The Huawei P40 Pro Plus is here, and it goes a step further than the already excellent P40 Pro. It adds a beautiful ceramic rear to the gorgeous glass and metal curves of its stablemate, while its new periscope telephoto lens provides zoom capabilities that are the best in the game. Given this new lens comes with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor, an extra 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, as well as a Time-of-Flight depth sensor, it easily ranks among the best camera phones currently available.

The Huawei P40 Pro Plus is clearly a luxury smartphone. However, luxury smartphones call for reliable cases, particularly when they’re made of ceramic and glass. The question is: Which case should you buy? Well, we’ve found six of the best Huawei P40 Pro Plus cases available right now. Whether you’re looking for something slim and stylish or strong and sturdy, you should find the right P40 Pro Plus case for you.

HualuBro Leather-Style Grip Case

Here’s something for those who want their P40 Pro Plus case to be slimline and lightweight. Created by HualuBro, this case is made of a mix of soft PU (polyurethane) leather and harder PC (polycarbonate) plastic, which combine durability with comfort. It’s pleasant to hold and grip, while it’s also easy to put on and remove. On top of this, it’s cut well and fits snugly to the P40 Pro Plus, providing easy access to all of the phone’s buttons and ports. In other words, simple and effective.

Simicoo Vintage Leather Flip Case

Some people don’t like conventional plastic smartphone cases. Fortunately, most major smartphones have at least one or two decent leather flip cases available for them, and the Huawei P40 Pro Plus is no exception. Produced by Simicoo, this vintage leather flip case looks like a wallet, rather than some kind of molded wraparound cover. It’s made with distressed leather layered over a soft silicon base, giving it style as well as strength. In addition, the fact that it opens and closes like a book means you get extra privacy, which will likely be appreciated by anyone who commutes. Also, as can be expected from a wallet-style case, there are a couple of slips for credit cards.

Official Huawei Protective Monogram Series Case

If you want the official Huawei seal of approval, then look no further than the official Monogram Series Case for the Huawei P40 Pro Plus. Coming in blue and orange variants, this slightly pricey case is arguably the best looking you can find for the P40 Pro Plus. It features tastefully modern geometric designs with Huawei’s logo on the back, along with plenty of protection. It’s made of a degradable polymer material, making it eco-friendly as well as highly protective. It also fits the phone perfectly, with its molded curves fitting cleanly around the P40 Pro Plus’ slots and buttons. Yes, it may be a touch expensive, but it provides comfort, style, and protection in droves.

Nillkin Lens Slide Case

Nillkin’s Lens Slide Case is one of the best all-around covers you can find for the Huawei P40 Pro Plus. It owes its attractive minimal black design to its hard PC material, which makes for a suitably tough protective layer. Not only is it likely to withstand all manner of potential damage, but its striated texture provides plenty of grip. Likewise, its anti-fingerprint and anti-oil coatings ensure that it always looks the part. As a bonus, it comes with a slide for the P40 Pro Plus’ five camera lenses, something that the vast majority of smartphone cases lack. All in all, it looks sharp, and it will almost certainly keep your phone safe.

Sunyc Luxury Protective Alcantara Case

Here’s another eye-catching yet highly functional case for the Huawei P40 Pro Plus. Produced by Sunyc, it’s made of Germany Bayer TPU (thermoplastic urethane) coated with Alcantara, which is a kind of synthetic suede that looks and feels luxurious. The case offers a number of color combinations, including blue with red trim, red with black trim, and the inverse of each. Aside from looking very chic, it’s also a highly protective cover. It’s waterproof, it’s fingerprint-resistant, and it has raised slots that protect the P40 Pro Plus’ buttons from damage. It’s a touch pricier than some cases, yet the extra few dollars you pay arguably buy you a whole lot more style.

Cotdinforca Wallet Case

Another Huawei P40 Pro Plus wallet case, this one by Cotdinforca is for anyone who likes their phone accessories to be a little more colorful and extravagant. It comes in a range of designs, from the floral scheme picture above to icy Eiffel Towers and pandas in space. Yes, it may sound a little over the top to some, but it also provides very reliable protection for the P40 Pro Plus. It’s made of more resistant synthetic leather, as well as a TPU inner layer that provides the extra protection from particularly nasty falls and shocks. As can be expected, the case also provides easy access to all buttons and functions, while it comes with a carry strap and closes with a magnet.

