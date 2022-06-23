 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Editing iMessages on iOS 16 looks like a nightmare for old iPhones

Cristina Alexander
By

At its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 earlier this month, Apple introduced a nifty feature for iOS 16 that allows users to edit their texts in the iMessage app within a 15-minute window from the time they send a message. However, users who own older iPhone models or iPhones that run older iOS software will have any edited messages sent back to them as different texts — potentially causing a lot of messaging headaches.

The latest developer beta for iOS 16 was released on Wednesday, and shortly after, 9to5Mac reported that the beta added a workaround for these edited messages. In short, if you edit a message sent to a device not running iOS 16, the edited version of that message will be sent as an entirely new message with an “Edited to” label next to it.

Unsend a message in iOS 16.

For example, an iOS 16 user texts, “Are going to the movies with us weekend?” to someone using an iPhone running an older version of iOS. They notice they missed a couple of words, so they revise the message to, “Are you going to the movies with us this weekend?” That new message shows up on the non-iOS 16 user’s end as “Edited to Are you going to the movies with us this weekend?” beneath the original message.

Since iOS 16 is currently on developer beta 2, it’s difficult to determine if this workaround for edited messages will show up in the final release, as it’s subject to potential changes within the next few months. Non-iOS 16 users seeing a second text along with the original, typo-laden message may look like a good solution on paper, but getting multiple texts for one thought could prove very annoying very quickly. Although good grammar and spelling are essential to good communication, no one wants to see the same text message twice.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

New benchmarks show Intel Arc GPU may not be a lost cause after all

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

Why HDR gaming on PC is such a mess, according to a Ubisoft developer

The Alienware QD-OLED monitor in front of a window.

Dell slashes $500 off the Alienware R10 gaming PC

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop Tower with neon yellow glow on a white background.

Huge ROG Phone 6 leak reveals all about Asus’ gaming flagship

Using X Mode on the Asus ROG Phone 5

This Samsung 8K TV deal cuts $1,120 off the price tag

The Samsung 2022 Neo QLED 8K TV with abstract art on the screen.

Discover the terror below in the new teaser for Barbarian

Georgina Campbell in Barbarian.

Final Fantasy 16: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Shiva in Final Fantasy 16.

Microsoft Edge just became every gamer’s browser

ms edge gaming more game pass membership 0f880cdda61bf113972b

Best gaming laptop deals for June 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Fruits Basket Prelude review: A fitting coda to a beloved series

Kyoko and Katsuya on the beach together at sunset in Fruits Basket -prelude-.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in July 2022

The cast of Paper Girls, backs to the camera, stare at a pink sky over the neighborhood.

Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 4000 cards get new specs, and it’s not all good news

An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.