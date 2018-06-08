Style and protect your phone with the best LG V35 ThinQ cases

With cutting-edge hardware, A.I. smarts, and a refined design, there are plenty of reasons to snag a new LG V35 ThinQ. This expensive piece of tech is packed with tricks, but the design is a thin aluminum frame sandwiched by glass — and that spells danger. Drop this phone and you could end up with unsightly cracks or scratches. The smart play is to buy a case to protect it from harm.

Luckily, there’s plenty of choices because the LG V35 ThinQ is a lot like the LG V30 on the outside, so much so that the same cases will fit the LG V35. Imprint your own style and get some protection with one of the best LG V35 ThinQ cases.

Incipio Beaded Floral Case ($25) This is part of Incipio’s Design Series, which aims to bring a touch of fashion to the smartphone world by embedding eye-catching, metallic foil designs into protective, translucent cases. The clear, hard back cover is scratch-resistant and there’s a flexible frame designed to take the sting out of any impact. You’ll find accurate cutouts for the ports, as well as the fingerprint sensor and camera on the back. There are also button covers for the volume controls on the side. If you’re not keen on the floral design, there is a cosmic alternative with stars and crescent moons. Buy one now from: Amazon Incipio

Spigen Rugged Armor Case ($13) If you want a decent level of protection and a touch of carbon fiber style, then this offering from Spigen should suit you. It’s a standard TPU case that’s flexible enough to absorb shock from falls and bumps. The matte black finish enhances your grip slightly and shrugs off greasy fingerprints. There’s a lip top and bottom to keep the screen from touching down on surfaces, though it doesn’t extend around the sides. You’ll also find accurate openings for the ports and camera and a recessed cutout for the fingerprint sensor. The carbon fiber-style panels and gloss highlights add some visual flair. Buy one now from: Amazon

Speck Presidio Grip Case ($45) For any butterfingers out there who can’t seem to stop dropping their phone, the Speck Presidio Grip is here to help. Special rubbery ridges give this hard, protective case a unique look, but they also make it far easier to grip your phone. If you do happen to drop it, this tough case can handle falls of up to 10 feet, ensuring your LG V35 stays safe and in perfect condition. It’s a bit chunkier than some other cases, but you get the extra benefit in drop protection. The recessed cutouts are all exactly where they should be and the button covers for the volume are well-defined. This case also has a raised bezel that goes all the way around the screen. Buy one now from: Speck

Tech21 Evo Check Case ($45) This is one of the most reliable, protective LG V35 cases on the market. It’s a lightweight, translucent case with a check pattern on the back. You’ll find a ridged, highly protective bumper goes around the outside of your phone to guard against potential drop damage. Fully tested for falls of up to 10 feet, you can be confident when your phone is wearing this case. The cutouts are in the right places and there’s some extra room around the headphone jack for wider plugs. Buy one now from: Tech21