How to watch today’s OnePlus launch event live

OnePlus’s first event for 2020 is only a matter of hours away, which means we’re oh-so close to knowing what the Flagship Killer has in store for us this year. The event is due to kick off at 8 a.m. PT on Tuesday, April 14 — and we’re expecting to see OnePlus take the wraps off three new OnePlus phones.

That’s right, OnePlus is set to release more phones than ever before, with the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Lite rumored to be seeing the light of day during the announcement. There’s a lot to get excited about with the new OnePlus phones, including incredibly fast wireless charging, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the usual specs bumps to boot.

We’ll be covering the action as it happens, but the event isn’t industry-only. If you’re desperate to get the news on OnePlus’s latest devices as soon as you possibly can, you can watch the event as it unfolds live. But what’s the best way to do so? Here’s how you can watch OnePlus unveil its new devices live on Tuesday, April 14.

It turns out it’s very easy to watch OnePlus’s launch event, and that’s because it’s being streamed live on YouTube. OnePlus’s official YouTube channel has the livestream up-and-running, and you’ll be able to tune in at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. EST to watch the event unfold live. If you’re the forgetful sort, you can click the Set reminder button, and YouTube will send you a notification when the event begins.

YouTube isn’t the only way to watch the event unfold though, and there are other ways to keep up-to-date. OnePlus will also be broadcasting the event on Twitter, and you can keep an eye on the official OnePlus Twitter account for updates as they happen. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the action too, so keep a close eye on the Digital Trends homepage and official Twitter account for the latest reveals and hands-on impressions as they happen.

