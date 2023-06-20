 Skip to main content
The latest iPhone SE just had its price slashed to $149 (seriously)

It’s rare to see cheap phone deals that involve an iPhone but that’s what Walmart has right now. Today, you can buy the latest iPhone SE for just $149 saving you $230 off the regular price. The catch is that it’s locked to Straight Talk and obviously, it won’t be competing with ‘full’ iPhones. However, at this price, it’s still going to be tempting for anyone who wants an Apple phone on a budget.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE

Slowly working its way down the best iPhone list, the iPhone SE is still the best phone for anyone on a tight budget. It has an attractive 4.7-inch Retina HD display that goes perfectly with its up to 15 hours of video playback battery life. It has 5G connectivity like the best phones offer so you don’t have to worry about missing out on great data speeds.

Its advanced camera system is capable of taking great photos with its 12MP wide camera and 7MP FaceTime HD camera while it can also record 4K video at up to 60fps. An A15 Bionic chip powers proceedings and while it isn’t the fastest anymore, it’s still repeatable enough. It’s also IP67 water resistant so it can handle a potentially messy day.

Security is available via Touch ID which some people actually prefer over Face ID, while the home button gives you a bit more tactile control than some competitors provide. Thanks to it being a smaller phone than most, it’s appealing to anyone who prefers a lightweight device and something that they can easily hold in one hand. Impressively, despite being more budget-friendly, it’ll still charge wirelessly which is always a nice extra.

In an ideal world, you might want the latest iPhone but if you prefer a slimmer size, or you need to keep costs down, you’ll be happy with the iPhone SE. Usually priced at $379, you can buy it now from Walmart for $149 provided you don’t mind it being locked to the Straight Talk network. If you need a new budget phone, this is a good and reliable option to purchase. Don’t count on it being in stock for much longer.

