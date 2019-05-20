Share

We expect OnePlus will put a foot wrong eventually, but that misstep hasn’t happened with the OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus’s latest flagship is a triumph of engineering and design, with a gorgeous glass build, barely any bezel, powerful flagship specs, and a mechanical pop-up selfie camera that hides inside the phone’s body while not in use. But just because the selfie camera is protected doesn’t mean the rest of the phone is safe from harm. While Gorilla Glass 5 is tough, accidents happen, and you don’t want your now-rather-expensive phone to be damaged by an accident. Don’t let that happen — grab one of the best OnePlus 7 Pro cases to keep it in one piece.

Olixar Ultra-Thin Case

The OnePlus 7 Pro is hands-down one of the most beautiful phones released so far in 2019, and we don’t blame you for not wanting to hide it behind thick plastic. But protection comes in many forms, and you can still get a modicum of coverage even if you want to show off your style with a clear case. This case from Olixar is made from completely clear TPU, which protects your phone from various bumps and scratches, while still allowing the design to shine through. It’s cheap, too, so you don’t need to worry about breaking the bank. However, that clear and thin material also means it’s not going to be as protective as larger, bulkier cases.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Increasing your level of protection doesn’t have to mean abandoning style, and if you’re a sucker for sci-fi-inspired looks, then the Spigen Rugged Armor might be your case of choice. With a matte black finish and carbon fiber-style highlights it impacts a cool and futuristic look, but it’s also protective into the bargain. The TPU provides protection against everyday scratches and bumps, and Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology is installed in each corner to boost protection against drops and falls. There’s a raised edge around the screen and the camera lenses that keep them protected from scratches and dirt. A great combination of protection and style.

Moment Photo Case

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a powerful triple-lens camera and it would be a waste not to use that to its full. If you’re really looking to get the most out of your phone’s camera and don’t mind spending some money to do it, then the Moment Photo Case is the best protective case for you. The thin build doesn’t add much bulk onto your phone, while the rubberized material and textured back panel adds grip for your fingers. There’s also an attachment point for a wrist strap. But the headline feature is Moment’s range of lenses that can be attached to the case, including a macro lens and a super fish-eye lens. However, they are extremely expensive, so don’t invest in the case unless you’re willing to part with big bucks for the lenses.

Tech21 Evo Check

Tech21 specializes in stylish and thin cases that somehow also offer extremely strong protection against drops. The Evo Check series has been brought to the OnePlus 7 Pro, and with a blend of style and protection, it’s a great choice for an everyday case. It has a smoky-black clear back panel decorated with a series of check marks. It’s coated with an antimicrobial layer that keeps your phone and case hygienic, and it also offers protection against drops from up to 3.6 meters (12 feet). That’s an impressive boast from a case this thin. But does it justify the relatively expensive price? You’ll have to decide that for yourself, but there’s no denying it’s a strong case.

Speck Presidio Grip

Another big name in the phone protection business, Speck is bringing its legendary Presidio Grip series to the OnePlus 7 Pro, and we would be remiss if we didn’t mention it in this article. As you might be able to tell from the name, the grip is a big part of what makes the Presidio Grip so special, and it comes with a series of rubber ridges that add no-slip grip and give the case its unique style. There’s a layer of Speck’s “Impactium” on the inside of the case, providing protection against drops and tumbles, and a raised edge around the camera and screen keeps those areas well protected, but it is expensive.

Otterbox Symmetry Clear Case

You don’t have to sacrifice protection even if you err on the side of style and fashion. Otterbox is extremely well known for offering excellent protection for your phone, but it can also provide some style. The Symmetry series is Otterbox’s thin and clear offering, and it offers an attractive gradient coloring and a sparkle finish for a really eye-catching look that complements the sleek style of your OnePlus 7 Pro. But as an Otterbox case, it’s also extremely protective and is made from a combination of polycarbonate and specialized rubber to protect against scratches, bumps, and drops. However, it’s a very expensive option.

Poetic Revolution

We’ve seen a lot of expensive rugged cases, but it’s important to note that protection doesn’t have to be pricey. The Poetic Revolution case is made from a hard polycarbonate outer layer combined with a soft inner TPU case for total protection against scratches, drops, and other threats, and has been drop tested to the military standard MIL-STD 810G – 516.6. There’s a built-in screen protector too, meaning there’s full, all-around protection, and there’s even a kickstand built into the back of the case. However, if you’re looking for a sleeker case this probably isn’t for you, as the Revolution wears its rugged style on its sleeve.

Ringke Fusion-X

If you’re looking for great protection with a unique style, then Ringke’s Fusion-X case may be your case of choice. The outer bumper of soft and impact-absorbing TPU protects against drops and bumps, and also provides extra grip for your hand, while the clear back panel of polycarbonate provides a rigid structure and strong scratch-protection too. A raised lip protects the screen and camera lenses, while the Quikcatch system allows you to attach a wrist strap for the ultimate in drop prevention. It’s not too expensive, and while the style may not be to everyone’s taste, there’s no doubting it’s a good performer.

