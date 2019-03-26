Digital Trends
Mobile

Huawei P30 Pro vs. Huawei P30: Should you go pro or save some dough?

Simon Hill
By
Huawei P30 Pro and P30
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Huawei is hitting the headlines again with a dynamic smartphone duo. The Huawei P30 Pro is the bigger of the two, but the more affordable P30 boasts many of the same features. If you’re sizing these two phones up and wondering which to order, then you’ll want to read up on the differences. Join us for a detailed look as we pit Huawei P30 Pro versus P30.

Specs

Huawei P30 Pro Huawei P30
Size 158 × 73.4 × 8.41 mm (6.22 × 2.89 × 0.33 inches) 149.1 × 71.4 × 7.57 mm (5.87 × 2.81 × 0.3 inches)
Weight 192 grams (6.77 ounces) 165 grams (5.82 ounces)
Screen size 6.47-inch AMOLED display 6.1-inch AMOLED
Screen resolution 2,340 × 1,080 pixels (398 pixels-per-inch) 2,340 × 1,080 pixels ( 422 pixels-per-inch)
Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Storage space 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB
MicroSD card slot No – features proprietary Nano Memory Card No – features proprietary Nano Memory Card
Tap-to-pay services Google Pay Google Pay
Processor Kirin 980 Kirin 980
RAM 8GB 6GB
Camera Quad-lens 40MP, 20MP, 8MP, and ToF rear, 32MP front Triple-lens 40MP, 20MP, and 8MP rear, 32MP front
Video 2,160p at 30 frames per second, 1,080p at 60 fps, 720p at 960 fps 2160p at 60 frames per second, 1080p at 60 fps, 720p at 240 fps
Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C USB-C, 3.5 mm audio jack
Fingerprint sensor Yes (in-display) Yes (in-display)
Water resistance IP68 IP53
Battery 4,200mAh

Fast charging

Qi wireless charging

 3,650mAh

Fast charging

Qi wireless charging
App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store
Network support TBA TBA
Colors Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Pearl White, Aurora, Black Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Pearl White, Aurora, Black
Price TBA TBA
Buy from Huawei Huawei
Review score Hands-on Hands-on

Performance, battery life, and charging

Huawei P30 Pro
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

You’ll find the impressive Kirin 980 processor inside both of these phones. The Huawei P30 has 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, but the Huawei P30 Pro comes in a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB all paired with 8GB of RAM. Storage can be extended with one of Huawei’s proprietary Nano Memory cards.

The P30 Pro has a bigger battery at 4,200mAh, but it also has a bigger screen to power. The P30 makes do with a 3,650mAh battery. Both boast Huawei’s SuperCharge wired fast charging, which can deliver 40W. Only the P30 Pro has support for wireless charging at 15W.

Winner: Huawei P30 Pro

Design and durability

In many ways the Huawei P30 Pro is just a bigger version of the Huawei P30. They both have AMOLED screens with teardrop notches and shimmering glass backs with camera suites at the top left. Only the P30 has a headphone jack, though, whereas the P30 Pro simply has a solitary USB-C port on the bottom edge.

Something that does set them apart is the IP rating for water resistance. The P30 Pro scores a superior IP68 rating, while the P30 is just IP53. That means the P30 will be fine in rain, but it probably won’t survive immersion like the P30 Pro can.

Winner: Huawei P30 Pro

Display

Huawei P30 Pro and P30
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Size is the only real difference here. The P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch screen and the P30 has a 6.1-inch screen. Both have a resolution of 2,340 × 1,080 pixels, which means the P30 will be slightly sharper, but we don’t think it’s something you’re going to notice.

Winner: Tie

Camera

Huawei P30 Pro and P30
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Huawei P30 has a triple-lens camera suite worthy of a flagship. It combines a 40-megapixel SuperSpectrum lens with an f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. As impressive as that combo is, the P30 Pro bests it. Once again there’s a 40-megapixel SuperSpectrum Lens, but it has an f/1.6 aperture — lower is bigger, so it should be able to take in more light. Alongside it there’s a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom (and 10x hybrid zoom), and a Time of Flight camera that can offer better depth maps for Portrait Mode.

Both of these phones have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Winner: Huawei P30 Pro

Software and updates

Huawei P30 Pro and P30
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

You’ll find Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1 over the top on the P30 Pro and the P30. The software experience should be identical. Huawei promises a more responsive experience with faster app load times than with older versions of its software. We would expect the update schedule to be pretty similar.

Winner: Tie

Special features

Huawei P30 Pro and P30
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If you’re wondering where the fingerprint sensor is, it’s in the display. Huawei said it’s more reliable than the last version in the Mate 20 Pro. There are a few other extras here including OneHop, which lets you hook up your PC and P30 or P30 Pro to seamlessly copy and paste files or record your PC screen and share it on your phone. The new phones can also be used to unlock certain Audi cars and even start them. One thing that sets them apart is the reverse wireless charging feature, which enables you to share battery by placing any Qi-certified device on the back of your Huawei P30 Pro. The Time of Flight camera also allows for an augmented reality app that can accurately measure length, width, and height.

Winner: Huawei P30 Pro

Price and availability

We’re still waiting to find out what the Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 cost and when they’re arriving, but we’ll update this article as soon as we find out. Neither will be made officially available in the U.S. though, so you’ll have to import if you want one.

Overall winner: Huawei P30 Pro

There’s no doubt that the bigger phone is the better of the two. The P30 Pro has a slightly bigger screen and battery, support for wireless charging, better water resistance, and a better camera suite. There isn’t a huge gap, though, so the P30 may be a more sensible purchase if you prefer a slightly smaller device or you want to save yourself some money.

Don't Miss

The best tablets of 2019
grand seiko spring drive torque return system technology caliber r902 feat
Wearables

This $76,000 Grand Seiko watch has something in common with a plug-in hybrid car

How can a watch that costs $76,000 possibly have anything in a common with any car, let alone a plug-in hybrid? It's all about the complex, technically incredible Spring Drive movement inside this Grand Seiko watch.
Posted By Andy Boxall
How to record the screen on an Android device
Mobile

More than a screenshot: How to record the screen on an Android device

If you've ever want to record video of your Android screen, there are plenty of apps that can help. Here's an easy guide on how to record the screen on an Android device with the right settings and apps.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Tyler Lacoma
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple March 2019 Event Coverage

Apple’s next event will take place March 25 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California at 10 a.m. PT. We’ve got a handy guide on how to watch, but don’t expect to see any new iPads, iMacs, or AirPods at the show, all of…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
xiaomi mi 9 review xioami feat
Product Review

Want to see how powerful the Snapdragon 855 chip is? Just rev up the Xiaomi Mi 9

How fast do you want to go? If the answer to this is “as fast as possible,” then take a long look at the Xiaomi Mi 9. It’s one of the highest performance smartphones you can buy. It’s a real monster, and we’ve been using it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple card
Mobile

Apple Card is a credit card you can sign up for and start using with your iPhone

Apple is getting into the credit card business. Apple Card is a credit card you can sign up for directly on your iPhone, and it doesn't have fees. There's a lower interest rate and you can even get Daily Cash from all purchases.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Apple Arcade
Gaming

Apple Arcade might be the new game subscription service worth signing up for

Apple Arcade will launch this fall bringing a new game-subscription service with cross-platform support for iOS, Mac, and Apple TV. At launch, the service will feature more than 100 exclusive games, with more added to the service regularly.
Posted By Steven Petite
Apple News Plus
Mobile

Apple News Plus gives you access to more than 300 magazines for $10 per month

At Apple's services event, the company unveiled a new news subscription service called Apple News Plus. The service gives you access to more than 300 magazines and newspapers and costs $10 per month.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Best iPhone 7 cases
Mobile

Check out 22 of the best iPhone 7 cases and covers for your shiny new phone

The iPhone 7 might be attractive, but it’s not rugged. To keep your device in pristine condition, you really need to think about proper protection. That's why we've rounded up some of the best iPhone 7 cases and covers available.
Posted By Simon Hill
iOS 12
Mobile

Apple's iOS 12.2 brings support for Apple News Plus and new AirPlay 2 features

After months of betas, the final version of iOS 12 is here to download. The latest OS comes along with tons of new capabilities, from grouped notifications to Siri Shortcuts. Here are all the features you'll find in iOS 12.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Christian de Looper
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for March 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for March 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple pay and mobile payments clover
Apple

Apple Pay will be available at 70 percent of U.S. retail locations this year

Apple Pay is growing rapidly, so we've built a list of all the vendors, retailers, and companies worldwide that plan to support Apple's burgeoning mobile payment platform or already do.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple airpower feature
Mobile

Does the box for AirPods 2 reveal Apple's AirPower wireless charging mat?

At its September event in 2017, Apple unveiled the AirPower, a new wireless charging mat that will allow you to charge multiple devices at one time. It has not yet been released. Here's everything we know about the device so far.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
how to print from a Chromebook
Computing

Yes, you can use Android apps on your Chromebook. Here's how

You can now get Android apps on your Chromebook! Google has enabled the Google Play Store app support on its Chrome OS and Chromebook hardware, so to get you started, here's our guide on how to get Android apps on a Chromebook.
Posted By Mark Coppock