Despite having a more impressive bigger sibling, the Huawei P30 is a heck of a flagship phone, with Huawei’s latest and most powerful processor, a variety of stunning colors (check out the Breathing Crystal and Amber Sunrise variants), and an amazing triple-lens camera with a 3x optical zoom and Huawei’s new SuperSpectrum technology.

But while it’s an impressive flagship phone, it’s just as prone to damage as any other phone. Since you’re likely to be spending upward of $900 on it, protection is a must. We’ve done the hard work for you; here are the best Huawei P30 cases you can buy right now.

Olixar Ultra-Thin Clear Case

best huawei p30 cases olixar

If you really can’t bear to hide your phone away from the world with a large case, then you should consider a clear case. Olixar’s ultra-thin protective cases use TPU to shield your device from hazards, and the soft but durable material is excellent at absorbing shocks from bumps and small drops, while also keeping it safe from dirt and fingerprints. The soft material offers extra grip and even comes with a raised lip along the edges of the screen to protect it further. It’s extremely slim and completely clear, so you can forget it’s there. However, that slim build means that it’s not as protective as bigger cases. Still, it’s a good choice if you want to pretend you don’t have a case.

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet

best huawei p30 cases snakehive

Getting a case doesn’t have to mean adding featureless black plastic to your phone. A case can add style as well as protection, and wallet cases are a great way to do exactly that. This wallet case from Snakehive is made from European full-grain cowhide nubuck leather, so it looks amazing, while also offering great protection when combined with the inner plastic case. The leather wraps around your phone while not in use, providing complete protection for your device and can fold into a horizontal stand when required. You’ll find soft leather lining the inside of the leather, along with three card slots for spare cards, cash, or travel tickets. You can even customize the case with your initials for a small amount extra.

Spigen Slim Armor

best huawei p30 cases spigen

Spigen is one of the most well-known names in phone protection and it brought some of its best to the P30. The Slim Armor is something of a classic, and it offers a sleek style paired with some excellent protection, all packed into a slim package. It uses a combination of soft TPU and hard polycarbonate to offer protection against drops with a strong and resistant backbone, and it also comes with a horizontal kickstand that folds into the case when not needed. A raised lip protects the screen and the camera lenses from scratches. At $40, it’s admittedly quite expensive, but Spigen is known for its price drops, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for deals.

Krusell Sunne Cover

best huawei p30 cases krusell

Not all leather cases have to be wallet cases, and if you’re looking for the elegance of leather without the full coverage of a wallet case, then check out Krusell’s Sunne case. It’s made from soft genuine leather laid over a hard polycarbonate shell. The leather ages with your device, creating a patina unique to your own case. The inside of the case is lined with soft material so your phone isn’t scratched. It’s slim and stylish and comes in either vintage nude or vintage black. It’s a simple case, but it’s elegant and beautiful. However, it does have open areas around the sides, so it’s not as protective as some other cases.

Ringke Fusion-X

best huawei p30 cases ringke

Ringke specializes in rugged protective cases that certainly have a unique style that goes beyond the usual black plastic look. The Fusion-X is named well, as it uses a fusion of different materials in its construction. A hard and clear backplate provides scratch-protection while allowing the design of your phone to shine through. But you will also find a solid black TPU bumper around the edges, adding shock and drop protection that is rated at a certified military grade of MIL-STD 810G. It has raised bezels to protect the screen, and you will find nicely clicky button covers and even a dust cover for the charging port. A great protective case at a good price.

VRS Designs Layered Dandy PU Leather Wallet Case

best huawei p30 cases vrs designs

Leather is great, but not everyone likes genuine leather. Thankfully, synthetic PU leather exists and VRS Design’s Layered Dandy case is one of the best examples of why PU leather is just as good as real leather in many ways. Thanks to the complete coverage, your phone is fully protected in a bag or pocket, while the inner polycarbonate case adds extra protection. There are three slots and an inner pocket for credit cards, travel tickets, spare cash, and it closes securely with a magnetic strap. It’s a slim and beautiful case that adds executive style to your phone. A great alternative to real leather wallet cases.

Official Huawei Smart Flip Case

best huawei p30 cases official

Who else is better placed to offer you great protection than the phone’s own manufacturer? Huawei has traditionally offered some cool cases, and its Smart Flip cases have always been a particular highlight. Made from a synthetic PU leather, it provides protection for the entire device, though it’s somewhat thinner than most other wallet cases. However, the really exciting part exists on the front. Once clipped onto your phone, the case communicates with it, turning the transparent section into a smart window that shows your notifications, the time and date, and other details. What better feature to show off your awesome phone?

