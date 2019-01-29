Share

The Honor View 20 is the best phone yet from Honor, and if you have one in your hands right now, we applaud your buying decision. If not, and you’re still considering buying one, take a look at our in-depth review to help make up your mind.

If you do purchase one, we want to make sure you know all the little features and insider tips so you get the most from it. Here are our tips on using the Honor View 20 to the fullest.

Enable 48-megapixel A.I. Ultra Clarity mode

The Honor View 20’s 48-megapixel camera has various modes, but one of the hardest to find is also one of the most special — A.I. Ultra Clarity mode. It’s designed to enhance landscape images using artificial intelligence, and provide the best big-megapixel photo possible.

Open the camera app and tap the Settings cog in the top right of the screen. Next tap Resolution, and you’ll see a list of image resolutions. Most likely, the camera will be set at 12 megapixels. Above this is the option for 48-megapixels and then 48-megapixel A.I. Ultra Clarity. Tap the resolution to activate it.

Take note that the camera app will often downgrade the resolution to 48 megapixels or 12 megapixels when you close the camera app or turn off the phone. It’s best to check to make sure you’re in the desired mode before taking a photo.

Use Night mode in the camera

Night mode keeps the shutter open for longer to let in more light, and then stabilizes the shot using artificial intelligence to avoid blur, resulting in bright pictures taken in low light. Night mode may sound like it’s only for taking photos at night, and of course this is where it excels, but we recommend giving it a try during the day as well.

Open the camera app and swipe the options menu under the viewfinder to the right until you get to Night mode. Here, you can just tap the shutter release to take the photo, which takes a few seconds longer than usual, or you can use the 2x button to zoom in first. The ISO and shutter speed can also be adjusted manually using the buttons on screen.

Add shortcuts to the Notification shade

Your phone uses Honor’s new Magic UI 2.0 user interface over Android 9.0, and one of the changes inside means the notification shade only displays five shortcuts as standard. These are for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, the flashlight, and auto-rotate. If you prefer to have quick access to the location toggle, the eye comfort mode, or any other of the shortcuts, you must add them yourself.

Drop down the Notification shade and look for the pen icon next to the Settings cog in the top right of the screen. Tap this and you’ll see a list of Switches that can be added. Tap, drag, and drop the ones you want to add. You can also tap and either remove or rearrange the switches that are already displayed.

Use the App Tray

Honor phones do not have an app tray as standard, and instead show all your installed app icons across multiple home screens, similar to iOS on an iPhone. If you prefer to use an app tray, you must activate it yourself. We recommend doing so before you install multiple apps or rearrange apps on your home screen, as activating the app tray will change the order and display.

Open Settings, then Home screen and Wallpaper, then select the Home Screen Style option. You’re presented with two options, Standard with no app tray, and then Drawer. To hide apps inside a tray, tap Drawer.

Use Honor’s gesture-control system

The Honor View 20 is an almost bezel-less smartphone, and therefore is perfect to use with a gesture-control system. This means the Android buttons at the bottom of the screen will disappear, and you’ll swipe up to return to the home screen, swipe to the left or right on the screen to go back, and swipe up and hold to see the open apps.

To switch this option on, open Settings and then System > System Navigation. Gestures is the option at the top of the screen; tap it to turn it on. If you try out Gestures and don’t like it, you can always go back to the traditional Android three-key system. To do so, open the same page using the guide here, and select Three-key Navigation from the list of options.

Hide the hole-punch camera

Even though the Honor View 20 uses the new hole-punch camera and not a notch, Honor still gives you the chance to hide it through software. We don’t think it’s necessary, but if it annoys you when looking at the phone, give the following a try.

Open Settings, then Display, > More Display Settings. Tap Notch and you can choose whether to show or hide it. If you hide the notch, Honor darkens the area around the hole-punch camera in the software, effectively making the screen smaller. This change happens across the operating system, so games will no longer show full-screen.

Switch on Digital Balance

Digital Balance is like Google’s Digital Wellbeing, in that it lets you manage and potentially control the amount of time you spend looking at your phone. It’s not activated as standard, so you need to visit Settings, then find the Digital Balance option. If it’s your first time using the app, you’re given the chance to activate Screen Time Management, so you can set up the phone to minimize interruptions after certain times of the day. You can also add time limits for apps, restrict app access, and even set a PIN to override these limits, which is perfect if the phone is used by children.

Use App Twin

A feature of Honor’s Magic 2.0 UI is App Twin. This lets you run two versions of certain apps, enabling the use of multiple accounts. For example, you can run two versions of Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp. This may be helpful when you manage both personal and work accounts.

This needs to be activated before it will work. Go to Settings, then Apps, and look for App Twin. Tap and you’re presented with the chance to add second versions of particular apps that are already installed. Not every app can be twinned, and the screen here will show only those that are compatible.

For example, if Facebook is installed, it will appear in the list alongside a switch. Tap this and the app will create a “twin” automatically. Return to the home screen. If you’re using the App Tray, open this and look for the Facebook app, which now should be joined by a second Facebook app icon, identified by the number 2 added to the logo. Open it, and set it up with your alternative credentials to get started.

Use Huawei Health

In addition to Google Fit, you can use Huawei’s own fitness app on the Honor View 20, which comes pre-installed on the device. It’s a well-designed fitness-tracking app with step count data, along with running, walking, and cycling plans using GPS. It is also required if you plan to use the Huawei Watch GT or the Honor Magic Watch with your phone.

Find the Huawei Health app, open it, and then fill in your personal details by tapping the Me option found in the bottom right of the screen, then the Profile option at the top of the screen. From there, you can track exercise using just your phone.

Use Smart Remote

The Honor View 20 has an infrared blaster, and can therefore act as a universal remote control for many other devices in your home, such as the TV and air conditioner. It takes a short while to set up. Look for the Smart Remote app, which comes pre-installed on the phone, and open it. Tap the Plus icon at the bottom of the screen and select the type of device you want to control with your phone.

For example, if you want to add your TV, tap TV and find your brand in the list. The app prompts you to point the phone at your TV and tap the on-screen power button. When the TV turns on, tap the Yes key. You’ll be prompted to go through some other settings before saving the profile. Repeat the process for any other devices you want to add to Smart Remote’s database.