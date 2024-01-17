 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 waterproof?

Tushar Mehta
By
All four colors of the Samsung Galaxy S24 laying face-down on a table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is the newest and best from Samsung, with noteworthy improvements and some surprising alterations over last year’s Galaxy S23 lineup. With all the improvements, these models don’t come cheap. So, when you’re spending a fortune on these new Samsung champs, you should know how well they can stand being exposed to water.

With its first launch of the year, Samsung is embracing AI as a core element of the new Galaxy S24 series, with all-around improvements to the software experience — which follows a major design change in the previous year.

Recommended Videos

Besides software, external hardware gets minor, yet meaningful changes in the form of refined designs and brighter displays. Does that impact the Galaxy S24 series’ resilience against water? Is it better or worse than the Galaxy S23? Let’s find out.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is water-resistant

The back of the yellow Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 series is water-resistant, which is good news considering these phones will not be easy on the pocket — and neither will potential repairs. Just like the Galaxy S23 series, all models — including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra — come with an IP68 rating.

OK, but what does that mean?

As per the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), which uses a numeric rating system to describe the resilience of consumer electronics against dust and water, an IP68 rating means the device can be immersed in water without incurring damage. However, this only applies to specific test cases and conditions.

What the IP68 rating really means

Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

While IP stands for Ingress Protection, the first numeral refers to resistance to dust and fine particles, while the second signifies resistance to water. The 6 in the IP68 rating implies the device offers excellent protection against dust, sand, and other fine particles and will not allow them to enter the body — even though they can accumulate inside the ports and other exterior crevices.

Meanwhile, the 8 refers to protection against “continuous immersion” in water and is awarded to any device that endures being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1.5 meters (slightly over 4.9 feet). IP68 is the highest IP rating most commonly awarded to phones and tablets. Even though IP69 also exists, it applies to rugged devices that can withstand water jets at high temperatures and pressures.

For most people, an IP68 rating is a go-ahead to douse their phones (with an IP68 rating) in water — to show off to friends or to record videos underwater. While the Galaxy S24 series can facilitate underwater video recording, a few caveats can not be overlooked. First, these conditions only apply to the device being dunked in freshwater at a nominal temperature between 60 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit. These protections may not apply to water in a swimming pool since it usually has some chlorine mixed in it to kill bacteria. Similarly, you might want to be extra cautious around the sea or ocean since salt from the water may not only seep into the phone’s body, but also damage the outward-facing components such as ports and the speaker.

The last condition to note with any IP68 rating device — not just the Galaxy S24 series — is that despite these claims, any damage caused to internal circuits is not covered under warranty. If you consider yourself clumsy, you might want to insure your device or buy a protection plan under Samsung Care Plus.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tushar Mehta
Tushar Mehta
Tushar has a passion for consumer tech and likes to tinker with smartphones, laptops, wearables, smart home devices, and…
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors in 2023: top 12 picks
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's screen.

It may be nearly a year old, but Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra remains one of the most powerful smartphones on the market — and it's still a great buy even with the Galaxy S24 Ultra on the horizon.

All the incredible power and performance packed into the S23 Ultra doesn't come cheap, which means you'll want to keep your investment protected from the get-go, especially considering that its gorgeous and expansive Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8-inch display seems like such an easy target for scratches and impacts. It may have amazingly durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front, but that doesn't make it impervious to damage, and it's definitely not immune to scratches and scuffs.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may steal this iPhone 15 camera feature
An alleged photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of the coming year. As we approach the likely launch date, more rumors and leaks about the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have surfaced. The latest comes from leaker Ahmed Qwaider on X, formerly Twitter.

This new rumor suggests that Samsung has taken inspiration from the iPhone 15 series and will feature a 24MP default camera resolution on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This is a significant upgrade from the current Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has a default camera resolution of 12MP.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases in 2023: the 15 best ones
Galaxy S22 Ultra in burgandy.

Samsung's lineup of Galaxy S22 handsets may not be the newest smartphones on the block any more, but they're still powerful (and expensive) devices with a lot to offer. If you're the owner of Samsung's 6.8-inch Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, or Green Galaxy S22 Ultra beast, you'll not want to venture out of the house unless it has a high-quality case wrapped around it.

Samsung offers a large variety of its own official designs for a custom fit on its own phone, but many other third-party vendors also got in on the action. But how do you decide which one to pick? We've got your back. Here are our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases available today.

Read more