the same page using the guide here, and select Three-key Navigation from the list of options.

Hide the hole-punch camera

honor view 20 tips and tricks hide hole punch
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

Even though the Honor View 20 uses the new hole-punch camera and not a notch, Honor still gives you the chance to hide it through software. We don’t think it’s necessary, but if it annoys you when looking at the phone, give the following a try.

  • Open Settings, then Display, > More Display Settings. Tap Notch and you can choose whether to show or hide it. If you hide the notch, Honor darkens the area around the hole-punch camera in the software, effectively making the screen smaller. This change happens across the operating system, so games will no longer show full-screen.

Switch on Digital Balance

honor view 20 tips and tricks digital balance
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

Digital Balance is like Google’s Digital Wellbeing, in that it lets you manage and potentially control the amount of time you spend looking at your phone. It’s not activated as standard, so you need to visit Settings, then find the Digital Balance option. If it’s your first time using the app, you’re given the chance to activate Screen Time Management, so you can set up the phone to minimize interruptions after certain times of the day. You can also add time limits for apps, restrict app access, and even set a PIN to override these limits, which is perfect if the phone is used by children.

Use App Twin

honor view 20 tips and tricks app twin
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

A feature of Honor’s Magic 2.0 UI is App Twin. This lets you run two versions of certain apps, enabling the use of multiple accounts. For example, you can run two versions of Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp. This may be helpful when you manage both personal and work accounts.

This needs to be activated before it will work. Go to Settings, then Apps, and look for App Twin. Tap and you’re presented with the chance to add second versions of particular apps that are already installed. Not every app can be twinned, and the screen here will show only those that are compatible.

For example, if Facebook is installed, it will appear in the list alongside a switch. Tap this and the app will create a “twin” automatically. Return to the home screen. If you’re using the App Tray, open this and look for the Facebook app, which now should be joined by a second Facebook app icon, identified by the number 2 added to the logo. Open it, and set it up with your alternative credentials to get started.

Use Huawei Health

honor view 20 tips and tricks huawei health
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

In addition to Google Fit, you can use Huawei’s own fitness app on the Honor View 20, which comes pre-installed on the device. It’s a well-designed fitness-tracking app with step count data, along with running, walking, and cycling plans using GPS. It is also required if you plan to use the Huawei Watch GT or the Honor Magic Watch with your phone.

Find the Huawei Health app, open it, and then fill in your personal details by tapping the Me option found in the bottom right of the screen, then the Profile option at the top of the screen. From there, you can track exercise using just your phone.

Use Smart Remote

honor view 20 tips and tricks smart remote
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

The Honor View 20 has an infrared blaster, and can therefore act as a universal remote control for many other devices in your home, such as the TV and air conditioner. It takes a short while to set up. Look for the Smart Remote app, which comes pre-installed on the phone, and open it. Tap the Plus icon at the bottom of the screen and select the type of device you want to control with your phone.

For example, if you want to add your TV, tap TV and find your brand in the list. The app prompts you to point the phone at your TV and tap the on-screen power button. When the TV turns on, tap the Yes key. You’ll be prompted to go through some other settings before saving the profile. Repeat the process for any other devices you want to add to Smart Remote’s database.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
Honor
Product Review

Honor schools other phone makers on design with the hole-punch View 20

The Honor View 20 is Honor’s best phone to date. Why? Just look at the hole-punch screen, the striking design, and the exciting 48-megapixel camera for evidence. Here’s our review.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Huawei Honor 8X review
Mobile

These are the best Honor 8X cases to keep your phone untouched

The Honor 8X is a great midrange phone. But it's not invincible, and if you want to be sure it'll make it to your next upgrade, then you need protection. Here are some of the best Honor 8X cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Honor View 20 review
Mobile

Honor View 20 vs. OnePlus 6T: Hole punches versus notches

The Honor View 20 is Honor's latest stab into the midrange market, and it's a great phone with a lot to offer. But is it good enough to beat the king of the midrange, the OnePlus 6T? We took a look to find out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

Moschino glams up the 48-megapixel Honor View 20 at Paris launch

After its success with the View 10 in 2018, Honor has announced its sequel, the Honor View 20 with an entirely new type of display which has a hole-punch for the camera rather than a notch.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Astell & Kern AK Jr
Home Theater

The best MP3 players of 2018 cram tons of music into a small package

Want to go for a run, but your phone is weighing you down? Don't sweat it. Can't fit your whole music library on your smartphone? No worries. Check out our list of the best MP3 players, and find one that works for you.
Posted By Parker Hall
nokia 7 plus full review 14
Mobile

Leaked posters claim the Nokia 9 PureView will be revealed next month

The Nokia 9 PureView may be one of the most unusual-looking phones currently rumored for release, due to its five-lens camera (and two additional sensors) setup on the back. Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Food Network In the Kitchen
Mobile

‘In the Kitchen’ app helps you cook using voice commands

Looking for an easy-to-follow app while cooking? Food Network's In the Kitchen app now helps you make meals with voice commands. The app gives you access to more than 70,000 recipes, whether it's breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Brenda Stolyar
samsung galaxy m news 1
Mobile

Samsung's first phones with an Infinity-V display are finally here

Samsung is finally releasing phones with its new Infinity-V display. The company has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones, which boast edge-to-edge displays with an Infinity-V cutout, plus decent specs at an affordable…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Huawei flagship at AT&T
Mobile

U.S. government files criminal charges against China’s Huawei

After months of tensions, the U.S. government filed charges against Huawei for counts of bank fraud, theft of technology from T-Mobile, and more. Specifically, many of the charges seem to be against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about it

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a 2019 rollout, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

The Coolpad Surf is the first hot spot that uses T-Mobile's 600MHz band

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T and Rush System are using 5G to create the 'hospital of the future'

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
doogee s90 product impressions in hand
Mobile

The tough Doogee S90 has power for days and can see in the dark

Rugged phones are excellent if you often find yourself in locations hazardous to a normal phone. Doogee's S90 offers a titanium alloy build and a range of additional modules, but is it good enough? We found out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
reasons to install ios 12 group facetime 2
Mobile

FaceTime bug lets you hear call recipient before they’ve even answered

A FaceTime bug lets you listen to the audio of the person you're calling before they've even answered. The bizarre flaw was discovered this week, with Apple yet to offer an official response.
Posted By Trevor Mogg