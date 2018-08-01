Digital Trends
Need some tunes when you’re offline? Here’s how to download songs from Spotify

Spotify is clearly the best music streaming service out there — err, at least according to us. Its premium service is relatively affordable, it offers more than 30 millions songs, and it will allow you to download specific songs and playlists to listen to when you’re offline. Downloading music directly from Spotify is easy, too, and can be done on both your mobile device and desktop machine.

If you’re unclear on how to go about doing it, however, we’ve put together a simple tutorial on how to download songs from Spotify. The one caveat — if it even is one — is that you can only download 3,333 songs on each device, and can only do so on up to three different devices. You’ll also need Spotify Premium and an internet connection to make it happen.

Desktop

Step 1: When viewing a playlist you’d like to download, click the button marked Follow, which is located directly to the right of the Play button. Otherwise, the download option will not be available.

how to download songs from spotify

Step 2: Next, toggle the Download slider in the upper-right corner of any playlist. The playlist will start to download, but keep in mind that it may take a little while depending on how large the playlist is.

how to download songs from spotify spotifydownloading

Once saved, the playlist will be accessible from within the “Playlists” pane on the left. Sadly, unlike on mobile, you currently cannot download albums or podcasts on your desktop — only playlists.

Setting your desktop to Offline Mode

You can listen to your downloaded music whenever you lose connection to the internet, but if you want to manually set your desktop to Offline Mode, follow the steps below.

MacOS

  1. Launch Spotify.
  2. Click Spotify in the application toolbar.
  3. Select Offline Mode from the drop-down menu.

Windows

  1. Launch Spotify.
  2. Click the three horizontal dots in the upper-left corner.
  3. Scroll over File.
  4. Select Offline Mode.

Mobile

To download an album or playlist

Toggle the the Download slider in the upper-right corner of an album or playlist, directly above the song list. Once downloaded, your music will be accessible from within the Playlists or Albums pane on the left.

Note: You don’t have to be following a playlist or an album in order to download it on your mobile device.

how to download songs from spotify spotifymobiledownload

To download a podcast

Step 1: When viewing a podcast like Trends with Benefits, tap the three horizontal dots in the upper-right corner — or the three vertical dots, if using an Android device — to access the info pane.

how to download songs from spotify spotifymobilepodcast

Step 2: Next, tap Manage Downloads.

how to download songs from spotify spotifymobilepodcastdownload

Step 3: A download icon will appear beside each episode, allowing you to pick and choose which you’d like to download. You can also tap the three horizontal dots to the right of individual episodes and select Download if you prefer a quicker method.

how to download songs from spotify spotifymobilequick

Setting your mobile device to Offline Mode

You can listen to your downloaded music whenever you lose connection to the internet, but if you want to manually set your smartphone or tablet to Offline Mode, follow the steps below.

  1. Tap Your Library in the bottom-right corner of Spotify.
  2. Tap the Setting cog in the upper-right corner.
  3. Tap Playback.
  4. Toggle the Offline slider at the top.

