OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8 Series of new smartphones on April 14, it has been announced. As expected, the launch will take place online, and will be available for everyone to watch at 11am EST, 8am PT, and 4pm BST on the day. The official invitation image includes the tagline, “Lead with Speed,” and in the release itself we’re told the launch will be, “the dawn of a true 5G flagship line up.”

The announcement came several hours after OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau tweeted the company had pushed back the OnePlus 8 launch three times, due to concern about how the ongoing coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, pandemic is affecting the world. Lau wrote the OnePlus 8 Series has been worked on for more than a year by 2,000 people, and added, “We are all keeping a close eye on ongoing developments. But as we take every step to safeguard the health of our staff and community and rise to meet the current challenges, we do so with hope for a better and safer future.”

What should we expect from the OnePlus 8? With the use of the word Series, it seems that once again we will be introduced to a OnePlus 8 and a OnePlus 8 Pro, and there are repeated rumors a new version will also arrive, potentially called the OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus 8 Z. This model may cost less than the OnePlus 8, and should it be called the Z, it may well act as a spiritual successor to the 2015 OnePlus X.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has had its fair share of rumors and leaks too. It’s possible the phone will have a big 6.77-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera setup on the back led by two 48-megapixel sensors, be IP68 water resistant, and have wireless charging too. The smaller OnePlus 8’s screen may only shrink to 6.55-inches, and have a three-lens camera on the back. The range may get some beautiful colors too, including a green and one named, “Interstellar glow,” which reminds us of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus’s stunning aura glow color.

What we do know is that at least two of the new phones will have 5G and have been confirmed to feature 120Hz refresh rate screens again, based on the press details sent out so far. OnePlus also teases the phones will have, “a handful of other new and exciting technologies that will elevate the OnePlus flagship experience to a new level.” All will be revealed on April 14.

